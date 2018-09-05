Flood-weary residents along the Baraboo River were bracing for another round of flooding this week, thanks to heavy rain on Tuesday and more on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning early Wednesday morning, because the river is expected to reach 28.0 feet at Rock Springs late Thursday, which is only 7 inches below the record high water mark set in the flooding of 2008.
Schools in southwest and south-central Wisconsin were closed or delayed because of flooded roads Wednesday, another calamity in two weeks of misery throughout the regions.
And more flooding is expected along rivers and streams and on Madison-area lakes, thanks to the latest round of rain that is forecast to end by Wednesday night.
The Montello School District is the one most affected by flooding, because a major road through the community is flooded and school buses can't get to a sizable number of students.
Montello school officials have canceled classes for the rest of the week, and hope to start the school year on Monday.
Reedsburg, Richland and Weston schools are closed Wednesday, and schools in Hillsboro, Ithaca, Prairie du Chien and Royall were opening late.
Sandbags are available in Sauk County and the county has set up an information phone line, 355-3200, for more information.
In Columbia County, the Wisconsin River is expected to rise to 16.6 feet on Sunday, so some flooding is possible in the lower areas of Blackhawk Park.
Water continues to be released from Lake Mendota through the Tenney Dam, so streets on Madison's Isthmus remain closed and could be for quite some time, after the rain on Wednesday adds to the flooding problems.
A list of closings and other flood information for Madison can be found at http://www.cityofmadison.com/live-work/extreme-weather/flooding
In Monona, residents were being urged to check and fortify their sandbagged walls with more flooding expected on Lake Monona.
The city has a stockpile of filled sandbags, along with additional sand and bags, at Oneida Park, and more volunteers could be necessary Wednesday to fill bags. Updates are online at MyMonona.com.
Highways are still closed by high water in about a half-dozen counties in southwest and south-central Wisconsin, mostly in Vernon, Sauk and Richland counties.
A full list of closed state and federal highways can be found on the Wisconsin Travel Map at https://511wi.gov/map#:Alerts