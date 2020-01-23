Reported natural gas leak has portion of Downtown closed off, authorities say

You are the owner of this article.
2020-01-23-Gas Leak 1-01232020112011

The Madison Fire department was dispatched after a contractor reportedly struck a main gas line near the old MATC building located on Wisconsin Avenue between E. Johnson and E. Dayton Streets. The scene was photographed Jan. 23, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the Downtown area of East Johnson Street, East Dayton Street, North Carroll Street, and Wisconsin Avenue as multiple agencies respond to a reported natural gas leak.

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched at 8:48 a.m. after a contractor reportedly struck a main gas line near the old MATC building at 211 N. Carroll St., with MGE shutting down gas service to the site at about 9 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

All workers at the building evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported, Schuster said.

Firefighters also are surveying nearby buildings for the presence of natural gas, Schuster said.

Madison police helped set up a safety perimeter around the streets listed above, with motorists kept from the area, Schuster said.

Fire crews and MGE were monitoring natural gas levels inside the former MATC building and roads were expected to remain closed until at least 11 a.m., Schuster said in an update about 10:30 a.m.

The roads being closed made for long delays for motorists trying to get through the area.

In addition, railroad gates on East Washington Avenue near Dickinson Street were stuck for a time, adding to the traffic woes, and bringing to mind the long delays when railroad gates got stuck back on Halloween.

