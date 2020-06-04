Report: most drivers of rural decline beyond control of policymakers

“You don’t want to get into a cycle of decline,” said Dale Knapp, director of Forward Analytics and author of the report.

Other factors that tended to mitigate population loss were proximity to urban areas and natural amenities. Counties that border metropolitan areas or have a city of 10,000 to 50,000 people saw less decline, as did those with lakes, rivers, forests or mountains.

Only two factors are within the control of policy makers: a diverse industry mix and access to high-speed internet, which Knapp said must be expanded to prevent further decline.

“When you look at a whole range of county characteristics, there’s very few that counties or really municipalities have control over that really affect depopulation,” Knapp said. “That part’s kind of disheartening.”

However, the factors examined explain only a third of the variation in rural population change.

Knapp is beginning work on a third report that will look at dozens of rural counties nationwide that have bucked the trend, which he hopes will reveal other strategies.

“There’s always policies out there the municipalities and counties have done that turn things around,” he said. “It gives counties some sense of what matters.”

