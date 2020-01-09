Readers donations top $250,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
United Way of Dane County..........$10,000.00
Petersen, Madison..........$500.00
Soderholm family, McFarland & Cottage Grove..........$250.00
Neal & Joann Brunner, in memory of Tom Brunner, Madison..........$250.00
In memory of Rose & Scott Burkard, Madison..........$200.00
Susan Gandley, Middleton..........$200.00
In memorial to D. Gordon Kowking, Monona..........$200.00
In memory of Helen Aasen & James Bjornstad, Coon Valley..........$200.00
Jane Cooper, Madison..........$200.00
Russ & Tina Moser, in memory of Francis & Lorene Beers..........$200.00
VFW #1318 "Wacko" Crew 2019, Madison..........$130.11
In loving memory of Joe & Nancy Haag, Black Earth..........$107.00
Gene & Marion Tetzlaff, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Ron & Cathy May, town of Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Nola Skaar from her family, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
John & Christine Strobel, Madison..........$100.00
Sons & friends of Post 313, Black Earth..........$100.00
In memory of Ted Holen, Madison..........$100.00
Tripp & Nancy Widder, Madison..........$100.00
Carl & Fran Gustrowsky, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Jackie Wilker, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Russell Meyers, Lake Mills..........$100.00
Ken Barlow, in memory of Judy Barlow, Madison..........$100.00
Doug & Ann Bailey, in memory of Grandson, Anthony, Madison..........$100.00
Jeff & Linda Hicken, Madison..........$100.00
Stiner Family, Verona..........$100.00
Mike & Mary McKenna, Middleton..........$100.00
Robert & Elsie Wilson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Robert & Barbara McGinnis, Oregon..........$100.00
Tom & Diane Rake, in memory of our mothers, Waunakee..........$100.00
David & Alice Lewandowski, Madison..........$100.00
Marcy & Bob Voss, McFarland..........$100.00
Bill Grahn, in loving memory of my wife, Georgia Grahn, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Eugene & Ellen Skaar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Douglas Rogers, Platteville..........$100.00
Leo & Kim Acker, Waunakee..........$100.00
Stu & Donna Campbell, Stoughton..........$100.00
Harold Miller, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Donald Johnson, in memory of Gerry, Madison..........$100.00
Lora Quinn, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Thomas & Gina Brown, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
David & Cece Easton, Madison..........$100.00
James & Neli Skaar, in memory of Nola, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
In honor of my parents, Olympia, WA..........$100.00
Ronny VonAllmen, Monona..........$100.00
Dan & Mary Trappe, in memory of Jerome Wagner, Cross Plains..........$75.00
Jim & Joanne Trustem, Mount Horeb..........$75.00
Lisa & Jeff Zander, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Joanne Ahmed, Madison..........$50.00
Earline Williams, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Diann Crowley, in memory of Cole Allen Lehnherr, Madison..........$50.00
Guy & Mina Gibson, Madison..........$50.00
Shirley Karman, Edgerton..........$50.00
Warren & Peg Schmidt, Madison..........$50.00
Brian & Tricia Kermicle, Verona..........$50.00
The Reisdorfer family, in loving memory of Jim Reisdorfer, Oregon..........$50.00
John & Belinda Jordan, Madison..........$50.00
Michael & Nancy U'Ren in honor of Collin, Tyler, Maya, Jaxson, Xavier & Andie, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Sharon & Jerry Burke, Middleton..........$50.00
Donald E. Kobbervig, Dodgeville..........$50.00
In loving memory of Robert Pfaff, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
The Healy Family, in loving memory of Bill Faust, Oregon..........$50.00
Marie Schaffer, Madison..........$50.00
Joyce & Victor Pohl, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Lars Lein, Edgerton..........$50.00
Brien & Judy Sigurslid, DeForest..........$50.00
Jan Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Ofstun & Skrede families, Madison..........$50.00
Christopher Rewey & Kathleen Bobholz-Rewey, Verona..........$50.00
Rick & Nancy Simonis, Friendship..........$50.00
Beth & Fred Swanson, Madison..........$50.00
B Wise, Verona..........$50.00
Ann & Connie Zwettler, Madison..........$50.00
Donald Kobbervig, in memory of my wife Jerry, Dodgeville..........$50.00
In loving memory of Randy Stulken, Monona..........$50.00
In loving memory of Sharon Miller, Monona..........$50.00
In loving memory of David P. Haas, Barb & Bruce Rideout, Madison..........$45.00
Mr. & Mrs. Stan Wildenberg, in memory of Roy A. Ilminen..........$35.00
Joe & Kathy Disch, DeForest..........$35.00
Bob & Glenda Lindsay, Madison..........$30.00
Daniel Smith, Madison..........$30.00
Ron & Joyce Fargo, Blue Mounds..........$30.00
Colleen Baynard, McFarland..........$30.00
Ben & Graham Dankert, in honor of Greg Moser, Middleton..........$30.00
Carol & Doug Dalton, Madison..........$30.00
Lisa M. Lasecki, Madison..........$30.00
Dorothy Karls, DeForest..........$25.00
Jack & Susan Topoleski, Monona..........$25.00
Richard & Sue Miller, Madison..........$25.00
Cheryl & Paul Rowe, Madison..........$25.00
LeAnn Legler, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Steve & Lynn Rasmussen, Madison..........$25.00
Dennis & Cindy Raffill, Madison..........$25.00
Larry & Deb Ganser, Lodi..........$25.00
Robert & Karen Niesen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Mark Ruhland, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Rod Renz, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
Jellings, Waunakee..........$25.00
Mike & Jan Deitte, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Luann Stintzi, Madison..........$25.00
In loving memory of Cliff & Juanita Judd..........$25.00
Jim & Marge Curtin, Madison..........$25.00
Phil & Mary Endres, in loving memory of Tony Endres, Mazomanie..........$25.00
M. Corcoran, Madison..........$25.00
Friedel Family, McFarland..........$25.00
Sue Elmer, Middleton..........$25.00
Jasen Scanlan, Fennimore..........$25.00
H. Manson & Marilyn Nelson, Stoughton..........$25.00
Glen & Sue Eastman, Reedsburg..........$25.00
Cathy & Pat Crahen, Waunakee..........$25.00
William (Bill) Hosking, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Dan Anderson, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Michaels, in loving memory of Jan Lippert, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
John & Carmen Samz, Sauk City..........$25.00
Ray & Judy Norris, Blue Mounds..........$25.00
In memory of Keith J. Long, Brooklyn..........$25.00
In memory of Karen Mickelson Handel, Black Earth..........$25.00
Pat & Paul Schwartz, Monona..........$25.00
Arden & Lois Fernstaedt, in memory of Bill Faust, Venice, FL..........$25.00
Tony & Chris Trentin, Bagley..........$20.00
Sue & Jim Morrison, in memory of Tim, Madison..........$20.00
Joann Ziehr, Madison..........$20.00
J. Boyd, in memory of Ted & Alice Rortvedt, Deforest..........$20.00
Mr. & Mrs. Wayne, McFarland..........$20.00
In memory of Callie Zipple, Appleton..........$20.00
Jim & Dee Stopfer, in memory of Bernice Kassing, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
JoAnn Gosda, in memory of husband, Bill Gosda, Sun Prairie & grandson, Matt Marlowe of Madison..........$20.00
Dixie & Jerry Johnson, in memory of Bill Faust, Brooklyn..........$20.00
Robert & Margaret Hofmeister, in memory of Bill Faust, Flower Mound, TX..........$20.00
Sharon Manion, in memory of Bill Faust, Stoughton..........$20.00
Bryant Krueger, Evansville..........$20.00
In memory of Nick Pubba Gandolph, Madison..........$19.23
Edward & Dolorce Brewer, McFarland..........$15.00
Judith A. Braucht..........$15.00
The Linda Schmitz family, in loving memory of Stan, Alice & Eugene Schmitz, Waunakee..........$10.00
Stanley Richter, Madison..........$10.00
Kristen Wallner, in memory of Collin Barberino, Waunakee..........$10.00
Alice McPeek, DeForest..........$10.00
In memory of Pamela Perkins, Madison..........$10.00
In memory of Danny Meixelsperger..........$10.00
Ken Jackson, Madison..........$1.00
Total anonymous..........$2,215.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$237,718.15
Today's Gift..........$21,202.34
TOTAL TO DATE..........$258,920.49