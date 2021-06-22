Red Rock Saloon moving closer to State Street

Red Rock Saloon, a country-themed bar and restaurant Downtown, is moving from its West Johnson Street location closer to State Street this fall, the bar announced Tuesday.

The move comes after a proposed $100 million-plus housing development left the future of the restaurant's current building uncertain. The project still needs to go through the city approval process.

The 10-story development with 481 housing units, retail space and parking, would require the demolition of Red Rock's current location at 322 W Johnson Street, along with that of several other prominent businesses in the 300 block of State Street.

The bar is moving to 222 West Gorham Street, the location of HopCat until it closed because of the pandemic, according to Channel 3000. That building isn't technically on State Street, but is closer to the pedestrian thoroughfare than Red Rock's previous location.