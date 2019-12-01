Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Kit & Phil Blake, Fitchburg..........$1,000.00
James Berbee & Karen Walsh, Madison..........$1,000.00
Michael & Luanne Gorst, Rice Lake..........$500.00
Stacy & Joseph Soderholm, Madison..........$500.00
Todd & Ann Kiefer, Madison..........$300.00
Jim & Gina Barden, in memory of Jamie Gulseth, Fitchburg..........$300.00
In memory of Bill Davis, Sun Prairie..........$250.00
Robert Merkel & Patty Spires-Merkel, Madison..........$250.00
Gerry & Cathy Oesterreich, Lake Mills..........$250.00
Bill & Susan Lee, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Barbara Mott, Madison..........$150.00
Mike & Cindy O'Connor, Belleville..........$125.00
Rick & Peggy Daluge, Madison..........$110.00
Jane & Jon Hisgen, Middleton..........$100.00
Walter & Erlene Graber, Monroe..........$100.00
Don & Kathleen Olson, Black Earth..........$100.00
Mary Ellen Bakken, in memory of Milton C. Bakken, Madison..........$100.00
Vince Noltner & Family, Middleton..........$100.00
Steve & Doris Kalscheur, Waunakee..........$100.00
Lee & Arly Kempf, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Sheri & Denny Beich, in memory of Marge Gnewikow, Merrimac..........$100.00
Florence Wetzel, Madison..........$100.00
Judith Courtney, Madison..........$100.00
Harland & Sheila Klagos, Madison..........$100.00
Donna & Jim Schroeder, Madison..........$100.00
Bob & Rita Reif, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Joan & Bill Richner, Middleton..........$100.00
Susan & Jeff Bauer, McFarland..........$100.00
Thomas Skinner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Diane Tupper, in memory of Floyd Tupper, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Judy & Arlen Christenson, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Nick, Madison..........$100.00
Doug & Mary Chickering, Verona..........$100.00
Roger & Dar Raether, DeForest..........$75.00
Jan Ferris, Madison..........$75.00
Charlene Caucutt, Madison..........$50.00
Jack & Leslie Herbrand, Madison..........$50.00
Carolyn J. Kleinfeldt, Verona..........$50.00
Gary & Sheila Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00
Duane & Elaine Neitzel, Middleton..........$50.00
Kay Ellis, Middleton..........$50.00
Carolyn Nicholson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Joyce Reeder, Madison..........$50.00
Jean Hoffmann, in memory of Betty, Madison..........$50.00
Jan McCormick, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Dennis Joe & Jason N. Stoffels, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
Roger Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00
Billie Hubacher, Waterloo..........$50.00
Judy Campbell, Lake Mills..........$50.00
Jim Berger, Madison..........$50.00
Dale & Claudia Richardson, Oregon..........$50.00
John & Jean Tevos, Madison..........$50.00
Feen & Jody Pringlein, Madison..........$50.00
Barbara Reddeman, DeForest..........$50.00
Steve Meffert, Middleton..........$50.00
Deborah Kirley, Stoughton..........$50.00
Kimberly Freeman, Madison..........$50.00
Richard Larson, Monona..........$50.00
Susan Bundy, Middleton..........$45.00
Stan & Sharon Koenig, Madison..........$45.00
Vincent & Virginia Meinholz, Middleton..........$35.00
Judy Haag, Verona..........$35.00
Michael & Karen Orcutt, Lake Mills..........$30.00
Paul & Joan Skalet, Black Earth..........$30.00
Vere & Donna Vance, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Dave & Carol Kuebli, Monroe..........$25.00
Beverly Richgels, Madison..........$25.00
Henry Wertheimer, Madison..........$25.00
Don & Mary Erickson, Monona..........$25.00
Tim & Trish Hibbard, Waunakee..........$25.00
Doug Mabie, Sauk City..........$25.00
Sharon & Jim Mogden, in memory of our dear grandaughter, Kate Qualey, McFarland..........$25.00
Shirley Speth, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Lealyce Kardasz, Oregon..........$25.00
Gene & Dr. Donna Thomas, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Mika & Chris Labinski, Madison..........$25.00
Mike & Pat, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Dan & Laura Reger, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Jake & Lucy Altwegg, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Walter, Madison..........$25.00
Arlene Theobald, in memory of Dale Theobald, Barneveld..........$25.00
Bo & Pauline Fergerson, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Robert & Phyllis Peterson, DeForest..........$25.00
Audrey Lukes, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Leonard & Joanne Danielsen, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Fran & Louis Rall, Madison..........$25.00
Cal & Marge Kerr, Madison..........$25.00
Phyllis Yngsdal, in memory of Richard Yngsdal & the Noltner Family, Madison..........$25.00
Phyllis Yngsdal, in honor of Kylie & Kara Yngsdal, Madison..........$25.00
Marjorie A. Davenport, Middleton..........$25.00
Jean & Dick Lottridge, Madison..........$25.00
Beverly Duncan, Madison..........$20.00
Christy & Todd Tupper, Stoughton..........$20.00
Enid Riggle, Monona..........$20.00
Erik & Pat Popp, Madison..........$20.00
Jiggs & Angie Kopp, Madison..........$20.00
Franklin & Barbara Killary, Madison..........$10.00
Steve Matula, in memory of Anthony & Alice Matula, Monona..........$10.00
The Utica Unicorns "A & A", Utica..........$7.00
Mika Aledoll Jetsonite..........$5.00
Remington Leone Slimion..........$5.00
Harry W. Monteith, Richland Center..........$5.00
Sye & Mike Bast..........$3.00
Jack Maul, Wisconsin Dells..........$2.00
Total Anonymous..........$5,051.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$45,971.04
Today's Gift..........$14,328.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$60,299.04