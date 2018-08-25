Madison should be bragging more about its parks after getting top marks from The Trust for Public Land. A report from the organization measured how the largest 100 cities in the country are performing regarding park access and quality.
Madison ranks among the top cities for park access, with percent of the city’s residents live within a ten-minute walk of a park. That is better than the national average of 70 percent.
The city achieved nine top-ten rankings:
- 1st in playgrounds
- 2nd in disc golf courses
- 3rd in basketball hoops, ice rinks and pickleball courts
- 4th in community garden plots
- 6th in dog parks
- 8th in volleyball nets
- 10th in golf courses
“Madison has shown they prioritize access to parks, and is ahead of the curve when it comes to park quality,” said Alexandra Hiple, park expert for The Trust for Public Land.
Madison has seen a 7.5 percent increase in park space since 2010 and there are 283 parks in the city.
Hiple also added that disc golf and pickleball are rapidly growing activities, so Madison is succeeding in meeting the demand for a growing number of participants.
“Cities should be adding more disc golf and pickleball courts, these sports are rising at a really fast rate,” Hiple said.
Madison might have colder winters compared to other cities on the report, but that doesn’t stop the parks from becoming inactive during those months.
“The Madison parks system is just as vibrant in winter as it is in the summer months, thanks in part to free ice skating available at 12 outdoor ice rinks located throughout the city. Many locations have warming houses and concessions, and are well-lit in the evening,” the report said. “The city is able to operate this large number of skating areas thanks to the numerous volunteers who flood rinks, check ice conditions and clear snow throughout the winter months.”
One area where Madison could use some improvement is access to recreational centers.
“Madison only has one recreation center. That’s surprising considering it’s up north and the winters can get harsh. That’s something the city could look into,” Hiple said.