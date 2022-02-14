 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resident discovers fire in Downtown apartment bedroom, alerts family to escape safely, authorities say

Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A resident discovered a fire in a Downtown apartment bedroom early Monday morning, and alerted the rest of their family so all could escape safely, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, fire crews were sent to 400 Bayview where a resident had discovered the fire in a second-floor bedroom, closed the bedroom door, which helped suppress the fire’s spread, then alerted other family members to flee the apartment, Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

Firefighters saw flames from a window of the bedroom and quickly put out the fire before it could spread to the rest of the apartment, with damage estimated at $75,000, Galvez said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Galvez said.

The apartment building does not have a sprinkler system, Galvez said.

