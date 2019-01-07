Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Joan Collins & Bill Waldbillig, Madison..........$1,000.00
In memory of Whitey-Best Friend. "The K Gals," Verona..........$1,000.00
The Storage Guy - by our customers, Middleton..........$1,000.00
Isthmus engineering & Manufacturing..........$322.22
Merry Christmas from the Mullers - Greg, Martha, Kevin, Kurtis, Dendra, Karmen & Maren, Sun Prairie..........$300.00
In memory of Jessica Jay Arnold, Oregon..........$300.00
Stephen Morton, Madison..........$250.00
Bob & Nancy Porter, Verona..........$200.00
Russ & Tina, New Glarus, in memory of Francis & Lorene Beers..........$200.00
Duane & Gwen Kraemer, Plain..........$200.00
Jamie, Nancy, Aaron & Emma Letcher, Madison..........$200.00
Mrs. Coyne's 4th Graders, Sauk Trail Elementary School, Middleton..........$170.01
Michael Helser, Madison..........$150.00
Beverly Wilke, Waunakee..........$125.00
Carla Anderson & Kevin Spitler, Middleton..........$115.00
Bruce Johnson & Lisa Fangmann, Middleton, in loving memory of Sandy Johnson Bowen..........$110.00
LeRoy Lamberty, Sauk City..........$100.00
Robert & Cherly Magnussen, Lake Mills..........$100.00
Bill Grahn, Madison, in loving memory of my wife, Georgia Ann Grahn..........$100.00
Jane Cooper, Madison..........$100.00
Douglas Storms, Deerfield..........$100.00
Mitch & Dawn Marks, Monona..........$100.00
James Waddell, Middleton..........$100.00
Lori & Jeff Schultz, Cotttage Grove..........$100.00
Ed & Judy Lund, Stoughton..........$100.00
David Sundby, Stoughton..........$100.00
Fritz Turner, Madison..........$100.00
Lowell Lund, Cambridge..........$100.00
Kevin & Kathy Kearney, Waunakee..........$100.00
Stewart & Mary Ann Brown, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Arthur & Cheryl Kiracofe, Madison..........$100.00
Judy Hughes, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of William & Beverly Lattaie, Madison..........$100.00
Ken & Bob Wiesner, Madison..........$100.00
Bailey, Bo, Reese & Ellie Eichelkraut, New Glarus..........$100.00
Dean & Peg Lucey, Black Earth..........$100.00
Christine Beatty, Madison..........$100.00
Mike & Marge Shoys, Middleton..........$100.00
Richard W. Johnson & Terry L Murray-Johnson, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Louise Scott, Middleton..........$100.00
Tom & Diane Rake, Waunakee, in honor of our mothers, Rose Ann & Margaret..........$100.00
Bev Krell in memory of Bill..........$100.00
John & Kathy O'Connor, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Ron & Sue Wirth, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Kenneth & Lisa West, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Ann Brewer, Madison, in honor of "The Golden Girls"..........$100.00
Norm & Barbara Berven, Waunakee..........$100.00
Nina Sparks, Madison..........$80.00
In memory of Dick & Donna Sheil, Oregon..........$75.00
In memory of Herman & Virginia Erb, Sun Prairie..........$75.00
Greg Kath, Pardeeville, in loving memory of Mer Kath, Mary Kath, John Kath..........$75.00
The Nariobi Quartet, Rita, Jim, Luke & Art, Cuba City..........$70.00
Sandy Martinelli & Dave Jenneke, McFarland..........$50.00
The Wesner Family, Madison, in memory of Howard & Florence McCaffrey..........$50.00
Larry & Agnes TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Janice Johnson, Monona..........$50.00
Tom Schleitwiler, Madison..........$50.00
Vern & Jean Sauer, Hollandale..........$50.00
Bob Wardell, Oregon..........$50.00
Dee Doyle, Black Earth..........$50.00
Carolyn Wilcox, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Dave & Ellen Miller, Belleville..........$50.00
Tom & Tara, Madison..........$50.00
Harold Rupp, DeForest, in memory of Dolores..........$50.00
In memory of John & Bonnie Steffengan Lodi..........$50.00
Randy, Madison, Mr. & Mrs. Donner, Mr. & Mrs. Raatz..........$50.00
Edward Burke, Madison..........$50.00
Marion Tomlinson, Middleton..........$50.00
Mike & Jan Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Bob & Mary Burke, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Linda Okroley, DeForest..........$50.00
Debbie & Mark Eggerichs, Stoughton..........$50.00
Kevin Brown & Virginia Martin, Monona..........$50.00
Greg & Gail Walker, McFarland..........$50.00
Fritz & Ginny, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00
Vicki Jenson & Denny Carey, Blanchardville..........$50.00
Arnold Chandler, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Marilyn O'Donnell, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
In memory of Gordon Smith, Madison..........$50.00
Hazel & Jerry Zimbric, Waunakee..........$50.00
Michael & Maricarol Wartella, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Bruce & Pamela Pearson, Janesville..........$50.00
In memory of Uncle Mitchell by Jackson & Henry Steward, Waunakee..........$50.00
Ted Frank, Madison..........$45.00
Lynda & Jake Klubertanz, Sun Prairie..........$40.00
Jana Keller, Middleton..........$35.00
Erica Serlin & Ken Kushner, Madison..........$35.00
Patricia White, Madison..........$35.00
Stephen & Rita Pieroni, Monona..........$35.00
Marilyn Pribbenow, Lodi..........$30.00
Pamela Allen, Madison..........$30.00
William Rewey, Verona..........$30.00
Joan & Paul Skalet, Black Earth..........$30.00
John & Mary, Verona, in loving memory of Dorothy Volker..........$30.00
In memory of Maynard "Poopsie" Mickalson, Black Earth..........$26.00
Joan Collins & Bill Waldbillig, in honor of their grandchildren..........$25.00
Dirk & Colleen Otteson, Poynette..........$25.00
The Tae Hansen Family, in memory of Gordon Hansen..........$25.00
Erv & Bev Breunig, Sauk City, in memory of Lee Breunig and Michele Mahoney..........$25.00
Larry & Deb Ganser, Lodi..........$25.00
The Klestinski Family, Madison..........$25.00
Denise Johanning, Fennimore, in loving memory of my dad, Ernest Wendtland..........$25.00
Marie Strahl, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Ginny Roberts, Madison..........$25.00
Dennis & Cindy Raffill, Madison..........$25.00
Ann Capati, Madison..........$25.00
George & Marcia Seybold, Stoughton..........$25.00
William Lewis, Madison, in loving memory of Rose Ellen Lewis..........$25.00
Richard & Sharon Lehmann, Stoughton, in memory of Tilmon Christianson & Donald Lehmann..........$25.00
In loving memory of Cliff & Juanita Judd..........$25.00
Casper & Ruth Yaun, Oregon..........$25.00
Lois Heller, New Glarus..........$25.00
Bob & Emma Needham, Plain..........$25.00
Lloyd & Sandy Otteson, McFarland..........$25.00
In memory of Kenneth & Evelyn Sunne, Stoughton..........$25.00
Vaughn & Janice Watzke, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dan & Mary Erickson, Monona..........$25.00
Kathryn Elmquist, Madison..........$25.00
Linton, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Donald Dorthea Lucey..........$25.00
Whisenant Family, Madison..........$25.00
Bruce & Carol Taylor, Mount Horeb, in memory of Tammy Taylor..........$25.00
David & Cathy Bishop, Baraboo..........$25.00
Maryln Grimm, Maidson..........$25.00
Edward & Rosanne Ehrlich, Madison..........$25.00
In honor of Bernice (Bunny) Owen, Madison..........$25.00
Reta Harring, Madison..........$25.00
Ray & De Kuehl, Waunakee..........$25.00
Jack & Marilyn Meffert, Waunakee..........$25.00
Judy A. for Lattery Families, Verona..........$25.00
Judy Riley Family, Darlington..........$25.00
Eleanor McConkey, in loving memory of Dale McConkey Jr., Verona..........$25.00
Nicholas, Nolen & Travis Breunig, Sauk City..........$25.00
Gurenenberg, Madison..........$20.00
Charles & Beth Dunning, Fall River..........$20.00
The Grucas, Stoughton..........$20.00
Audrey Jimonson, Madison..........$20.00
Lillian Bingham, Madison..........$20.00
David & Carol Kuebli, Monroe..........$20.00
In memory of Dorothy & Lyle Johnson and Bob & Joyce Thousand, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Dean Frey & Denise Peters, Lake Mills..........$20.00
Greg & Scottie Larson, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Arnold & Florence Griepentrog, Pardeeville..........$20.00
Phil & Jeanne Klein, Madison..........$20.00
Jeannette Carol Nolden, Madison..........$20.00
Dave Meier, Dane..........$20.00
Sharon & Jim Mogden, McFarland, in memory of lovely granddaughter, Kate Qualey..........$20.00
In loving memory of James, Margaret, Ruth & Carl, Oregon..........$20.00
Dennis & Susan Cramer, Madison..........$15.00
Tom & Audrey Luetscher, Prairie du Sac..........$15.00
Lynn Gingher, Madison, in memory of Dick & Donna Mathison..........$10.00
Mary Buffington, Prairie du Chien, in memory of Vicki..........$10.00
Kylan & Bowen Pratsch, Madison..........$10.00
Tommy Ryan Jr., Madison..........$3.33
Jackson Schultz, age 6, Middleton..........$2.00
David Kerznar, Cottage Grove..........$1.00
Total anonymous..........$1,955.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$237,758.80
Today's Gift..........$14,339.56
TOTAL TO DATE..........$252,098.36