Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Target Corporation..........$10,000.00

Harvey & Phyllis Nelson, in memory of our first son, Todd Michel Nelson, Madison..........$1,000.00

Rick & Jackie Symdon, Oregon..........$500.00

Mark Cambier, Madison..........$300.00

John T. & Celeste Wencel, Madison..........$250.00

Randine & Roger Celusta, McFarland..........$250.00

Ela & Robert Waterman, Madison..........$250.00

Katharine Lyall, Madison..........$200.00

Frank Buechner, Madison..........$200.00

Duane & Gwen Kraemer, Plain..........$200.00

Lucy Sheehy, Sun Prairie..........$200.00

Jeff & Barb Ingebritsen, Monroe..........$200.00

Monona Grove Businessmen's Association, Monona..........$200.00

Sandra & Chris Queram, Stoughton..........$150.00

The McCartney Family, Verona..........$125.00

The Mohr Family, in memory of our parents..........$100.00

Jim Giesen, Middleton..........$100.00

Mary Lou Brown, Madison..........$100.00

Kelley Trucking, Arlington..........$100.00

Tom & Terri Lucke, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00

Steve & Deb Wisnefsky, Waunakee..........$100.00

Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Mark & Sally Schnarr, Madison..........$100.00

Leah & Ken, Reedsburg..........$100.00

The family of Lawrence Hefty, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Kellen & Declan, Madison..........$100.00

Dennis & Angela Dombrowicki, Madison..........$100.00

Joyce Weston, Madison..........$100.00

Greg & Barb Sheehy, Middleton..........$100.00

James Waddell, Middleton..........$100.00

Dan Lescohier & Cindy Wolfe, Jefferson..........$100.00

Marsha & Joseph Biddick, Fitchburg..........$100.00

In memory of Duane (Duke) Leikness, Stoughton..........$100.00

Fritz, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Byron & Susan Swiggum, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Ken & Sharon Poniewaz, Middleton..........$100.00

Maurice Kearns, Pardeeville..........$100.00

Bill & Mary Jo Mielke, Poynette..........$100.00

Dave Stolen & Alice Asleson, Stoughton..........$100.00

Charles Poole, Foley & Lardner LLP, in memory of Kathleen Poole Jan. 17, 1935 - Oct. 31, 2019..........$100.00

In memory of Dick & Donna Sheil, Oregon..........$100.00

Lonald Monfils, Mountain Pine, AZ..........$100.00

Sylvia & John Lewis, Stoughton..........$100.00

Elaine & Tom Walstad, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Jenny Markwiese, Madison..........$100.00

Lois P. Curtiss, Madison..........$75.00

R. Rocca, Madison..........$75.00

Deloris Leighty, Platteville..........$75.00

Jeffrey Schauer, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Kelle Cannon, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Judy Colletti, Madison..........$50.00

Gary & Connie Hendrickson, Dodgeville..........$50.00

Dorothy Statz, Waunakee..........$50.00

Marilyn & Richard Myers, Madison..........$50.00

David Wilken, Monona..........$50.00

Tom Kielpinski, Middleton..........$50.00

Janice K. Zawacki, Madison..........$50.00

Anna & Bob Hoyt, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Ken & Mary Lou Kleist, Madison..........$50.00

Robert & Karen Downing, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Triny & Billie Chavez, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Shirley & Doug Orr, Merrimac..........$50.00

Carol & Herb Wilson, McFarland..........$50.00

In memory of Bob Belle, Belleville..........$50.00

Mrs. Shawn Munz, Monona..........$50.00

Craig & Deb Parman, Beaver Dam..........$50.00

Leslie Paynter, Madison..........$50.00

Ellen & Jerry Davidson, in memory of Helgelands & Davidsons, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Steve & Rita Pieroni, on behalf of our children, Monona..........$50.00

Terry Wandsnider, Waterloo..........$50.00

Mark Neperud, in memory of Leonard W. “Bill” Faust, Belleville..........$50.00

Debbie Bender, Middleton..........$40.00

Sue & Kurt Awve, Fitchburg..........$40.00

Tom & Joan Veith, Lake Mills..........$30.00

Mr. Eps, Sun Prairie..........$30.00

Charles Schulte, in memory of Joan E. Schulte, Edgerton..........$30.00

Wayne & Sandy Huebner, Madison..........$30.00

Joe & Carla Poast, Verona..........$30.00

In loving memory of Evelyn Kukuk, from her sisters, Verona..........$30.00

Butch & Bonnie Rolstad, Sauk City..........$30.00

Corso Family, Pardeeville..........$25.00

Marcia Park & Thomas Brabender, DeForest..........$25.00

Jan & Jack Kennedy, in memory of Joan & Harold Blossom, John & Alice Kennedy, Janesville..........$25.00

Robert & Judy Watrud, Blanchardville..........$25.00

Joanne Harms, Waterloo..........$25.00

Francis & Pat Gorst, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Fern Yahn, Columbus..........$25.00

Kriss Viney, Madison..........$25.00

Hy & Jim Miller, Waunakee..........$25.00

James Herman, Oregon..........$25.00

David & Kathleen Mahoney, Madison..........$25.00

Susan Adler, in memory of my father Henry Naff, Sauk City..........$25.00

Steve & Cindy Mack, in memory of Aiden, Sauk City..........$25.00

Jeanette Ziegler, Middleton..........$25.00

Bill & Diane Hoebel, Fitchburg..........$25.00

David Lewke, Madison..........$25.00

Luanne Ritsema, Verona..........$25.00

Michael & Cynthia Devine, McFarland..........$25.00

In loving memory of Burt & Mike, Madison..........$25.00

Diane Haas, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Kristine Kennedy, Madison..........$25.00

In memory of Gerald & Marian Lord, Spring Green..........$25.00

Nancy & Todd Molfenter, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

B.J. Obermeyer, Madison..........$25.00

Ev McNulty, Columbus..........$25.00

Robert Murray, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Hal & Kim Decker, Edgerton..........$25.00

Dianne Hirsch, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Robert Schenck, Portage..........$25.00

Michael Bradburn, McFarland..........$25.00

Linda Netzer, Madison..........$20.00

John & Sarah Wendorf, Beaver Dam..........$20.00

Judy Kivlin, in memory of Larry Kivlin, Madison..........$20.00

Michael Bergen, McFarland..........$15.00

Mr. Kurt Kerber, Madison..........$10.00

Peggy Kiss, Stoughton..........$5.00

Jack Maul, Wisconsin Dells..........$2.00

Herbert Schroeder, Lodi..........$1.00

David Kerznar, Cottage Grove..........$1.00

Chris Bobby Socks, Madison..........$1.00

Total anonymous..........$2,185.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$81,599.57

Today's Gift..........$21,770.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$103,369.57

