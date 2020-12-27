Recalling a year in which a pedal car helped reveal what was to come

And before we get any deeper into this, a big thanks has to go to our photographers. The images created by John Hart, Amber Arnold and Steve Apps make this column come to life and are just as important as the words crammed into this space each week.

The first column of the year was a downer as we reported from a Mauston ranch on the death of 14 horses that ate hay containing toxic beetles. A few weeks later we were in the gymnasium at Endeavor Elementary School, where we dined on Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and whole kernel corn for the free Sharing Supper that for the last six years has brought people together on the last Wednesday of each month in an effort to build community.

We went to Janesville in February to see a collection of General Motors memorabilia being saved for a museum, and later in the year to walk among the massive light display at Rotary Botanical Gardens. I reported in late April from Kate’s Bait & Sporting Goods north of Dodgeville about the opening of the fishing season as the nearby lakes at Governor Dodge State Park were closed due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}