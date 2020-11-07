'Relief': Downtown Madison bursts into celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency

Erhard Olson said she hopes the new administration will pursue progressive policies, especially around combating climate change which she said is needed to ensure a healthy planet for her child.

"I hope that climate change is the No. 1 thing they are receptive to and actually take action on climate change," she said.

Michael Knoedel, 27, who lives on the city's West Side, said he and his girlfriend were eating outside of Heritage Tavern on the Square when honking and cheers started.

"It's a big relief, that's what it was," he said. "It's just been a big stress the past couple of days."

Carol Hermann, who's lived in Madison for 20 years, had a more tempered perspective.

"I still don't 100% trust the Trump administration to play fair, quite frankly," she said. "Given the comments he's made about not committing to a peaceful transition of power and just his general way of comporting himself, I still feel the need to be cautious. But I have faith in the democratic process."

Hermann said she had been hopeful Wisconsin would back Biden this time after Trump claimed the state in 2016.

"In Madison, we tend to live in a little bit of a bubble, and we're not necessarily in touch with what's going on in the rest of the state," the UW-Madison research administrator said. "I had spent some time in the northern part of the state not too long ago and there were about 50/50 Trump (to) Biden signs, and so I figured that was a good sign."

