Some people may wonder if it matters all that much to provide a Christmas gift for a child who would not otherwise have one.
We received a letter last week that shows how much it does.
The donation check to the Empty Stocking Club came with this note: “Donating in memory of my father, who told me that when he and his six brothers and sisters and parents moved to Madison in the mid ‘30s, they were so poor they wouldn’t have had a Christmas if it wasn’t for the Empty Stocking Club. Bless you!”
Every year at this time, we see notes like this when we open the mail. Children who have been helped in the past tend to grow into adults who remember what that was like. And many times, if they can, they want to return the favor. In this case, the next generation is honoring the child from long ago.
Since 1918, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have brightened the holidays for impoverished children and their families through a partnership that resonates today. Each year, readers donate money, and the State Journal buys the toys, identifies the families and sets up the distribution effort. Last year, the Empty Stocking Club served about 4,000 families, giving away 15,000 toys.
In honor of the charity’s 100th anniversary, the State Journal is hoping to raise $300,000 this year to serve even more children. We are hoping you will consider helping us reach that number. You never know what your gift will inspire.
Please consider being part of the Empty Stocking Club tradition. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You can also contribute online at
go.madison.com/empty-stocking or mail your donation to:
Donations in stocking at Capitol Theatre, 1947
In the lobby of the Capitol Theatre, manager Fred Reeths holds Johnny Heitz while he drops a coin into the Empty Stocking Club stocking. Johnny's mother, Virginia Heitz, looks on in this photo from November 1947. Photo by Arthur M. Vinje/State Journal
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 49065
Setting up the toy depot, 1947
Three workers set up "Santa's Shop" at the Empty Stocking Club's toy depot at the Madison Community Center on East Doty Street in December 1947. Standing left to right are volunteers John Tewes and Bill Doudna Jr. Kneeling is Jack Morrell.
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 49466
Newspaper carrier donation, 1948
Dorothy Blank accepts money for the Empty Stocking Club from newspaper carrier Gordon Schaaf in front of a Christmas tree in 1948.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 56589
Prepping stuffed toys, 1949
Volunteers for the State Journal Empty Stocking Club prepare stuffed toys at the depot. In the front row, left to right, are Alice Shores; Dorthy French, editor of the State Journal's home page; Althea Powers; Josephine Doudna, chairman of the Empty Stocking Club; and Mrs. George C. Morris, manager of the club's Holiday Exchange. In the back row are John Tews and Bill Doudna Jr.
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 63281
Basket of dolls and teddy bears, 1950
Three women carry a basket of dolls and teddy bears to be distributed to children through the Empty Stocking Club in November 1950. Left to right: Shirley Guelzow, Marion Thor, and Celestine Hein. Photo by Arthur M. Vinje/State Journal.
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 68837
Telethon to benefit Empty Stocking Club, 1951
Part of the crew of fundraisers help get pledges from radio listeners in a marathon jamboree on WISC and WISC-FM to benefit the Wisconsin State Journal's Empty Stocking Club in 1951. Seated left to right: W.M. "Dixie" Greeley, the station's chief engineer; Esther Sager, WISC; Ralph O'Connor, station manager; Roundy Coughlin, State Journal sports columist, and Bill Doudna, State Journal radio editor. Standing left to right: volunteer Alice Shores and Doris Ardeit of WISC. Photo by Arthur M. Vinje/State Journal
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 72958
Square dance groups donate toys, 1951
People stand beside a table laden with a collection of 160 dolls and stuffed animals collected at a square dance for the Wisconsin State Journal's Empty Stocking Club in December 1951. The dance was sponsored by the Nichols and Allis square dance groups. In the picture are Lloyd Heim and Alice Shores, who helped set up the "store." Photo by Arthur M. Vinje/State Journal
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 73292
Saving up to help, 1954
Monte Allen, 8, saves money for the Empty Stocking Club by putting coins into his piggy bank. The club, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, raises money for Christmas toys for needy children in the Madison area. Photo by Arthur M. Vinje/State Journal
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 89960
Gift wrapping committee, 1957
The Empty Stocking Club's gift wrapping committee poses amidst dolls on display at Sear's toy department in this photo from 1957. Left to right: E.L. Diener, manager of the Sears store; Phyllis Wikoff, director of the Empty Stocking Club; and Maj. Robert Perina, commandant of the Marine Corps Reserves unit. Photo by Arthur M. Vinje/State Journal
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 96616
Knitting mitten for Empty Stocking Club, 1957
Mary Gillin sits behind a table with 21 pairs of mittens of various sizes that she knitted to donate to the Wisconsin State Journal's Empty Stocking Club. She is pictured in December 1957. Photo by Arthur M. Vinje/State Journal
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 96746
Prepping for charity Christmas show, 1958
Behind-the-scenes workers at WISC-TV make preliminary plans for the Empty Stocking Club Christmas show. Front row, left to right, Walter Harlu, technical director; Dan Imhoff, program director; and Jerry Bassett, producer. In the back row are Tom Bass, assistant producer, and Burd Myre, director.
Wisconsin Historical Society Image ID 100436
Selecting gifts at the Toy Depot, 1961
Wives of Wisconsin State Journal and Madison Newspapers employees select gifts at the toy depot of the Empty Stocking Club in December 1961. From left to right are: Mrs. Edwn Stein, Mrs. Gordon Johnson, and Mrs. Howard McCaffrey. Photo by Richard Sroda/State Journal
Wisconsin Historical Society Image 115061
Filming for telethon, 1972
People work on the set of the Empty Stocking Club telethon on Dec. 1, 1972. A telethon was part of the charity's fund-raising efforts for many years.
L. ROGER TURNER - State Journal archives
Stocking the depot, 1982
Toys are organized at the Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot on Dec. 21, 1982. Armond Lee, left, and Marine Pfc. Jeffrey Voss work at the depot.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Distributing toys, 1994
Volunteers, including State Journal writer George Hesselberg (second from left), help distribute toys in December 1994 at the Empty Stocking Club's Toy Depot at the Dane County Arts and Activity Center, 112 N. Fairchild St.
L. ROGER TURNER -- State Journal archives
Weather doesn't dampen spirits, 2007
Severe weather did not stop the giving spirit as toys are given out during Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot on Dec. 11, 2007, at the Alliant Center in Madison.
JOHN MANIACI - State Journal archives
Setting up toys, 2014
Rico Goedjen of Madison helps set up toys for the Empty Stocking Club at the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall in Madison on Dec. 15, 2014.
M.P. KING -- State Journal archives
