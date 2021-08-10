Report: Opioid overdoses in Wisconsin increased since start of pandemic

Wisconsin has seen an increase in opioid overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health department said Tuesday.

Without directly stating the then-emerging coronavirus last year caused a boost in suspected overdoses in the years-long opioid public health crisis, the Department of Health Services suggested COVID-19 played a role, particularly during a large increase of overdoses in the spring of 2020.

In a report published Tuesday, DHS said social isolation, stress of the pandemic and increased opportunities for drug misuse may be contributing factors to a rise in overdoses.

Also Tuesday, the state health agency said it will use $10.4 million from a $573 million, multi-state agreement with a consulting firm that worked with opioid-producing pharmaceutical companies over five years on various programs, such as covering room and board costs at treatment centers not paid for by Medicaid and for prevention programs targeting Black and Native American communities.

For the report, DHS studied emergency room visits and ambulance rides between January 2019 and March 2021. While as a whole overdoses increased in both categories, the numbers fluctuated above and below forecasted levels, DHS said.