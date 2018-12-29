Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Terri & Dave Beck-Engel, Madison..........$500.00
Judy & Richard Fritz, Monona..........$500.00
In loving memory of Jessie Downer, Lodi..........$300.00
Mike & Patti Brewick, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Randine & Roger Celusta, McFarland..........$250.00
Leroy Adler, Waunakee, in memory of Virginia Adler..........$250.00
Lucille Kaltenberg, Waunakee, in memory of Jim & Ron Kaltenberg..........$200.00
Carol Krause, Middleton..........$200.00
Dick & Connie Brachman, Verona..........$150.00
Lynn Baltz, Fitchburg..........$150.00
In memory of Donna Wheadon, Middleton..........$104.00
Mary J. Voss, Madison..........$100.00
Sparrow Bockhop family, Belmont..........$100.00
Sullivans, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
In loving memory of John MacInnis, Verona..........$100.00
Rod & Sue Gallagher, Verona..........$100.00
Bernard & Bob Krochten, Roxbury..........$100.00
Marian Kaesberg, Madison..........$100.00
Richard & Gail Farrell, Madison..........$100.00
Bruce Harville, Madison..........$100.00
Brian & Rhonda Merinholz, DeForest, in memory of Zachary Treinen..........$100.00
In loving memory of Ofstun Skrede, parents, brothers & sisters..........$100.00
Bev Krell, Verona, in memory of Bill..........$100.00
Eric & Sandy Nelson, Middleton..........$100.00
Phyllis Clark, Monona..........$100.00
Stan Spahn family, in memory of Kathy & Michael C. Spahn..........$100.00
Barb & Randy Sudmeier, Dodgeville..........$100.00
Gary & Judy Larkin, Portage..........$100.00
Karen Wolf & Ed Zrzenia, Madison..........$100.00
Ralph Cagle & Tonia Nevstifter, Madison..........$75.00
Julie Evans & Greg McSherry, Merrimac..........$50.00
Brenda Dieter & Dick Azim, in memory of Courtney Hayes..........$50.00
In memory of Sid Hjortland from Joan & family, Stoughton..........$50.00
Robert & Dorothy Howell, Middleton..........$50.00
Bill & Linda Zeininger, Waupun..........$50.00
Anna May Reiner, Verona..........$50.00
Brian & Carol Hanke, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Arthur & Lucille Rettenmund, Madison..........$50.00
Pam & Craig Hellman, Verona..........$50.00
Jacquelyn Showers, DeForest..........$50.00
Arlene Bickley, Stoughton, in memory of Robert Bickley..........$50.00
Marie Wirka, Madison..........$50.00
Bill & Suzanne Kuhlow, Marshall..........$50.00
John Stuchlik, Windsor..........$50.00
Brian & Joan Schneider, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Agnes TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Frank & Lois Oswald, Madison..........$50.00
Wayne & Clarissa Shockley, Brooklyn..........$50.00
William & Patricia Strohbusch, Cambridge..........$50.00
Thomas & Seana Augustine, Portage..........$50.00
Denny & Chris Poffenberger, Lodi..........$50.00
Robert Davenport, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Laverne Reek, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Phil & Dora Clementi, Madison..........$50.00
Shirley K. Noltemeyer, Waunakee..........$50.00
Kurt & Marcia Hendrickson, Madison..........$50.00
Jakob, Jenna & Jozie Koerwitz, Barneveld..........$50.00
Maggie Balistreri - Clarke & Ed Clark, Madison..........$50.00
Vince & Karen Weiland, Verona, in memory of Adam Fetherston..........$40.00
In memory of Georgene (Jo) & Alfred Quam, Stoughton..........$40.00
Judith Olson-Sutton, Madison..........$35.00
Sarah Hurd, Middleton, in loving memory of Grandma Marvel, Grandpa Jerry & Grandpa Dick..........$30.00
Brodie, Blake, Sadie, Liam, Hudson, Ava, Monona..........$30.00
Dan & Nancy Kinney, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Bob & Judy Knutson, Oregon..........$25.00
Stan & Marjorie Nonn, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Cathy & Pat Crahen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Mark & Jane Hager, town of Fulton..........$25.00
Allen Burbey & Travis Zuverink, Madison..........$25.00
Carol Rufener, Monroe..........$25.00
In memory of John Pigarelli, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Leonard & Meredith Doom, Stoughton..........$25.00
Sharon Sprecher, Sauk City, in memory of Daniel & Corey Sprecher..........$25.00
Robert & Catherine Niesen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Betty Pomeranke, Dane..........$25.00
Russ & Jerry Pohlman, Marshall..........$25.00
Charles & Joan Rortvedt..........$25.00
Karen & Mike Bhirdo, Cambridge, in memory of Alvina Licht..........$25.00
Karen L. Miller, Madison..........$25.00
Dan & Donna Lehman, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
Luke Bernards, Monona..........$25.00
Gerry Stoeberl, Madison, in memory of Amber..........$25.00
Frank Bowen, Baraboo..........$25.00
Sue & Tony Veeder, Madison..........$25.00
Bill & Mary Roberts, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
Robert & Glenda Lindsay, Madison..........$25.00
Sara Watters, Boscobel..........$25.00
Ron Eith, Madison..........$25.00
Duane Meixelsperger, Baraboo..........$25.00
Pearl Hanson, Waunakee..........$20.00
Sally A. Schiro, Stoughton..........$20.00
Patricia Jeglum, New Glarus..........$20.00
Evelyn M. Koenig, Sauk City..........$20.00
Norm & Patti Miller, Spring Green..........$20.00
L. Wible, Middleton..........$20.00
Frank Collingwood, Watertown, in memory of Anne Collingwood and to honor her generous spirit..........$20.00
Larry Dower..........$20.00
Paul & Barb Moser..........$15.00
Delbert & Ellen Langsdorf, Rio..........$10.00
Diana Paulus, Madison..........$10.00
Denise & Sam Scott, Madison..........$10.00
In memory of Hilda Faull, Linden..........$10.00
Anne Hockstad, Madison..........$10.00
Ann Hockstad, Madison..........$10.00
"Arnie," Utica..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$1,538.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$206,960.80
Today's Gift..........$8,732.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$215,692.80