Registration to close Friday for Goodman Center Thanksgiving baskets

Spots are still open to receive a Thanksgiving dinner basket from the Goodman Community Center. But registration ends on Friday as the organization plans its 33rd annual push to fills thousands of Dane County homes with all of the holiday’s staple foods.
Registration opened last week to sign up for the baskets, which will be distributed throughout the county from Nov. 20-22.
"We want to make sure anyone who needs a Thanksgiving basket gets one," said Francesca Frisque, the food pantry manager for Goodman Center.
Each basket comes stocked with a frozen turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables, mac and cheese, broth, dinner rolls, milk, butter, eggs, onions, potatoes, carrots and pumpkin pie.
People can register online at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving.
Food donations can be dropped off in the Goodman Community Center’s gym on:
- Nov. 15-16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Nov. 17-19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 20-22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.