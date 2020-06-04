Report: most drivers of rural decline beyond control of policymakers

A new report shows declining birth rates may be a bigger contributor to population decline in Wisconsin’s rural areas than urban migration, and there's little policymakers can do to stem it.
The report by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, found natural decline -- when there are more deaths than births -- accounted for more than half the loss in the 31 rural counties where population declined between 2010 and 2018.
Nationwide, 92% of rural population decline was a result of net migration -- more people moving out of the county than moving in.
Rural population loss has been a growing issue in Wisconsin over the past two decades, with two thirds of rural counties shrinking between 2010 and 2018.
Population decline can lead to social and economic challenges, including fewer jobs and slower income growth, according to a previous Forward Analytics report.
The report found six factors with statistically significant correlation to population loss. The biggest was population loss in the previous decade, suggesting it’s difficult to reverse the trend.
“You don’t want to get into a cycle of decline,” said Dale Knapp, director of Forward Analytics and author of the report.
Other factors that tended to mitigate population loss were proximity to urban areas and natural amenities. Counties that border metropolitan areas or have a city of 10,000 to 50,000 people saw less decline, as did those with lakes, rivers, forests or mountains.
Only two factors are within the control of policy makers: a diverse industry mix and access to high-speed internet, which Knapp said must be expanded to prevent further decline.
“When you look at a whole range of county characteristics, there’s very few that counties or really municipalities have control over that really affect depopulation,” Knapp said. “That part’s kind of disheartening.”
However, the factors examined explain only a third of the variation in rural population change.
Knapp is beginning work on a third report that will look at dozens of rural counties nationwide that have bucked the trend, which he hopes will reveal other strategies.
“There’s always policies out there the municipalities and counties have done that turn things around,” he said. “It gives counties some sense of what matters.”
