Recalling a year in which a pedal car helped reveal what was to come

It was the third week of March, our newspaper and website were filled with stories about COVID-19 and I naively thought a sweet story about a pedal car in Lancaster could serve as a distraction from the spreading coronavirus, cancellations and growing restrictions.
The scope of what was happening had not fully set in, even though Major League Baseball shut spring training down four days after we returned from a family trip to see the Milwaukee Brewers in Arizona.
Schools, businesses and other events were beginning to restrict access or closing altogether. But I still thought a trip to southwestern Wisconsin to provide our readers with something that didn’t revolve around the virus was doable. And this is when I realized that virtually nothing was going to be immune.
To start, photographer John Hart and I drove separately, following a new company policy that remains in effect today. We didn’t wear masks on the assignment, but when we arrived at the Grant County Historical Society Museum we quickly learned that our story about Sonny Tiedemann’s pedal car — which he drove through the city from the 1920s through the 1980s and had been recently donated to the museum — would be forced to include COVID-19.
An event to unveil the car at a public ceremony was postponed. The museum, normally open three hours a day, six days a week, had closed, and its part-time director, Rachel Lewis, had just been told she would be laid off.
And it would all get much, much worse.
Nearly 5,000 Wisconsinites have died from the virus and more than 460,000 have been infected. Unemployment has been rampant, service sector jobs have evaporated, and bars, restaurants and hotels have seen their businesses decimated. Nurses, doctors and other health care providers are running on fumes. Politically, we are as divided as the Packers-Bears rivalry.
When I told my daughter, Leah, I was writing a recap of 2020, the 19-year-old sophomore studying journalism at the University of Missouri turned her head, made a face and uttered “yughk.”
Since I began writing the On Wisconsin column in September 2010, the goal has been to share the stories of the people and places that make Wisconsin special. And despite the challenges of 2020, we still gassed up, ultimately strapped on a mask and kept our distance as we traveled to Presque Isle to report on census workers traversing the sparsely populated Northwoods; to Rock Springs to see Wisconsin’s version of a responsible Tiger King; and to Portage for an archaeological dig near one of the oldest homes in the state.
And before we get any deeper into this, a big thanks has to go to our photographers. The images created by John Hart, Amber Arnold and Steve Apps make this column come to life and are just as important as the words crammed into this space each week.
The first column of the year was a downer as we reported from a Mauston ranch on the death of 14 horses that ate hay containing toxic beetles. A few weeks later we were in the gymnasium at Endeavor Elementary School, where we dined on Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and whole kernel corn for the free Sharing Supper that for the last six years has brought people together on the last Wednesday of each month in an effort to build community.
We went to Janesville in February to see a collection of General Motors memorabilia being saved for a museum, and later in the year to walk among the massive light display at Rotary Botanical Gardens. I reported in late April from Kate’s Bait & Sporting Goods north of Dodgeville about the opening of the fishing season as the nearby lakes at Governor Dodge State Park were closed due to the pandemic.
While this column typically takes me outside of Dane County, I wrote stories from Madison on the effort to create artwork from the St. Raphael Cathedral’s steeple and the growing colorful artwork on plywood covering State Street businesses. In September, I sat down with 92-year-old Bill Mattison at his home on Lake Mendota to talk about his long career in ice boating and sailing.
Muscoda also pulled a trifecta. The community’s morel mushroom festival was canceled in May due the pandemic and the annual harvest greatly reduced because of an unusually dry and cool spring. I returned in late June for the American Legion’s hamburger fry fundraiser and then in the fall found myself on the Wisconsin River with Mark Cupp of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway Board after the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands named the 92-mile stretch of water a Wetland of International Importance.
There were two trips to Milwaukee. The first was in mid-August to observe the desolate scene in the city’s downtown after the Democratic National Convention went online. And then in late October we toured the Milwaukee Soldiers Home, which is being converted by Alexander Co., of Madison, into housing for homeless veterans.
I budgeted some time before and after a smallmouth bass fishing trip to Door County to report on how the pandemic has affected tourism and in July made the short drive to Merrimac to check out the action at Merrimac Ferry Landing Concessions. That’s where Adam Gallus was having a banner season scooping ice cream for thousands of cones for people waiting to board the ferry for a trip across Lake Wisconsin.
We traveled to Williams Bay to tour the Yerkes Observatory, which had recently been donated to the community by the University of Chicago, and drove to Gresham to meet with a Realtor who was trying to sell the 25,000-square-foot Alexian Brothers Novitiate.
The greatest view of the year came in early August when we climbed the scaffolding that surrounded St. Norbert Catholic Church in Roxbury. The church was undergoing a $1.2 million renovation and the day we visited was absolutely perfect. The clouds mixed with the blue sky to offer a postcard-like scene over the rolling hills of northwestern Dane County and the Wisconsin River Valley in the distance.
The trip was set up by Paul Merline, a longtime member of the parish, but it wouldn’t be our last interaction. He helped facilitate the story of 23 Cistercian nuns at Valley of Our Lady Monastery between Prairie du Sac and Baraboo who were taking part for the first time in Fermentation Fest’s Farm/Art DTour. The nuns, who live a cloistered life of prayer and baking Communion bread, are also trying to raise funds for a new monastery near Barneveld.
But Merline would also turn up in the story about the opening day of deer season. I was on my way from Lodi to Plain but in search of blaze orange and an opportunity to speak with a hunter. On a whim, I hung a right off of Highway 60 onto Rustic Road 110. After about two miles, a UTV came my way so I flagged it down. Remarkably, Merline was behind the wheel and had an 11-point buck strapped to the back of the machine.
There were many places I didn’t get to this year, and the story list for 2021 is already fairly healthy. It would be really great to dine in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at State Fair Park, take in a show at Summerfest and check out the aerial lineup at AirVenture in Oshkosh.
Cornucopia in northern Bayfield County is on the agenda, along with the new accessible tower schedule to open this spring at Potawatomi State Park near Sturgeon Bay. There’s also a couple from Pepin who shuttered their coffee shop and are in the midst of a 3,000-mile trip in their sailboat to Key Largo, Florida, via the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico.
Let’s hope 2021, at some point, can bring us all back together and we can put 2020 behind us. Way behind us.
