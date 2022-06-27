 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains found in Wisconsin River determined to be man missing since boating mishap last summer

Improving safety on the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway

A sign at a boat landing near Gotham asks people to be on the lookout for the remains of Parker Kruse, who was thrown from a boat on the Wisconsin River near Spring Green last July. His remains were found Saturday along a sand bar island, authorities said.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Vacationers canoeing along the Wisconsin River came upon human remains along a sand bar island Saturday as they prepared to set up camp for the evening, authorities said.

The remains were later identified as Parker Kruse, 22, by his family. Kruse had been missing since a boating mishap near Spring Green in summer 2021.

Kruse, who was wearing a life jacket, was standing on the bow of a boat that was approaching an unoccupied boat that was circling in the river. He was thrown when his boat was struck by the circling boat.

The vacationers had canoed along the Wisconsin River for several years, and were familiar with the Parker Kruse incident, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Parker Johnson Kruse

Kruse

While setting up camp for the night about 3 p.m., the vacationers believed they had possibly discovered the remains of Kruse on a sand bar island known as Steamboat Island, about a quarter-mile northeast of the Blue River Bridge. They called the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blue River Fire Department was dispatched and assisted the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office in getting to the island, Dreckman said.

The remains were brought to shore, where it was identified by family members, Dreckman said.

