TODAY’S GIFTS
Target Corporation..........$10,000.00
Harvey & Phyllis Nelson, in memory of our first son, Todd Michel Nelson, Madison..........$1,000.00
Rick & Jackie Symdon, Oregon..........$500.00
Mark Cambier, Madison..........$300.00
John T. & Celeste Wencel, Madison..........$250.00
Randine & Roger Celusta, McFarland..........$250.00
Ela & Robert Waterman, Madison..........$250.00
Katharine Lyall, Madison..........$200.00
Frank Buechner, Madison..........$200.00
Duane & Gwen Kraemer, Plain..........$200.00
Lucy Sheehy, Sun Prairie..........$200.00
Jeff & Barb Ingebritsen, Monroe..........$200.00
Monona Grove Businessmen's Association, Monona..........$200.00
Sandra & Chris Queram, Stoughton..........$150.00
The McCartney Family, Verona..........$125.00
The Mohr Family, in memory of our parents..........$100.00
Jim Giesen, Middleton..........$100.00
Mary Lou Brown, Madison..........$100.00
Kelley Trucking, Arlington..........$100.00
Tom & Terri Lucke, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00
Steve & Deb Wisnefsky, Waunakee..........$100.00
Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Mark & Sally Schnarr, Madison..........$100.00
Leah & Ken, Reedsburg..........$100.00
The family of Lawrence Hefty, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Kellen & Declan, Madison..........$100.00
Dennis & Angela Dombrowicki, Madison..........$100.00
Joyce Weston, Madison..........$100.00
Greg & Barb Sheehy, Middleton..........$100.00
James Waddell, Middleton..........$100.00
Dan Lescohier & Cindy Wolfe, Jefferson..........$100.00
Marsha & Joseph Biddick, Fitchburg..........$100.00
In memory of Duane (Duke) Leikness, Stoughton..........$100.00
Fritz, Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Byron & Susan Swiggum, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Ken & Sharon Poniewaz, Middleton..........$100.00
Maurice Kearns, Pardeeville..........$100.00
Bill & Mary Jo Mielke, Poynette..........$100.00
Dave Stolen & Alice Asleson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Charles Poole, Foley & Lardner LLP, in memory of Kathleen Poole Jan. 17, 1935 - Oct. 31, 2019..........$100.00
In memory of Dick & Donna Sheil, Oregon..........$100.00
Lonald Monfils, Mountain Pine, AZ..........$100.00
Sylvia & John Lewis, Stoughton..........$100.00
Elaine & Tom Walstad, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Jenny Markwiese, Madison..........$100.00
Lois P. Curtiss, Madison..........$75.00
R. Rocca, Madison..........$75.00
Deloris Leighty, Platteville..........$75.00
Jeffrey Schauer, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Kelle Cannon, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Judy Colletti, Madison..........$50.00
Gary & Connie Hendrickson, Dodgeville..........$50.00
Dorothy Statz, Waunakee..........$50.00
Marilyn & Richard Myers, Madison..........$50.00
David Wilken, Monona..........$50.00
Tom Kielpinski, Middleton..........$50.00
Janice K. Zawacki, Madison..........$50.00
Anna & Bob Hoyt, Lake Mills..........$50.00
Ken & Mary Lou Kleist, Madison..........$50.00
Robert & Karen Downing, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Triny & Billie Chavez, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Shirley & Doug Orr, Merrimac..........$50.00
Carol & Herb Wilson, McFarland..........$50.00
In memory of Bob Belle, Belleville..........$50.00
Mrs. Shawn Munz, Monona..........$50.00
Craig & Deb Parman, Beaver Dam..........$50.00
Leslie Paynter, Madison..........$50.00
Ellen & Jerry Davidson, in memory of Helgelands & Davidsons, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Steve & Rita Pieroni, on behalf of our children, Monona..........$50.00
Terry Wandsnider, Waterloo..........$50.00
Mark Neperud, in memory of Leonard W. “Bill” Faust, Belleville..........$50.00
Debbie Bender, Middleton..........$40.00
Sue & Kurt Awve, Fitchburg..........$40.00
Tom & Joan Veith, Lake Mills..........$30.00
Mr. Eps, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Charles Schulte, in memory of Joan E. Schulte, Edgerton..........$30.00
Wayne & Sandy Huebner, Madison..........$30.00
Joe & Carla Poast, Verona..........$30.00
In loving memory of Evelyn Kukuk, from her sisters, Verona..........$30.00
Butch & Bonnie Rolstad, Sauk City..........$30.00
Corso Family, Pardeeville..........$25.00
Marcia Park & Thomas Brabender, DeForest..........$25.00
Jan & Jack Kennedy, in memory of Joan & Harold Blossom, John & Alice Kennedy, Janesville..........$25.00
Robert & Judy Watrud, Blanchardville..........$25.00
Joanne Harms, Waterloo..........$25.00
Francis & Pat Gorst, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Fern Yahn, Columbus..........$25.00
Kriss Viney, Madison..........$25.00
Hy & Jim Miller, Waunakee..........$25.00
James Herman, Oregon..........$25.00
David & Kathleen Mahoney, Madison..........$25.00
Susan Adler, in memory of my father Henry Naff, Sauk City..........$25.00
Steve & Cindy Mack, in memory of Aiden, Sauk City..........$25.00
Jeanette Ziegler, Middleton..........$25.00
Bill & Diane Hoebel, Fitchburg..........$25.00
David Lewke, Madison..........$25.00
Luanne Ritsema, Verona..........$25.00
Michael & Cynthia Devine, McFarland..........$25.00
In loving memory of Burt & Mike, Madison..........$25.00
Diane Haas, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Kristine Kennedy, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Gerald & Marian Lord, Spring Green..........$25.00
Nancy & Todd Molfenter, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
B.J. Obermeyer, Madison..........$25.00
Ev McNulty, Columbus..........$25.00
Robert Murray, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Hal & Kim Decker, Edgerton..........$25.00
Dianne Hirsch, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Robert Schenck, Portage..........$25.00
Michael Bradburn, McFarland..........$25.00
Linda Netzer, Madison..........$20.00
John & Sarah Wendorf, Beaver Dam..........$20.00
Judy Kivlin, in memory of Larry Kivlin, Madison..........$20.00
Michael Bergen, McFarland..........$15.00
Mr. Kurt Kerber, Madison..........$10.00
Peggy Kiss, Stoughton..........$5.00
Jack Maul, Wisconsin Dells..........$2.00
Herbert Schroeder, Lodi..........$1.00
David Kerznar, Cottage Grove..........$1.00
Chris Bobby Socks, Madison..........$1.00
Total anonymous..........$2,185.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$81,599.57
Today's Gift..........$21,770.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$103,369.57