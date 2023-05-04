Musicians who want to make Madison 270,000-person concert venue can now register for this year's "Make Music Madison" event.

The annual event showcases hundreds of musicians who play throughout public and private spaces in the city, from sidewalks and libraries to parks and ice cream shops. This year's event will be held on June 21, the longest day of the year.

Last year, the city had 472 registered performances across 182 venues with more than 1,000 musicians, said Liz Stanislawski, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Planning and Community and Economic Development.

The city wants the community to help grow this year's registration to 1,500, Stanislawski said.

"Musicians represent all genres, styles of music, skill levels and ages," Stanislawski said.

About a 1,000 cities across the world participate in the event, which started in 1982 in Paris as "Fête de la Musique."

Those interested in performing can register at makemusicmadison.org. Registration closes on May 25.

The event had its start in 2013 with the support of residents, the city and the Madison Arts Commission.

Photos: Make Music Madison