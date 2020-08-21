Redefining legacy: A historic boulder's controversial history at UW-Madison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the course of three days in October 1925, a crew of men equipped with horses and steel cables pulled a giant boulder out of the side of Observatory Hill on the UW-Madison campus.

Carried by glaciers from perhaps as far north as Canada, the 65- to 70-ton rock was dumped, along with billions of tons of other debris, when the ice receded some 12,000 years ago.

Until it was winched out of the hill and moved to its current location next to Washburn Observatory, only about a foot and a half of the rock had showed above ground.

Officially, the boulder would come to be named “Chamberlin Rock” after Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, an eminent 19th century geologist and university president.

But at the time of its discovery, some referred to it colloquially as “Niggerhead rock,” a commonly used expression at the time to describe any large dark rock.

Which is why, amid a national reckoning over race after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, black students at UW-Madison are calling for the removal of the rock that, while a relic of Wisconsin’s rich geological past, also serves as a painful reminder of its pervasive, racist history.