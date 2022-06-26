Remains found in Wisconsin River determined to be 22-year-old Parker Kruse

Vacationers who canoed along the Wisconsin River came upon human remains along a sand bar island as they prepared to set up camp for the evening Saturday.

Those remains were later identified as Parker Kruse, 22, by his family. Kruse had been missing since a boating mishap near Spring Green in summer 2021.

Kruse, who was wearing a life jacket, was standing on the bow of a boat that was approaching an unoccupied boat that was circling in the river. He was thrown when his boat was struck by the circling boat, and his body had not been been recovered until Saturday.

The vacationers had canoed along the Wisconsin River for several years, and were familiar with the Parker Kruse incident, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

While setting up for camp for the night, at around 3 p.m., the vacationers believed they had possibly discovered the remains of Kruse just onto a sand bar island known as Steamboat Island, about 1/4 mile north/east of the Blue River Bridge. They called the Grant County Sheriffs Office and the Blue River Fire Department was dispatched and assisted the Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office in getting to the island, Dreckman said.

The remains were transported back to shore, where it was determined by the family members on scene that the remains located were those of Kruse, Dreckman said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.