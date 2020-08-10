Reported Big Ten football cancellation deals economic blow to Badger-reliant businesses

But Ilstrup said it’s the right decision to call off the fall football season.

“They’re putting students and staff health first,” he said. “That’s the most important.”

For the local economy to rebound, the quicker Dane County is able to control the pandemic the better it will be for consumer confidence and businesses, Ilstrup said, which may include the continued cancellation of large-scale events that could spread the coronavirus.

Even if football games were held, an empty or near-empty 80,321-capacity Camp Randall Stadium would be of little benefit to the businesses that rely on spectators stopping in for drinks or a meal, said Carol “Orange” Schroeder, chair of the Monroe Street Merchants Association and owner of Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe St.

Calling off the season would be “the right decision,” Schroeder said.

“The fall won’t be the same without it, but there’s so many things that aren’t the same right now, and we’re just having to get through that as deeply as we can and hope to re-establish what we treasured as normalcy on the other side.”