Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
In memory of Annie C. Stewart..........$500.00
William Rasche, DeForest..........$500.00
Todd & Derek Sprik, Fitchburg..........$400.00
John Bolz, Madison..........$300.00
Todd & Ann Kiefer, Madison..........$300.00
John & LaVonne Bennetti, Madison, In honor of Paul Plano..........$250.00
Glenn Cushing & Clare Nichols, Madison..........$250.00
Ed & Kathy Wirka, Madison..........$250.00
Richard & Jane Westley, Madison..........$250.00
Thomas & Linda Hanson, DeForest..........$250.00
Terry & Kathy Siebert, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Jim & Jessica Doyle, Verona..........$200.00
Charles & Rosemary Smith, Madison..........$200.00
Robert Merkel & Patty Spires-Merkel, Madison..........$200.00
Marcie Reierson, Monona, in memory of Douglas Graham..........$200.00
Monona Grove Businessmen's Association, Monona..........$200.00
Tina & Ken Nelson, Middleton..........$200.00
James & Dawn Wood, Oregon..........$200.00
Don & Betty Lewis, Middleton..........$200.00
Dane, Liam, Cooper & Baby Girl, Ashton..........$200.00
Jan & Steve Loiselle, Madison..........$200.00
Marie & Warren Weinstein, Madison..........$150.00
Linda Breunig, DeForest..........$150.00
In loving memory of Margaret (Brennum) Caygill - who always made Christmas special, Linda..........$120.00
In memory of my precious daughter, Kristine McKinzey, by her mother Darlene Larsen, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00
Brian Earl, Madison..........$100.00
Tom & Carol O'Connell, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Cyrilla Wipperfurth, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Kenneth Ulrich, Windsor..........$100.00
In memory of my dear husband, Rich, From Darlene Larsen, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00
Tim & Anja Glaeser, Windsor..........$100.00
Al & Lynn Dassow, Waunakee..........$100.00
Fe Cruz Semira, Madison..........$100.00
Patricia Fritz, Phoenix, AZ..........$100.00
John & Joyce Satterlee, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Doug & Linda Stolen, Stoughton..........$100.00
Jr. & Sherry, DeForest, in honor of Monroe, Marshall & Merritt..........$100.00
Susan & Charles Kernats, Madison..........$100.00
Henrietta Volker, Monona..........$100.00
Don & Jackie Antoine, Middleton..........$100.00
Pat Vollenweider, Verona, in memory of Richard Duppler..........$100.00
Wilma Statz, Middleton..........$100.00
Tripp & Nancy Widder, Madison..........$100.00
The Jerry Halverson Family, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Barbara & John Miller, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Milton C. Bakken, Love Mary Ellen, Mya, Mari..........$100.00
Archie & Julie Jakab, Madison..........$100.00
Glenna Cloud, Madison..........$100.00
Dr. Sheila Ruhland, Madison..........$100.00
Greg & Gail Anderson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Elizabeth Sundbakken, Madison..........$100.00
Robert & Georgia Graves, Middleton..........$100.00
Jim & Audrey Fusek, DeForest, in honor of Freddy, Gus & Nathan..........$75.00
George & Kathy Weiand, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Donald M. Long, Madison..........$75.00
In loving memory of Betty Gerbitz, LaVerne Bostad & Marshall Bostad from Elaine C. Bostad..........$75.00
Jim & Terri Reinke, Monona..........$72.00
Jean E. Allen, Madison..........$70.00
Roger Horner, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Bill & Peg Jones, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Kathleen Denu, by James & Joanne Denu, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Jan & John Wischhoff, Waunakee..........$50.00
Carl Wogsland, Madison, in honor of my father, Lyle Wogsland..........$50.00
Lila Jean Stahnke, Madison..........$50.00
Rick & Sandy Hall, McFarland..........$50.00
Alice Leppert & Marlin Jung, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Ron & Nancy Krohn, Verona..........$50.00
Gregg & Sherry Drewsen in memory of Chase Drewsen, Waunakee..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Paul Nelson, Waunakee..........$50.00
Shirley Zimmer, Montfort..........$50.00
Gary & Marilyn Hermanson, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Sharon Thousand, Barneveld..........$50.00
Richard & Rita Paulson, Madison..........$50.00
Dennis & Barbara Best, Madison..........$50.00
Pat & Bob Fredrickson, Waunakee..........$50.00
Ann Gibneski, Madison..........$50.00
John & Sarah Sullivan, Mazomanie..........$50.00
David & Loretta Gerber, Blanchardville..........$50.00
Brian & Dorothy Nesbit, Madison..........$50.00
Florence Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00
LW, CJ Haried, Stoughton..........$50.00
Gregory & Julie Kriske, Monroe..........$50.00
Robert & Maureen Fox, Elroy..........$50.00
Joyce Gust, Verona..........$50.00
Wayne & Laura Krueger, Columbus..........$50.00
Tim & Karen Schreiber, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Tom & Karen Swenson, Madison..........$50.00
Fred & Shirley Ziegler, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Ed Vervoort from Dar Vervoort, Waunakee..........$50.00
Rober & Carolyn Kleinfeldt, Verona..........$50.00
Jane D. Daniels, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jim & Janine Gundersen, Madison..........$40.00
Bill & Joan Richner, Middleton..........$35.00
Marcie & Ray Dachik, Baraboo..........$35.00
Connie Wade, Poynette..........$30.00
James F. Ryan, Fitchburg..........$30.00
Joe & Ruth Niedo, Fort Atkinson..........$30.00
Daniel & JoAnn Feeney, Madison..........$30.00
Dan & Nancy Lawrence, Madison..........$30.00
Frank & Jessie Schlumpf, Blanchardville..........$30.00
Cal & Marge Kerr, Madison..........$25.00
Bill & Diane Hoebel, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Michael & Cynthia Devine, McFarland..........$25.00
In memory of Don Bartnick, Lodi..........$25.00
In memory of Bob Taylor, Middleton..........$25.00
Evan & Catherine Richards, McFarland..........$25.00
Beverly Richgels, Madison..........$25.00
Gene & Barb Knutson, Madison..........$25.00
Ray & Judy Norris, Blue Mounds..........$25.00
K. Viney, Madison..........$25.00
Harriet W. Huff, Madison..........$25.00
Frank & Lucille O'Connor, Belleville..........$25.00
Pete & Judy Maksymo, Oregon..........$25.00
Santa's Elf, Middleton..........$25.00
Don & Barb Hartman, Verona..........$25.00
Orin & Pat Strand, Verona..........$25.00
Bernie & Sharon Kreul, Madison..........$25.00
Mary J. Latchford, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Karla & Will Ashmore, Verona..........$25.00
Caryle Outhouse, Oregon..........$25.00
Todd & Nancy Molfenter, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Tom & Jeanette Treinen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Mary & Bob Knight, Middleton..........$25.00
Gail Polzin, Deerfield, In memory of John..........$25.00
Catherine Duerst Schroeder, Verona..........$25.00
In loving memory of Brian Ketterer, Madison..........$25.00
Linda Vosberg, Hazel Green..........$25.00
In loving memory of Lloyd & Leona Deininger & William & Mary Frey, Waunakee..........$25.00
Laura Slinde, Oregon..........$20.00
In memory of Marie & Doyle Latham from Marlene Ziegler Family, Dane..........$20.00
Janet Schewe, Madison..........$20.00
Benedict Hofmeister, Belleville..........$20.00
E. and D. Knapstein, Madison..........$15.00
Joan Phelau, Madison..........$10.00
Cole & Jack Spangler, Stoughton..........$10.00
In loving memory of William and Ellen Hiller of Baraboo from son William L. Hiller Jr...........$10.00
Mark & Robert Taber Sr., Mauston..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$2,480.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$98,471.75
Today's Gift..........$14,417.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$112,888.75