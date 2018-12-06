Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Kit & Phil Blake, Fitchburg..........$1,000.00
Jim & Gina Barden, Fitchburg — in memory of Jamie Gulseth..........$300.00
All Comfort Services..........$300.00
Stephen Morton, Madison..........$250.00
Brian & Becky Mayhew, Middleton..........$250.00
Merl Breunig, Sauk City..........$200.00
Jan Greenquist & Lynn Allen, Richland Center..........$200.00
Catherine Driftmier, Verona..........$200.00
Doris Schroeder, Middleton..........$150.00
In memory of Don & Rose Burke, Belleville..........$125.00
Madeline Para & Glen Ecklund, Madison, in memory of Joan Para..........$100.00
Marvin & Eileen Ganser, Verona..........$100.00
Kenneth & Mary Brewing Family, Dane..........$100.00
Greg Stamn, Verona..........$100.00
Sandra Ihle & Douglas Kelly, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry Klabacka, Madison..........$100.00
Vernon & Catherine Friedland, Madison, in memory of Ben Friedland..........$100.00
Scott J. Quinn, Madison..........$100.00
John & Jinny Trimbell, Madison..........$100.00
Marge Gnewikow, Sauk City..........$100.00
Steve & Pat Wehrley, Verona..........$100.00
Wally & Kay Coombs, Madison, in memory of Andy..........$100.00
Rick & Marilyn Stevens, Madison..........$100.00
Dan & Doris Keyes, Madison..........$100.00
Fahrback, Madison..........$100.00
Mary K. Crane, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Mary Ashely, Oregon..........$100.00
Anne & Allan Brasier, Middleton..........$100.00
Geri West, Madison..........$100.00
Robert Tormey, Madison..........$100.00
Michael & Barbara Feuerstein, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Layton & Diane Rikkers, Madison..........$100.00
Louis & Molly Hinshaw, Middleton..........$100.00
Jan Ferris, Madison..........$75.00
Nancy Beckwith, Brooklyn..........$75.00
Scott & Jeanne Moss, Madison..........$75.00
In memory of Arnie Schoville, Mount Horeb..........$75.00
In memory of “Mimi” Feltz by Tyler, Claudia, Julia, Lilia & Andrew, Sauk City..........$60.00
Loren Helmeid, Madison..........$50.00
Richard & Janelle Orth, Madison..........$50.00
Marie Dimpfl, Barneveld..........$50.00
Jim Lescohier, Stoughton..........$50.00
Ken & Jean Scheid, Middleton..........$50.00
Joe & Ginger Cissell, Fitchburg..........$50.00
John & Nancy Elvekrog, Stoughton..........$50.00
Kessenich’s Ltd., Employees, Madison..........$50.00
Sid & Mary Pringle, Monona..........$50.00
Ron & Sheila Kostroski, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
Don & Marsha Jensen..........$50.00
Tina Neupert, Madison, in memory of Daryl Derer..........$50.00
Mary Stamm, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Fred & Della Dartt, Columbus..........$50.00
Bill & Mary Mielke..........$50.00
Bill & Jane Ganshert, Madison..........$50.00
Grace & Jack Chosy, Madison..........$50.00
Marcia Dana, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Connie Nelson, DeForest..........$50.00
Lawrence & Pat Hefty, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Bill & Sue Bridson, Madison..........$50.00
Marilyn Schuett, Waterloo..........$50.00
In memory of Robert (Bob) Kopp, Waunakee..........$50.00
Tom & Diane Streber, Madison..........$50.00
JR Gilbert, Madison..........$50.00
Shirley & Doug Orr, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00
In memory of Donald Frisch, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Butch Paddock, Black Earth..........$50.00
Jan Vanderheiden, Lake Mills..........$50.00
In memory of Mary Jo Tracy & Patsy Haack, Heaven..........$50.00
William Aaberg, Stoughton..........$50.00
Lori & Charles Youngman, Verona..........$50.00
Pete & Jeanne Hockett, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Julie & Ed Lehr, Madison..........$40.00
In memory of Tom Prisk, Lodi..........$35.00
Leslie Eckstein, Arena..........$35.00
D&J, Madison..........$35.00
Doug Mabie in memory of Linda, Sauk City..........$35.00
Wilmer Bloy, Madison..........$35.00
Steve Gmur, New Glarus..........$35.00
Alyson Poepke, Appleton, From Residents of Tallgrass Senior Living in Sun Prairie (Lynn Sommers, Faye Lambert, Jim & Alice Zickert, Marilyn Walschmidt, Charleen Carnahan, Marge Lathrop, Betty Anderson and Linda Benesch)..........$35.00
In memory of Gayle Ann Sprague, Madison..........$30.00
Dennis & Pat Wood, Black Earth..........$30.00
Roger & Judie Nitzsche, Stoughton..........$30.00
Sandy & Carol Borowski, Fort Atkinson..........$30.00
Butch & Bonnie Rolstad, Sauk City..........$30.00
In loving memory of Jerome Fieber, Steve Hurd, Dick Hurd from Mavis Hurd Fieber, Middleton..........$30.00
Brian & Cheryl Goodman, Madison..........$30.00
In memory of Rose Mary Ballweg, Sauk City..........$25.00
Leroy & Jo Freitag, Belleville..........$25.00
Ken & Carol Blum, Plain..........$25.00
To Honor J.L. Dettinger, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Toodie & Charlie Statz, Love, Yvonne..........$25.00
Walter & Marie Wartolec, Madison..........$25.00
Linda & Peter Leer in memory of our parents, Lyndon Station..........$25.00
In loving memory of Sally & Chess Wagner, Madison..........$25.00
J. Alderson, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Dave Lessner, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dorothy I. Schroeder, Madison..........$25.00
Arlene Dahmen, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Urban & Pat Klosterman, Verona..........$25.00
Gordon & Pauline Dimpfl, Barneveld..........$25.00
Mary Wedvick, Deerfield..........$25.00
Frank A. Schatzley, Madison..........$25.00
Ronald Moore, Verona..........$25.00
In memory of Bill Hosking, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Mrs. Lendoris Sherman, Madison..........$25.00
Steve & Judy Urso, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Kenneth & Ann Schroeder, DeForest..........$25.00
Gene & Dr. Donna Thomas, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Trish & Tim Hibbard, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dorothy Goldsworthy, Madison, in memory of Goldy..........$25.00
Sharon Blau, DeForest..........$25.00
Pat & Buzz Jewell, Plain..........$25.00
Phil & Sue Luedtke, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Walter, Madison..........$25.00
Riley, Beaver Dam..........$25.00
Florence Ustad, Middleton, in loving memory of Donald Ustad..........$25.00
Barbara Palmer, Belleville..........$25.00
Robert & Jeannine Crahen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Donald & Sylvia Veith, Waterloo..........$25.00
Ken & Sharon Diericks, Waunakee..........$25.00
Paul & Amy Kaufmann, Rio..........$25.00
In memory of my precious Grandaughter, Courilynn Schnieder, Richland Center..........$25.00
Al & Ruth Geiger, Columbus..........$25.00
Jack & Boni Hanson, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Steven Yuds, Madison..........$25.00
Joanne Harms, Waterloo..........$25.00
Jan & Bob Langdon, Middleton..........$25.00
Kathy Laurent, Madison..........$25.00
Marjorie Davenport, Middleton..........$25.00
In memory of Edward Hillebrand from Charlie, Juli & Lexi Hillebrand..........$20.00
In memory of Don & Marian O’Leary from Charlie, Juli & Lexi Hillebrand..........$20.00
Anne & Mike Gordon, Madison..........$20.00
Walter & Barbara Karst, Madison..........$20.00
Larry & Sherry Young, Cambridge..........$20.00
Ned & Dolores Schmitt, Madison..........$20.00
Diane Falkner, Madison..........$20.00
Wally & Marge Schoenherr, Waterloo..........$20.00
Toby & Karen Tobias, Madison..........$20.00
Todd & Christy Tupper, Stoughton..........$20.00
Neal & Sue Bakken, Cambridge..........$20.00
Mrs. Frances W. Kingery, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Barbara Dobie, Madison..........$20.00
Gloria L Accardo, Madison..........$15.00
Lenny & Judy Yarwood, Sun Prairie..........$15.00
Edith Ersland, Middleton..........$15.00
In memory of Jim Schwenn, Dane..........$11.00
Randy & Shirley Sus, Wisconsin Dells..........$10.00
Helen & Joe Buechuer, Madison..........$10.00
Franklin & Barbara Killary, Madison..........$10.00
Mary Sue Gabel, Sauk City..........$10.00
Mr. & Mrs. Erik Popp, Madison..........$10.00
B. Duncan, Middleton..........$10.00
Dan & Ann Meyer, Waunakee..........$10.00
Nancy Sutton, Fitchburg..........$10.00
Randy Hanson, DeForest..........$10.00
Bonnie Crandall, Mauston..........$5.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,950.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$55,843.00
Today’s Gifts..........$11,216.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$67,059.00