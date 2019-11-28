Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Dave & Rosie Ballweg, Middleton..........$500.00
Anne & Phillip Duffy, in memory of Robert Parenteau, Madison..........$500.00
Tom Penn, remembering Joan, Fitchburg..........$500.00
Cleo & Judy Weibel, Verona..........$500.00
Tom & Karen Ragatz, Madison..........$350.00
Rob & Barb Schuler, Madison..........$300.00
Leroy Adler, Waunakee..........$250.00
Paul & Denise Beckfield, Verona..........$250.00
Jan & Steve Loiselle, Madison..........$200.00
Robert & Kathleen Poi, Madison..........$200.00
Darlene & Mark Cunneen, Verona..........$200.00
Carla & Daniel Lynch, Madison..........$200.00
Mary Tripp, Madison..........$200.00
Ella & Cole W., Sun Prairie..........$200.00
Ashok Chopra, Madison..........$200.00
Daren & Sacha Milton, McFarland..........$200.00
Roger & Sherry Lepage, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of Richard L. Duppler, Verona..........$150.00
Doris Schroeder, Middleton..........$150.00
Gene, for Fritz, Sun Prairie..........$136.00
Ross A. Porter & Donna Olson, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00
Tom & Judy Reed, Madison..........$100.00
Butch Paddock, in memory of Tony, Black Earth..........$100.00
The Elliott Family, in memory of Chester Elliott, Deerfield..........$100.00
Cal & Joan Traver, Mazomanie..........$100.00
Pete & Phyllis Sprecher, Madison..........$100.00
Rosanne Raemisch, Madison..........$100.00
Brian & Melinda Hensen, Waunakee..........$100.00
Sue Jahn & Mark Dunbar, Madison..........$100.00
Ella Mulcahy-Akins, in memory of Ray & Vern, Madison..........$100.00
Jim & Carol Conant, Madison..........$100.00
Chuck Misky, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Joann Miller, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Peter Byfield, DeForest..........$100.00
In memory of Marvin & Alice Kroneman & Leonard & Mary Baumann, Madison..........$100.00
Cyrilla Wipperfurth, Madison..........$100.00
Rick & Marilyn Stevens, Madison..........$100.00
Robert & Susan Plakus, Madison..........$100.00
Tom & Kris Manke, Arlington..........$100.00
Dawn Boh, Verona..........$100.00
In memory of Mike Swain, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Devan & Marin Oschmann, Corvallis, OR..........$100.00
Steven Koch, Madison..........$100.00
Stephen & Ellen Blitz, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Steve & Sandy Schettl, Verona..........$100.00
Thomas & Margaret Henzler, Madison..........$100.00
Wm. Hanson & Family, Avoca..........$80.00
Gayle Langer, in memory of Bob Langer, Madison..........$76.00
Jim & Sharon Bardenwerper, Waunakee..........$75.00
In loving memory of Donald & Margaret Wonn, Madison..........$50.00
Margie Bausch, McFarland..........$50.00
The Tracy Family, Madison..........$50.00
Lyman & Kathy Lyons, McFarland..........$50.00
Jim & Shirley Schommer, Lodi..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Fourner, Waterloo..........$50.00
Judy Harris, in loving memory of Bill Harris, Madison..........$50.00
William & Patricia Strohbusch, Cambridge..........$50.00
Don & Viv Wampole, Marshall..........$50.00
In memory of Clarence & Margaret Tuschen, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jerry & Diane Lehman, Madison..........$50.00
Shirley Kopp, Waunakee..........$50.00
Kaaren Guenther, Middleton..........$50.00
Jerry & Jacqueline Wendt, Black Earth..........$50.00
Fred & Shirley Ziegler, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Frank Milton, from his family, Madison..........$50.00
Joan Bradle, in memory of Julie, Waunakee..........$50.00
John & Rose Berkich, Waunakee..........$50.00
Patricia Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Sue Cannon, Oregon..........$50.00
Dorothy Kruse, Oregon..........$50.00
Peg Berkovitz, McFarland..........$50.00
Mary Cuccia, Madison..........$50.00
Steve & Kathy Michels..........$50.00
Jerry & Yvonne Remy, Belleville..........$50.00
John W. Davis, in memory of Brace Davis, DeForest..........$50.00
Roger & Karen Nacker, Madison..........$50.00
Jane Baszynski, Madison..........$50.00
"Ran & Andy," Ann-Marie & Randy, DeForest..........$50.00
John & Mary Volker, Verona..........$50.00
Jack Mathews, McFarland..........$50.00
Steve Varsos, Madison..........$50.00
Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Doug & Mary Reinemann, Madison..........$50.00
Margaret Dukershein, Oregon..........$40.00
David Rustick, Madison..........$40.00
Ted Frank, Madison..........$40.00
John Kleist, Cottage Grove..........$40.00
Steve & Judy Rubert, Fall River..........$35.00
Ted & Chris Bunck, Verona..........$35.00
Jan Van Vleck, Madison..........$30.00
Gary & Jane Troz, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Alan & Debra Gunderson, Mount Horeb..........$30.00
Stan & Bev Anderson, Black Earth..........$30.00
Robert Webber, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Joe & Sue Trainor, Blue Mounds..........$30.00
C, C & C Riedel, Belmont..........$30.00
Barbara Franzen, Stoughton..........$30.00
Joe & Janice Freidel, Marshall..........$25.00
James & Sally Davis, Madison..........$25.00
Phil & Sue Luedtke, Madison..........$25.00
Joan & Allen Bennett, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Jan & Bob Langdon, Middleton..........$25.00
Pat & Buzz Jewell, Plain..........$25.00
Gene & Barb Knutson, Madison..........$25.00
Dorothy Goldsworthy, in memory of Goldy, Madison..........$25.00
Marion Thoresen, Madison..........$25.00
Bernie & Alice Wentworth, Madison..........$25.00
Frank & Lucille O'Connor, Belleville..........$25.00
Art & Joanne Hammann, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Michael Nehmer, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Russell Rasmussen, Madison..........$25.00
Alice Frederick, Arena..........$25.00
Max & Betty Rosenbaum, Madison..........$25.00
Judy Walker, Waunakee..........$25.00
Lenny & Judy Yarwood, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Peg & Craig Guse, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Tom & Jeanette Treinen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Norris Breitbach, Oregon..........$25.00
Betty & Don Fahey, Belleville..........$25.00
Stan & Nancy Johnson, Windsor..........$25.00
Jon & Lisa Woods, Madison..........$25.00
In loving memory of John (Jack) Frank, Rio..........$25.00
Patricia Offer, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Elizabeth R. Keller, Deerfield..........$25.00
Barb Suchomel, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Linda & Tom Boll, Monroe..........$25.00
Karl & Beverly Kanvik, The Villages, FL..........$25.00
Nancy Wilsmann, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Joan Klein, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Diane Corey, Madison..........$25.00
Margaret Hitt, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Todd & Renae Donkle, Madison..........$22.00
In memory of Roger Williams, from wife Josie, Waterloo..........$20.00
Tom & Linda Schmitt, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Robert Shaw, Madison..........$20.00
Bob & Becky Greiber, Stoughton..........$20.00
Jean Urbach, Westfield..........$20.00
Dave Arians, Waterloo..........$20.00
Stoni Hawkins, Madison..........$20.00
Mary Giblin, Madison..........$20.00
William & Pamela Wright, Sun Prairie..........$15.00
Alice Schmitz, Waunakee..........$15.00
Arlene Liegel, Reedsburg..........$15.00
Don & Carolyn Harrison, Cuba City..........$10.00
James & Charlene Cleasby, Cottage Grove..........$10.00
Linda Klinger, Platteville..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$2,466.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$19,539.04
Today's Gift..........$13,955.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$33,494.04