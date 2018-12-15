Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Target..........$10,000.00
Ed & Julie Murphy, Fitchburg..........$700.00
Bill & Dorothy Faust, McFarland..........$600.00
Jim & Lynn Shebesta Madison..........$500.00
Robert Gallimore, Madison..........$400.00
In honor of Louis, Aiden, Joe, Jake, Jane & Jimmy Jensen, Madison..........$300.00
Kendra & Jerry Tutsch, Lodi, in memory of Virginia Davenport..........$300.00
David & Judy Ulery, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Shramka Family..........$200.00
Dan & Marcia Douglas, Madison..........$200.00
Robert & Patricia Kmoch, Fitchburg..........$150.00
Ron Johnson & Ellen Morgan, Madison..........$125.00
Thomas & Donna Miller, Madison, in memory of Clarice Dunn..........$125.00
Sue & Jack Marking, Madison, In memory of Brett..........$100.00
Tom & Pat Vichos, Middleton..........$100.00
Rod & Lois Gross, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Gregory W. Cross, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Alice Hanson, Madison..........$100.00
Mark & Deb Hamilton, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Mark & Sue Dunbar, Madison..........$100.00
Gerald Lefert, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Ed & Bonnie Wilson, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Gary & Susie Hooverson, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Dave Stolen and Alice Asleson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Donna & Jim Schroeder, Madison..........$100.00
Floyd & Lois Gruber, Sauk City..........$100.00
In loving memory of Ron Statz, Waunakee, from family..........$100.00
In memory of Byron & Susan Swiggum, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Marion Oleson in loving memory of Albert Oleson..........$100.00
Jeff & Sue Bauer, McFarland..........$75.00
Dave, Karen, Max & Ginny, Madison..........$60.00
Barbara Larson, McFarland..........$50.00
Vince Noltner & Family, Middleton..........$50.00
Rodney Goeden, Dane..........$50.00
Liz & Brian Lehr, Briggsville..........$50.00
Carolyn Nicholson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Leon & Mary Ripp, Waunakee..........$50.00
In loving memory of John & Elaine Keip, Columbus..........$50.00
MFB, Middleton..........$50.00
Alice Punwar, Madison..........$50.00
Dan Walker, Madison..........$50.00
Joseph & Barbara Smith, Madison..........$50.00
Diane Ihland, DeForest..........$50.00
Marge Gausewitz, Monona ..........$50.00
Paul & Rosemarie Wieland, Fitchburg..........$50.00
In memory of Richard Reardon from Nancy Reardon, Reedsburg..........$50.00
Marcia Kirschbaum, Madison..........$50.00
Dick & Vicky Stauber, Madison..........$50.00
Renae & Mike Klein, Madison..........$50.00
Mac & Colleen McCormick, McFarland..........$50.00
Ron, Carolyn, Kim & Zach Staszewski..........$50.00
Kenneth & Joanne Volk, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
Alan & Katherine Garant, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
Steve Bersing Family, Stoughton, in memory of Vernon M. Bersing..........$50.00
Mark & Kathy Larson, Brooklyn..........$50.00
Sue Huss, Madison, in memory of Jim Huss..........$50.00
In memory of Richard Heard, Mindy Peck York from Marylyn Heard..........$50.00
Lyman & Kathryn Lyons, McFarland..........$50.00
Diane S. Tupper, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
George & Marlene Richard, McFarland..........$50.00
In memory of Sandy, Waunakee..........$50.00
Chuck & Darlene Endres, Waunakee, In memory of Ryley..........$50.00
Sandy & Skip Paton, Stoughton..........$50.00
Deborah Jameson, Belleville..........$50.00
John & Cheryl Barman, Cross Plains..........$40.00
In memory of Jerry Statz..........$40.00
In memory of Mrs. Wilson's Uncle Ed..........$35.00
In memory of Reven & LaVina Marshall, Madison..........$35.00
In memory of William & Dorothy Stoikes, Verona..........$35.00
E&V Gritton, Madison..........$35.00
Judy & Wayne Madsen, Madison..........$35.00
In memory of Evelyn Kukuk from sisters Audrey, Betty & Lois..........$30.00
Ron & Dorothy Lange, Waunakee..........$30.00
Dave Jeglum, Mount Horeb..........$30.00
Charles & Jane Phillipson, New Glarus..........$30.00
Doranna Lucey, Sauk City..........$30.00
Dave & Judy Zander, Deerfield..........$27.00
Barbara Schaaf, Waunakee..........$25.00
Tony & Deb Ankowicz, Madison..........$25.00
Delmer & Marion Hellenbrand, Waunakee, in memory of Mary Ann Shower..........$25.00
Bob & Sue Simon, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Sue Gatterman, Madison..........$25.00
Roger & Elaine Grossman, Columbus..........$25.00
In memory of Erwin Stensaas by Marilyn, Stoughton..........$25.00
Butch & Darlene Raemisch, Westport..........$25.00
Ken & Wava Grinde, Monona..........$25.00
L. White, Madison..........$25.00
Colleen O'Dea Potter, Madison, in memory of family members..........$25.00
Fred & Marilyn Kinney, Madison..........$25.00
Wilfred & Marsha Alt, Sauk City..........$25.00
Patty Olson, Black Earth, in memory of George & Doris Olsen & Doug Wallin..........$25.00
Keith & Bev Hillenbrand, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Dave & Chris Bodoh, Madison..........$25.00
R.J. Riddle, Madison..........$25.00
Jeff & Kristi Brown, Madison, in loving memory of Jerry Stauffacher..........$25.00
Jeff & Kristi Brown, Madison, in loving memory of Ralph & Joyce Brown..........$25.00
In loving memory of Russell & Dorothy Gratiot, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Judy & Daniel Stark, Madison..........$25.00
Sharon James, Madison..........$25.00
Beatrice Steely, Janesville..........$25.00
Donald & Rosemary Lehman, Stoughton..........$25.00
Audrey Buechner, Cross Plains, in memory of Ludwig & Louis Buechner ..........$25.00
John & Belinda Jordan, Madison..........$25.00
Kathy Aehl, Madison..........$25.00
Ed & Sheila Helmke, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Jim & Linda Serbree, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Robert & Almay Nelson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Jack & Carol Marshall, Madison..........$25.00
Chamberlain, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Jim & Carol Holmquist, Madison..........$25.00
Glen & Sandra Jaeckel, Middleton..........$25.00
Shirley Miller, Madison..........$25.00
In loving memory of Bill & Marian Bongard, Monona..........$25.00
Robert Dickson, Eastman..........$20.00
John & Pat Evanchenko, Madison..........$20.00
Susann Berberet, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Helen Lovick, Madison..........$20.00
Violet Cradock, Bob Cradock, Claire Peters, Madison..........$20.00
Angie & Jiggs Kopp, Madison..........$20.00
Norbert & Diana Scribner, Mount Horeb..........$20.00
Donald Goeden, Dane..........$20.00
John & Nancy Foerst, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Judith Chase, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Marlayne Testolin, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
J.J. Johnson, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Pat Zajicek, Sauk City ..........$20.00
Dale & Renee Miller, Waunakee..........$20.00
Mariam Willmann, Madison..........$20.00
William & Pamela Wright, Sun Prairie..........$15.00
Enid Riggle, Monona..........$15.00
Jim & Deb Cramer, Sauk City, thankful for Lawson, Brock & Vince..........$15.00
William Banta, Fitchburg..........$15.00
Connie Fell, Madison..........$10.00
MPI Protective Services, Madison..........$1.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,373.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$135,285.62
Today's Gifts..........$20,311.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$155,596.62