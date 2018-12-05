A 67-year-old Reedsburg woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Sauk County.
The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Horkan Road west of Horkan Lane in the town of Dellona, the Sheriff's Office said.
Arriving deputies found the woman, the only occupant in the vehicle, to be unresponsive, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.
The initial investigation showed the woman was driving a Jeep Cherokee south on Horkan Road when she lost control of the vehicle, left the road and struck a tree.
She was not wearing a seat belt.
Her identity has been withheld pending notification of family.