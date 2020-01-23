You are the owner of this article.
Resident who re-entered burning town of Sun Prairie home rescued, taken to hospital, authorities say

A resident was rescued from a burning town of Sun Prairie house Wednesday night and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities reported.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire departments from Sun Prairie, Marshall, Deforest, Cottage Grove, and Truax responded to a structure fire at 5699 County Highway VV in the town of Sun Prairie, Sgt. Don Dudley said in a statement.

Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the basement and ground floor of the two-story duplex, Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said in a statement.

The two residents were safely out of the structure, but one re-entered and had to be rescued after being found unconscious inside, Garrison said.

Crews took two hours to put out the fire, which caused $5,000 to $10,000 damage, Garrison said.

The cause remains under investigation.

Sun Prairie Fire Engine
Sun Prairie Fire Department

