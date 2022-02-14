Resident discovers fire in Downtown apartment bedroom, alerts family to escape safely, authorities say

A resident discovered a fire in a Downtown apartment bedroom early Monday morning, and alerted the rest of their family so all could escape safely, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, fire crews were sent to 400 Bayview where a resident had discovered the fire in a second-floor bedroom, closed the bedroom door, which helped suppress the fire’s spread, then alerted other family members to flee the apartment, Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

Firefighters saw flames from a window of the bedroom and quickly put out the fire before it could spread to the rest of the apartment, with damage estimated at $75,000, Galvez said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Galvez said.

The apartment building does not have a sprinkler system, Galvez said.

