Readers' donations top $200,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY'S GIFTS
Dorothy Faust, memorial for Bill Faust, McFarland..........$1,195.00
Jan Robertson, Madison..........$500.00
Tom & Pam Wencel, Middleton..........$500.00
Glenn Cushing & Clare Nichols, Madison..........$500.00
The Sprik Family, Madison..........$250.00
John & Alice Jenson, Fitchburg..........$250.00
LaVonne & John Bennett, in loving memory of Paul Plano, Madison..........$250.00
In loving memory of Joyce Wessley, Middleton..........$250.00
Judy Hughes, Madison..........$200.00
Al & Julie Endres, Dane..........$200.00
Karen, Jeff, Megan & Nick Lyon, in loving memory of Emmett Finley, Middleton..........$200.00
Ken & Deb Wundrow, Madison..........$200.00
Mary F. Kurth, Madison..........$150.00
Walter & Londa Dewey, Madison..........$100.00
Lonna Peterson, Madison..........$100.00
Stewart & Mary Ann Brown, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Steve & Kathy Rothering, Madison..........$100.00
Tony Fiore, in loving memory of Diane Fiore, Madison..........$100.00
Richard & Gail Farrell, Madison..........$100.00
Gift in honor of Thelma Hurd's 97th birthday, Madison..........$100.00
Brian & Joan Schneider, Madison..........$100.00
Rita Tubbs, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Sharon Trimborn, Fitchburg..........$100.00
In memory of Joseph Kessenich, Waunakee..........$100.00
Bob & Hope Christmann, Madison..........$100.00
David Hassemer & Sandra Guthrie, Madison..........$100.00
David & Jeanette Zimmerman, Madison..........$100.00
Dennis LoPresto, Madison..........$100.00
Richard & Terry Johnson, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Gary O. Fossum, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of John MacInnis, Verona..........$100.00
Richard & Rosalie May, in memory of our dear son, Kerry R. May - "K-May"..........$100.00
Duane Meixelsperger, Baraboo..........$100.00
Jeff & Lin Tortomasi, Whitewater..........$100.00
Eric Kirner, in Memory of Donald M. Kirner, Madison..........$100.00
June & Mike Denruiter, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Tom Bates, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Leonard "Bill" Bill Faust, Madison..........$100.00
Jerel Cestkowski, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Dan Thoftne, Madison..........$100.00
DeeDee & Bing Rikkers, Madison..........$100.00
Diane Dietrich, Madison..........$100.00
Joanne Gilbert, Madison..........$75.00
Elaine C. Bostad, in memory of Betty Rae Gerbitz, Marshall & LaVerne Bostad, Sun Prairie..........$75.00
Marlys Semple, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Ann Brewer, Madison..........$75.00
Greg & Kit Rittman, Madison..........$60.00
Steven & Patricia Foltz, Oregon..........$50.00
Jim & Judy Mardum, Verona..........$50.00
Larry & Linda OKroley, DeForest..........$50.00
Bruce & Vickie Stamn, Verona..........$50.00
Linda Gladem, Madison..........$50.00
Mike & Julie Beich, in memory of all those we have lost, Madison..........$50.00
Wynne & Margaret Williams, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Nate & Joanne Hare, in memory of Pat Ruegsegger, Monroe..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Nancy Boyd, in memory of Nanntte Boyd, daughter, Madison..........$50.00
Jane & William Richardson, Middleton..........$50.00
Walt Feller, in memory of my wife, Patricia, and my son Michael Feller, Fitchburg..........$50.00
John & Margie Bollig, Madison..........$50.00
Karrie Frantz, Middleton..........$50.00
William & Jean Pivovar, Madison..........$50.00
Doug Geeslin, Lodi..........$50.00
John OKee, in loving memory of Mary Ann, Emma & Andrew..........$50.00
Tom & Lynn Young, Middleton..........$50.00
Ralph Westby, in loving memory of Elaine, New Glarus..........$50.00
Bill Gerke, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Peggy Beneker, McFarland..........$50.00
Sylvia & Larry Poppelbaum, Madison..........$50.00
R.W. Miner, Waterloo..........$50.00
John Lader, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Janesville..........$50.00
Terry Smith, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Barneveld..........$50.00
Randall & Joyce Simon, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Middleton..........$50.00
Mark Nelson, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Oregon..........$50.00
Louis Hastreiter, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Kathryn Olson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Charles Youngman, Madison..........$50.00
Greg & Connie Darga, Verona..........$50.00
Ted & Helen Valenza, in loving memory of Grandson David R. Valenza, Columbus..........$50.00
In memory of Dennis Leonard, Waunakee..........$50.00
Bill & Peg Jones, Waunakee..........$50.00
Charles McCarthy, Stoughton..........$30.00
Vince Weiland, Verona..........$30.00
Beverly Block, Madison..........$30.00
Gary & Eva Ziegler, Dane..........$30.00
John & Charlotte Richardson, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Oregon..........$30.00
Maggie Balistreri-Clarke & Ed Clarke, Madison..........$25.00
Steve & Patty Kohn, Madison..........$25.00
Mike & Salley Zwettler, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Sharon & Tom Stuckey, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Josh & Lindsay Bollig, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Leonard & Meredith Doom, Stoughton..........$25.00
Tom & Shirley Smith, Windsor..........$25.00
Harold & Mary Smith, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Karla & Will Ashmore, Verona..........$25.00
John & Lee Pray, Verona..........$25.00
Marilyn Banaszak, Madison..........$25.00
John, Sue & Danielle Steel, Mazomanie..........$25.00
Owen & Darlene Raisbeck, Marshall..........$25.00
David & Audrey Carpenter, Gratiot..........$25.00
In memory of Jerry Pigarelli, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Dave & Peg Schultz, Oregon..........$25.00
Mary Gavin, in memory of Rita Thalman, Reedsburg..........$25.00
Rob & Becky Gottschall, Highland..........$25.00
Ruth Beich, in memory of Robert, Lodi..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Barnes, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Michael McCarthy, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Terry & Karn Emmerich, Madison..........$25.00
Julie Evans & Gregg McSherry, Merrimac..........$25.00
Shirley Miller, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Stoughton..........$25.00
Roger Pribbenow, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Oregon..........$25.00
Jenni Clementi, in honor of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Madison..........$25.00
William & Marian Thornton, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Marcia Seeker, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Madison..........$25.00
Connie Stace & Trudy Hart-Stace, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Oregon..........$25.00
Kenneth & Donna Dary, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Oregon..........$25.00
Bonnie Brink, Middleton..........$25.00
In memory of Dorothy Ruth O'Kroley, Madison..........$25.00
Jackie & Milt Friend, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Ron & Kathy Siewert, Madison..........$20.00
Lorrie & John Hylkema, Madison..........$20.00
Dorothy Schroeder, in memory of Kathy Anderson, Madison..........$20.00
Judith Jackson, Prairie du Sac..........$20.00
Truman & Pat Strommen - Jeff, Tracey & Trinity, in memory of Mel, Ruth & Troy Strommen.......... Maxine, Roger, David, Sara Johnson, Nadine, Fred, Stoughton..........$20.00
Becky Freund, in memory of Ralph, Irma & Byron Freund, DeForest..........$20.00
Ann M. Gibneski, Madison..........$20.00
Ron & Linda Huebner, Columbus..........$15.00
Rick & Diane Gretebeck, Brodhead..........$15.00
Carol Poore, Madison..........$10.00
Dick & Geri Wilson, Madison..........$10.00
Ken & Kristin Kepke, Madison..........$10.00
Tom & Mary Weis, Wisconsin Dells..........$10.00
John & Gwen Kellogg, Madison..........$10.00
J.A. Statz, in memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust, Oregon..........$10.00
The Bad Boys - Untica 2019..........$3.00
Total anonymous..........$910.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$189,630.72
Today's Gifts..........$11,718.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$201,348.72