Soon, it'll be prime time for fall colors. While some like to travel to the untrammeled expanses of forest to the north, there is plenty to see in southern and central Wisconsin, too.
Because the region is known for forest plant diversity, a southern excursion may seem somewhat less spectacular; however it is no less scenic than the panoramas found to the north and east.
Each plant species has its own color-changing timetable, so the more species diversity in a region, the more color changes there are in a forest.
Beyond that, branches, even leaves, may go rogue, lagging or racing ahead to when chlorophyll bonds are dismembered, releasing the more unusual yellow carotenoids, assembling a few red anthocyanins, and finally giving way to tannins.
A single plant, a single stem or a single leaf can execute these changes just as a forest of red maples or golden tamaracks. So can a fence covered with wild purple grapes, scarlet bittersweet fruits or crimson Virginia creeper leaflets.
Autumn is for the elimination of the old, weathered green curtain and giving a last hurrah before these photosynthesizing factories turn to mulch. And it's about watching this hurrah, however large or small.
“In southern Wisconsin, there are commonly smaller woodlots and forests, compared to the north where the plots can be thousands of acres,” said Tom Hill, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in Dodgeville.
A big part of these segments of color in southern Wisconsin is diverse forest, regions with many species but more limited quantities of each kind of tree.
The soil under those trees is important to autumn colors, too.
“Soil acidity is low in many of these limestone regions of southern Wisconsin, and with this higher soil pH, anthocyanin pigments (reds) will be a darker burgundy, with a browner appearance,” said Scott Lancaster DNR forester in Spring Green. “In the north, where acidity is high, the reds are really vibrant compared to the south.”
Colors in the southwest corner come as dots, splashes, streaks, and disjointed forests, not as huge hillsides of hues.
“A lot depends on your color palette, too,” says Lancaster.
Camel corn, golden oats, lemon-colored maturing tobacco and still-green alfalfa fields can add to any fall color tour.
Other objects add interest. Water makes mirrors appear; sunsets and sunrises add mood; bare trees add texture; flowers, fruits, fungi, and fences are bonus points.
Bad weather does not exist on an autumn leaf-peeking trek. In some ways, as with photography, if there is bad weather, it’s a sunny day.
Fallen leaves covering browns of late summer can help complete the panorama. Plant stems sometimes turn red. Brown fern fronds gather frost. Dew-covered spider webs never run out of tensile power.
These southern “small falls” begin earlier, too, and may last longer and later. They rarely disappoint. When one fungus, frond or fruit begins to wane, another one, an even better one, may be there to take its place.
Don’t sell southern Wisconsin short in autumn. One might fall fortunate and find a panorama near Richland Center or Coon Valley and places between. And if not, continue to look small. Visit a cranberry marsh near Black River Falls. Stop to gaze the hillsides from a fruit stand, and no one will notice if your eyes are pulled to the red apples, orange pumpkins, and purple chrysanthemums, all autumn elements.
