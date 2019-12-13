Readers' donations top $116,000 for children's Christmas toys
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $116,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

William Rasche, DeForest..........$1,000.00

Virginia O'Brien, Fitchburg..........$400.00

David Marcum, in loving memory of the Marcum, Prochaska, Wienkers, Zimbrich family members that have departed, McFarland..........$300.00

Ed & Kathy Wirka, Madison..........$250.00

Mark & Jean Koehl, Verona..........$250.00

Harvey & Jane Storm, Middleton..........$200.00

Merl Breunig, Sauk City..........$200.00

Jim & Marilou Angevine, Madison..........$200.00

Thomas & Donna Miller, in memory of Clarice Dunn & Cindy Sheldon, Madison..........$150.00

Bruce Johnson, in memory of sister, Sandy Bowen, Middleton..........$125.00

Brian Schoeneck, in loving memory of Roseland, Lodi..........$125.00

Alan & Marie Crist, Verona..........$125.00

Ron Johnson & Ellen Morgan, Madison..........$125.00

Fritz & Judith Dorshorst, Deerfield..........$100.00

Jakob, Jenna & Jozie Koerwitz, Barneveld..........$100.00

Don & Sandra Griffin, Waunakee..........$100.00

Richard & Charlotte Johnston, Madison..........$100.00

Margaret Sullivan, Cambridge..........$100.00

John & Renee Moore, Madison..........$100.00

Marian & Don Conway, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Lauren Swiggum..........$100.00

In memory of Richard Erstad..........$100.00

Darlene Larsen, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00

Randi & Sonny MacLeod, Brooklyn..........$100.00

Janie & Matt Johnson, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Ed Burke, Madison..........$100.00

John & Joyce Satterlee, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

Denise & Tim Carter, Stoughton..........$100.00

In memory of Karen Bjerke, Stoughton..........$100.00

Stephen P./Bonnie H. Schmidt, Fitchburg..........$100.00

M. Lemberger & GK VanDixhorn, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison..........$100.00

Virginia Urness, in memory of Nortie & Chrissie, Verona..........$100.00

Jim Staplemann, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Dean Hewitt & Delores Minor, Waunakee..........$100.00

In memory of Donald & Patricia McCance, Madison..........$100.00

Karen Stampen, in loving memory of Roland Knoche, Middleton..........$100.00

Tim & Anja Glaeser, Windsor..........$100.00

D'Arcy & Steve Pogue, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

In memory of Russell Riley..........$100.00

Robert Golden, Madison..........$100.00

Wilson & Tamara Bloom, Verona..........$75.00

Stella Muller, in loving memory of Norm, Mazomanie..........$70.00

Marilyn & Ed Baumann, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Jim Lescohier, Stoughton..........$50.00

Leon & Mary Ripp..........$50.00

In memory of husband Bill Schultz from wife Joan, Cambridge..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

The Toftes, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Audrey Darga, Verona..........$50.00

Colleen McCabe, Madison..........$50.00

Sue & Dick Leuzinger, Monroe..........$50.00

Loren Helmeid, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Kenneth M. Alt, Madison..........$50.00

Laurie Richards, Middleton..........$50.00

Rita Bogosh, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Al & Karen Wigdahl, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Waukesha..........$50.00

Gerald Meier family, in memory of Romaine Meier, Watertown..........$50.00

Paul Wertsch, Madison..........$50.00

Terry Huxtable..........$50.00

Mary Pringle, Monona..........$50.00

Sue & Tony Veeder, Madison..........$50.00

Don Marx, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Eric J. O'Connor, Verona/Belleville..........$50.00

Daniel Leetz, Madison..........$50.00

Shirley Noltemeyer, in memory of Dennis, Waunakee..........$50.00

Alice Leppert & Martin Jung, Madison..........$50.00

Henry & Carmen Kruschek, Waunakee..........$50.00

Roger Pribbenow, Oregon..........$50.00

McLellan & Borcher Family, Middleton..........$50.00

In memory of John & Elaine Keip, Columbus..........$50.00

F&J Heinwoski, Madison..........$50.00

Richard & Janelle Orth, Madison..........$50.00

John & Eileen Bonine, in loving memory of Jesse Shimniok..........$50.00

Jill & Mark Fritz, Oregon..........$50.00

Gary & Marilyn Hermanson, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Nicki LaPresto & Mike Riley, Madison..........$50.00

Bob & Mary Burke, Madison..........$50.00

Ken & Jean Scheid, Middleton..........$50.00

Will & Jeannine Larson, Jefferson..........$50.00

Michael & Shirley Golden, Middleton..........$50.00

Kessenich's Employees, Madison..........$50.00

Richard & Rita Paulson, Madison..........$50.00

Donna & Gary Lindauer, Verona..........$50.00

Ray Sullivan, McFarland..........$50.00

Susan Huss, in loving memory of Jim Huss..........$50.00

In memory of Ann Roberts, Ariel & Norm Nolan & Barb Cobb..........$50.00

Chuck Acker, in loving memory of my parents Walter & Magdalene Acker, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Sandy & Skip Paton, Stoughton..........$50.00

Craig Chamberlain, Cottage Grove..........$40.00

Neil & Linda Williamson, DeForest..........$40.00

In memory of Sharon McHugh, Madison..........$40.00

Joyce Gust, in memory of Ruth Olson, Verona..........$35.00

Terrie Howe, Madison..........$35.00

Pamela Kahler, Madison..........$35.00

Lyle & Christine Haried, Stoughton..........$30.00

Beverly Block, Madison..........$30.00

In memory of Kathleen Poole..........$30.00

Dave Jaglum, Mount Horeb..........$30.00

Anne Thompson, Pardeeville..........$30.00

Brodie, Blake, Sadie, Liam, Hudson, Ava, Monona..........$30.00

Donnie Derleth & Darleen Maier, Sauk City..........$30.00

Bob & Judy Knutson, Oregon..........$26.00

Richard & Roxie Moore, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Pierre & Laurie LaPlante, Oregon..........$25.00

K.A. Kaltenberg, Waunakee..........$25.00

Bonnie & Skip Bohse, Oregon..........$25.00

In memory of Ed & Mary Buhler, DeForest..........$25.00

Judith & Kadera, Middleton..........$25.00

Greg & Tammy Rockweiler, Reedsburg..........$25.00

Memory of Hilda Faull, Linden..........$25.00

Jack & Nancy Foerst, Madison..........$25.00

Sharin Blau, in memory of Ron Blau, DeForest..........$25.00

Gerald Stoeberl, in memory of Stoeberl, Madison..........$25.00

In honor of the Kippert kids, Madison..........$25.00

H&M Carpenter, Wonewoc..........$25.00

George & Marcia Seybold, Stoughton..........$25.00

The Baltes Family, Belleville..........$25.00

Lois Heller, New Glarus..........$25.00

Ken & Donna Pritchard & Molly, Pardeeville..........$25.00

Jeff & Kristi Brown, in loving memory of Jerry Stauffacher, Madison..........$25.00

Polly & Jerry Murphy, Monona..........$25.00

Celia & Roger Rusch, Verona..........$25.00

Vergil & Carol Peterson, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

Mike & Janeen Stassi, Madison..........$25.00

Jeff & Kristi Brown, in loving memory of Ralph & Joyce Brown, Madison..........$25.00

James & Susan Dahlk, Madison..........$25.00

Tom & Verna Pilling, Montfort..........$25.00

Gene & Susan Qualmann, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Ed & Sheila Helmke, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Nan Bubier, Waunakee..........$25.00

Donna Bichanich, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

In memory of Jerry Halverson, Sauk City..........$25.00

Lauretta Scherschel, Middleton..........$25.00

Tom & Sandy Carroll, Madison..........$25.00

Jerome & Loretta Maly, Monona..........$25.00

Gerald & Mary Mrochek, Middleton..........$25.00

Caryle Outhouse, Oregon..........$25.00

Linda Sebree, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Jean Raspel, Madison..........$25.00

Walt & Mary Schoenherr, Waterloo..........$20.00

Al Klubertanz, Lodi..........$20.00

Gary Gailfus, in memory of Faye, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

Norbert & Diana Scribner, Mount Horeb..........$20.00

Mary Jo Lynch, Madison..........$20.00

In loving memory of Russell & Dorothy Gratiot, Madison..........$20.00

Dale Haroldson, Sauk City..........$20.00

David Dorrance, Oregon..........$20.00

Robert Toomey, Madison..........$20.00

John Howat, Madison..........$15.00

Betty Jo Gill, Brooklyn..........$10.00

Tom & Donna Hofmann, Sun Prairie..........$10.00

Mary Sue Gabel, Sauk City..........$10.00

Florence Alton, Madison..........$10.00

Bill & Alice Battista, Madison..........$10.00

Holland Hogden, Madison..........$10.00

Michael Volker, Madison..........$10.00

Bradley Dobie, Madison..........$10.00

Total Anonymous..........$2,534.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$103,369.57

Today's Gifts..........$12,890.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$116,259.57

