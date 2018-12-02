Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Robert & Susan Engelke, Madison..........$1,000.00
Cleo & Judy Weibel, Verona..........$500.00
Nathan Brand, Miami, FL..........$500.00
Dale Buzz Nordeen, Madison..........$300.00
Robert & Kathleen Poi, Madison..........$250.00
Barb & Ron Schuler, Madison..........$250.00
Ken & Debi Wundrow, Madison..........$250.00
Dennis Bahr, PhD, Middleton..........$200.00
Doug Grosnick & Audrey Holt-Grosnick..........$200.00
Joan Burns, Madison..........$200.00
Tom & Kathy Thousand, Dane..........$200.00
Daren & Sacha Milton, McFarland..........$200.00
Michael Passini, Verona, in honor of 75th Rounder's Luncheon..........$200
Honner Cooper, Middleton..........$125.00
Jim & Sharon Vandenberg, Waunakee..........$100.00
Gary Friedman & Bonnie Denmark Friedman, Madison..........$100.00
Bob & Rita Reif, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Pete & Phyllis Sprecher..........$100.00
Gary & Janie Schaefer, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Cal & Joan Traver, Mazomanie..........$100.00
Paul Palzkill, Madison..........$100.00
Jon & Jane Hisgen, Middleton..........$100.00
Jim & Shirley Schommer, Lodi..........$100.00
Mary A. Cuccia, Madison..........$100.00
Jim & Pat Ziegler, Sauk City..........$100.00
In memory of Walter & Virginia Kalscheur, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
In memory of Vicki Kalscheur, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Donna Ferguson, Lake Mills..........$100.00
Carolyn White, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Thomas W. Rich, Madison..........$100.00
Beth Conley, Sauk City..........$100.00
Fritz & Bonnie Schunke, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Pam & Fred Katz, Middleton..........$100.00
Mr. Perine, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Carl N. Lochner, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Jim & Sharon Olle, Madison..........$100.00
Rosanne Raemisch, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Trevor Moen & Jeremy Bigler, New Glarus..........$100.00
Mike Paulus & Kellie Unke in memory of Don Unke & Ed Paulus, Monona..........$100.00
Karen Huffar, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Cochems, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Sue & John Mauritz, Madison..........$100.00
Annie-Marie & Paul Correll, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Peter Byfield, DeForest..........$100.00
Brian & Mindy Hensen, Waunakee..........$100.00
LuAnne Wood, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Steve & Patricia Koch, Middleton..........$100.00
Kevin Zastrow, Waterloo..........$100.00
Dennis Drew, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Leslie Post, Black Earth..........$100.00
Steve & Sandy Schettl, Verona..........$100.00
Larry Williamson, Madison..........$100.00
Carol & Herb Wilson, McFarland..........$75.00
William Tishier, Madison..........$75.00
Tom & Peggy Banfield, Platteville..........$75.00
Sharon & Jerry Miller, Arlington..........$75.00
Ross Porter/Donna Olson, Wisconsin Dells..........$75.00
Paul Buening, Richland Center..........$50.00
Ed & Jeannine Desautels, Madison..........$50.00
Steve, Kathy, Kelsey, Stevie, Kyle & Linus Annen, McFarland..........$50.00
Phil & Betty Willems, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Grace Davis, DeForest..........$50.00
Clifford Klundt, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Margie Hays, Madison..........$50.00
Brian Wilk, Middleton..........$50.00
Don & Carolyn Gill, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Karen Griffin, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Frank Milton from Lois Milton, Madison..........$50.00
Duane & Elaine Neitzel, Middleton..........$50.00
Jack & Ruth Farrell, Middleton..........$50.00
In memory of Arthur, Martha & Harold Meyer, Barneveld..........$50.00
Margaret B. Dukerschein, Oregon..........$50.00
Thomas Kielpinski, Middleton..........$50.00
Mary Mirkes, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Bill & Helen Adler, Waunakee..........$50.00
Tom & Alice Doherty, Madison..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Francis Hilgart, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Marv & Betty Meyers..........$50.00
Richard & Marilyn Myers, Madison..........$50.00
Mark R. Seamonson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Lois Dorner, Middleton..........$50.00
Margie Bausch, McFarland..........$50.00
Lehmann Family, Oregon..........$50.00
M. Jane Baszynski, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Jesse Shimnick, Black Earth..........$50.00
Lottridges..........$50.00
Carol Pflughoeft, McFarland..........$50.00
Jean Rawson, Madison..........$50.00
Colleen McCabe, Madison, in memory of Jason J. Paul..........$50.00
Tom & Linda Fleming, Madison..........$50.00
Gary Einerson, Sun Prairie, in memory of Sandi..........$50.00
Jack Mathews, McFarland..........$50.00
Deborah Neuman, Fall River..........$50.00
Robert Sorrick, Madison..........$50.00
Don & Deb Ponti, Stoughton..........$50.00
Eeg family in memory of Joan Shotola..........$50.00
Donna & Gary Lindauer, Verona..........$50.00
Jeff Brandt, Lacey, WA..........$50.00
Susan Bundy, Middleton..........$45.00
In memory of Rita Nonn from Alfred Nonn Family, Middleton..........$40.00
Fred & Gloria Bodenmann, New Glarus..........$40.00
Neil & Linda Williamson, DeForest..........$40.00
Ed & Ann Damon, Madison..........$35.00
Gordon & Ardell May, Fitchburg..........$35.00
The Thoma family, Brooklyn..........$35.00
David Rustick, Madison..........$35.00
Alvin Schubert, Madison..........$35.00
Joe-Ruth Armstrong, Stoughton..........$30.00
Gary & Jane Troz, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Ronald & Judith Acker, Waunakee..........$30.00
Stan & Beverly Andrews, Black Earth..........$30.00
Michael & Karen Orcult, Lake Mills..........$30.00
Sandra Wheeler Soper, Lake Delton, WI/Venice, FL..........$30.00
George & Terri Lynn Alexander, Madison..........$30.00
Barbara Franzen, Stoughton..........$30.00
Mary & Doug Poole, Verona..........$25.00
Ashok Bhargava, Madison..........$25.00
Kirk & Nancy Jolliffe, Madison..........$25.00
Chuck & Mary Ann Kuhlow, Marshall..........$25.00
Mark & Bonnie Adam, Columbus..........$25.00
Betty Schuchardt, Madison..........$25.00
Joe & Janice Freidel, Marshall..........$25.00
Mary E. Riedy, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
Wayne & Mary Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
In memory of Pete Meffert, Love, his family, Waunakee..........$25.00
Allan & Ann Johnson, Lodi..........$25.00
Nancy E. Schaefer, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Leo & Micky Wherley, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Carol & Gary Chase, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Jon & Judy Urness, Black Earth..........$25.00
James & Alice Wilcox, Madison..........$25.00
Frank Ryan & Susan Spahn, Middleton..........$25.00
Ted Holen, Monona..........$25.00
Suzanne Liddle, Oregon..........$25.00
Donald J. Helfrecht, Madison..........$25.00
Dennis & Marlys Rahn, Deerfield..........$25.00
Martha & Douglas Maxwell, Verona..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Wentworth, Madison..........$25.00
Eileen Seifert, Madison..........$25.00
Lisa Rasuch, Madison..........$25.00
Bev Vitale, Madison..........$20.00
Gary Bakken, Madison..........$20.00
The Chandlers, Madison..........$20.00
Elly Klinzing, Madison..........$20.00
Brad Liddle, Oregon..........$20.00
Laurine & Sue Skrenes, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Tom & Carla Neumann, Verona..........$20.00
Linda Netzer, Madison..........$20.00
In loving memory of Bob Ray & Lorraine Madsen, Columbus..........$15.00
Bernie Warren, Prairie du Sac..........$15.00
Jean McLaughlin, Madison..........$10.00
Brock & Danielle Nolden, Prairie du Sac..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$2,416.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$20,711.00
Today's Gift..........$14,426.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$35,137.00