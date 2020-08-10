Reported Big Ten football cancellation deals economic blow to Badger-reliant businesses

An already-battered Madison hospitality industry could take another hit worth tens of millions of dollars if the Big Ten Conference ultimately decides to cancel the fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That the football season is teetering on the brink came as no surprise to many Monday. But a cancellation would still bring a heavy financial blow to the restaurants, bars and hotels that rely on the estimated $67 million economic impact Badgers home football games produce for Madison each year.
“I can understand the disappointment that some businesses might feel in there not being football,” said Sam Brown, who runs the Rocky Rococo restaurant on Regent Street. “But at the same time, there’s no way you can conduct a football season with student-athletes and conduct a tailgate safely.”
If Big Ten football goes ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions on large gatherings would still make fall football a completely different experience than the usual throngs of local fans and out-of-state visitors who descend on Madison and Camp Randall Stadium.
The absence of Badgers football would hurt a range of businesses that “really reap tremendous benefits” from University of Wisconsin sports, said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc.
It’s not just restaurants and hotels that would lose out without football, Ilstrup said, but it’s also servers who can make hundreds of dollars in tips, and downstream business, such as companies that provide linen services for hotels.
But Ilstrup said it’s the right decision to call off the fall football season.
“They’re putting students and staff health first,” he said. “That’s the most important.”
For the local economy to rebound, the quicker Dane County is able to control the pandemic the better it will be for consumer confidence and businesses, Ilstrup said, which may include the continued cancellation of large-scale events that could spread the coronavirus.
Even if football games were held, an empty or near-empty 80,321-capacity Camp Randall Stadium would be of little benefit to the businesses that rely on spectators stopping in for drinks or a meal, said Carol “Orange” Schroeder, chair of the Monroe Street Merchants Association and owner of Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe St.
Calling off the season would be “the right decision,” Schroeder said.
“The fall won’t be the same without it, but there’s so many things that aren’t the same right now, and we’re just having to get through that as deeply as we can and hope to re-establish what we treasured as normalcy on the other side.”
On a typical home game Saturday, 4,000 to 5,000 revelers go to Rocky Rococo, 1301 Regent St., for its tailgate, said Brown, whose family founded the pizza chain.
The six or seven weekends each fall the Badgers host a home game account for an estimated 20% to 30% of the store’s yearly sales, he said.
“For businesses up and down Regent Street, football is our bread and butter,” Brown said. “It’s a huge percentage of our sales and a huge percentage of our profits.”
Lucas Simon-Wambach, general manager of Sconniebar, 1421 Regent St., said football Saturdays are the biggest sales days for the sports bar and grill in the shadow of Camp Randall. Up to 10,000 people can cycle in and out of the bar’s 1,200-capacity outdoor beer garden throughout a game day.
From a financial perspective, Simon-Wambach said, it’s a “disappointment” to lose football. But like other restaurants, Sconniebar has been preparing several scenarios, including the cancellation of Big Ten football, for surviving the financial challenges of the pandemic, he said.
Student perspective
Monday’s reports of imminent cancellation also came as little surprise to Badgers fans.
Incoming UW-Madison junior Anthony Chambers bought season tickets last year, but predicted weeks ago that this year’s season, at least for Camp Randall spectators, would be axed.
“Saturdays will definitely be different,” he said.
Some students interviewed Monday said they were at a loss for how to spend their Saturdays in the absence of football games. Others anticipate tailgates and parties will be thrown even without a stadium full of fans.
Incoming senior Lauren Godfrey, who lives in the Regent neighborhood, said Saturdays last year were “crazy.” She doesn’t plan to attend the house parties thrown around the area on game days this year, but imagined many other students will.
Incoming senior Nick Brewer, a member of the university’s Spirit Squad, said it’s hard to imagine the fall 2019 season could be his last time performing at Camp Randall. He holds out hope that a spring football season may take place.
Economic impact
As a whole, intercollegiate athletics at UW produces an annual economic impact of $610 million for the state, including $395 million in Madison, according to a study completed last year.
Each Badgers home football game contributes $16 million to the state’s economy, according to the economic impact study produced by a Philadelphia-based consulting firm and released last September. Home football games drew 580,000 people to Camp Randall Stadium during the 2017 season, according to the study.
The loss of football could add to the economic pain caused by COVID-19, Ilstrup said, particularly for Madison-area hotels, where fall is the busiest time for booking rooms.
“These are very, very difficult times — nearing catastrophic times — for many of the local businesses and all of their employees,” he said.
The economic benefit of collegiate football goes beyond full hotels and packed restaurants, Ilstrup said, as the exposure of nationally televised games can act as a sales pitch for Madison in general.
“If we can get more people to Madison, the city can sell itself,” he said. “You can see companies moving here, new businesses starting here, people moving here, retired people moving here to enjoy the city. All of those benefits are enormous.”
State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.
