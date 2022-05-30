 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repair, resurfacing project on state Hwy. 30 to begin Tuesday, WisDOT says

A construction project on state Highway 30 in Madison is scheduled to begin Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Monday.

Crews are set to repair and resurface the highway between Fair Oaks Avenue and I-39/90. The project also includes repairs on the westbound bridge over Fair Oaks. 

Hwy. 30 will remain open to traffic during construction with single lane closures, WisDOT said.

The westbound Hwy. 30 ramp to Highway 151/Stoughton Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 3, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 6. 

Drivers should slow down and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes, WisDOT said.

The work operations and ramp closure are weather dependent and subject to change. 

