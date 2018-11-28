Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
In memory of Joseph M. Conway Sr...........$1,645.00
Preferred Title, LLC, Madison..........$1,000.00
Millard & Barbara Susman, Madison..........$300.00
John Hall, Madison..........$250.00
Evans Newman Donor Fund..........$200.00
John A. Bolz, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of Rita Thalmann - Madison Newspaper Business Office..........$160.00
Madion-Monona Lioness Club..........$150.00
Target on behalf of Catherine Pirrung..........$115.00
Johnson/Marshall Family Fund..........$100.00
Alliant Energy on behalf of Robert Nachreiner, Mazomanie..........$100.00
David Balsiger, Oregon..........$100.00
In loving memory of our friend Bill Ziegler. R.I.P., Larry Wagner, Family & Friends..........$100.00
Alliant Energy on behalf of Julie Bauer, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Alliant Energy on behalf of Nancy Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$50.00
Joan & John Fischer, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Demco on behalf of Judy Sigurslid..........$50.00
Leni Rowe, McFarland..........$30.00
American Family Insurance on behalf of Bruce Szczech..........$30.00
Karl John Kanvik & Beverly Ann Kanvik, The Villages, FL..........$25.00
Bob & Glenda Lindsay, Madison..........$25.00
Frank Clouce, Madison..........$20.00
Ellen A. Moore, Madison..........$20.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,692.00
Today's Gifts..........$6,462.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$6,462.00