Residential fire that killed two determined an accident by investigators
A residential fire that killed a Janesville woman and a Madison man was determined an accident by the Madison Fire Department Investigation Team Tuesday. 

The fire, which claimed the lives of Keani L. Braxton, 21 of Janesville and Brent G. Broge, 32, of Madison Thursday morning, started on a screened-in back porch of the Seminole Highway residence, fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. 

Investigators narrowed the cause of the fire to faulty electrical wiring or improperly discarded smoking material. The fire was unintentional, according to Madison Fire Department investigators

