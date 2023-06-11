PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The celebration here will be centered on St. Feriole Island, a historic, flood-prone spot along the Mississippi River that was an active fur trading stop and later home to the Dousman House, a grand hotel constructed in 1864 to serve railroad passengers traveling to and from Milwaukee.

But before there was a railroad, hotel, Fort Crawford and Europeans in search of beaver pelts, this was home to Indigenous tribes.

So when the 350th anniversary of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet’s expedition is commemorated later this week, there will be a conscious effort to recognize the Native American people who have called this area home for thousands of years. This would be long before the French Jesuit missionary and a French Canadian explorer paddled through Wisconsin in search of a water route from Lake Michigan to the Pacific Ocean.

“I think what’s really interesting is that they wouldn’t have gotten here had it not been for the Indigenous people that helped them along the way, and we’re finally recognizing that,” said Carol Roth, executive director of Driftless Development, the region’s economic development organization. “We’ve done a lot. I don’t think we’ve ever planned so much for so many people to potentially arrive over the three days.”

One of the examples of the help from Native Americans, according to Roth, came when the expedition was paddling up the north-flowing Fox River after leaving St. Ignace, Michigan, on May 17, 1673. The group paddled through Lake Michigan and into what is now the Bay of Green Bay. When they reached what is now Berlin, after a more than 70-mile paddle on the Fox River, they were guided by members of the Mascoutin tribe to Portage, where the expedition encountered an overgrown area filled with wild rice. Thanks to the guides, they were able to find their way and carry their canoes and gear to the Wisconsin River.

After arriving at the Mississippi River in mid-June, the expedition headed south before turning around in Arkansas on July 16 across from modern Rosedale, Mississippi, after confirming the river did flow to the Gulf of Mexico and due to fears of being captured by the Spanish. After heading north, they cut across Illinois via the Illinois River and then paddled north along Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan shoreline before arriving on Sept. 30 at the St. Francis Xavier Mission in what is now DePere.

Historic journey

Marquette and Jolliet’s (also spelled Joliet) voyage, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society, “helped to initiate the first non Native-American settlement in the North American interior that introduced Christianity into 600,000 square miles of wilderness” and “transformed traditional Indian cultures.”

The celebration in Prairie du Chien will conclude June 18 and is expected to draw an estimated 30,000 people. It will include a rendezvous encampment with an estimated 350 reenactors, a smaller voyager encampment, walking tours of the city’s historic downtown, arrowhead displays, voyager canoe rides and flint making demonstrations.

One of the more colorful and educational events of the weekend celebration will be from Native Spirit, a Native American dance troupe based in Phoenix, Arizona. The group, founded in 1997, gives performances throughout the country and will do three shows each on Friday and Saturday. On June 18, the group will perform two shows plus be in the parade that begins at 1 p.m. The dance troupe uses its art as a vehicle to tell the stories of its people and to help keep its culture alive.

“For Indigenous people, Marquette and Jolliet are like Columbus Day. It represents conquest. It’s represents the beginning of what would ultimately be the unraveling of their culture with its connection to the land,” said Michael Douglas, a historian and former longtime site director at the Villa Louis, the former estate of the H. Louis Dousman family on St. Feriole Island. “We’ve been hung up on the word ‘celebration.’ We are celebrating our heritage but we’re not celebrating conquest.”

Prairie du Chien

Mike Valley has owned Valley Fish and Cheese in the city for 40 years and helped start the annual Prairie Villa Rendezvous nearly 50 years ago. His family arrived in the area in the 1700s and at the time spelled their last name Vallee. At that time the city was populated by French Canadians, many of whom had Native American spouses. Later, there were also families of African Americans. Valley collects historic artifacts, and when we stopped by for an impromptu visit last week had just pulled out a batch of catfish from his smoker. He then showed off a wooden scale used to measure gun power and tools from the early 1800s.

One of his more impressive collections is a can full of trading beads and turtles’ claws that he has found through the years in the river and in caves.

“My heritage is really deep and embedded in me,” Valley said. “Being a commercial fisherman and trapping, hunting and fishing all my life, I’m much more deeply involved than being just a French person.”

This week’s events, which are also being organized by the city’s Main Street program, include historical displays at the Fort Crawford Museum. The maps, paintings and artifacts help tell the story of Marquette and Jolliet, the first Europeans to see the Upper Mississippi River. Mary Antoine, a board member of the Prairie du Chien Historical Society, said the exhibit represents not only the expedition but the French culture they brought with them and their interactions with Native Americans.

“This is very important because this is where they found the Mississippi River for the first time,” Antoine said. “We don’t say discovered because it had already been discovered by the Native people.”

Same goes for the Fox and Wisconsin rivers, where communities such as Sauk City, Mazomanie, Boscobel and Muscoda are relatively new entities when compared with the Native American communities. When Marquette and Jolliet paddled through the state, there were no paper mills, power dams or the impoundment upriver from Prairie du Sac known as Lake Wisconsin. Likewise, the Mississippi River was void of locks and dams, and near Prairie du Chien there was the Nine Mile Prairie and farmland that has since been flooded due to development that allows barge traffic to safely navigate from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

But while Prairie du Chien will be the epicenter of Marquette and Jolliet celebrations this week, it should be noted that the duo likely never set foot on the land that is now a city of more than 5,500 people. The confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers is more than 3 miles south of St. Feriole Island.

“They probably got to the mouth of the Wisconsin and turned left,” Douglas said. “That’s the reality.”

