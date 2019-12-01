Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Kit & Phil Blake, Fitchburg..........$1,000.00

James Berbee & Karen Walsh, Madison..........$1,000.00

Michael & Luanne Gorst, Rice Lake..........$500.00

Stacy & Joseph Soderholm, Madison..........$500.00

Todd & Ann Kiefer, Madison..........$300.00

Jim & Gina Barden, in memory of Jamie Gulseth, Fitchburg..........$300.00

In memory of Bill Davis, Sun Prairie..........$250.00

Robert Merkel & Patty Spires-Merkel, Madison..........$250.00

Gerry & Cathy Oesterreich, Lake Mills..........$250.00

Bill & Susan Lee, Fitchburg..........$200.00

Barbara Mott, Madison..........$150.00

Mike & Cindy O'Connor, Belleville..........$125.00

Rick & Peggy Daluge, Madison..........$110.00

Jane & Jon Hisgen, Middleton..........$100.00

Walter & Erlene Graber, Monroe..........$100.00

Don & Kathleen Olson, Black Earth..........$100.00

Mary Ellen Bakken, in memory of Milton C. Bakken, Madison..........$100.00

Vince Noltner & Family, Middleton..........$100.00

Steve & Doris Kalscheur, Waunakee..........$100.00

Lee & Arly Kempf, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Sheri & Denny Beich, in memory of Marge Gnewikow, Merrimac..........$100.00

Florence Wetzel, Madison..........$100.00

Judith Courtney, Madison..........$100.00

Harland & Sheila Klagos, Madison..........$100.00

Donna & Jim Schroeder, Madison..........$100.00

Bob & Rita Reif, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Joan & Bill Richner, Middleton..........$100.00

Susan & Jeff Bauer, McFarland..........$100.00

Thomas Skinner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Diane Tupper, in memory of Floyd Tupper, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Judy & Arlen Christenson, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Nick, Madison..........$100.00

Doug & Mary Chickering, Verona..........$100.00

Roger & Dar Raether, DeForest..........$75.00

Jan Ferris, Madison..........$75.00

Charlene Caucutt, Madison..........$50.00

Jack & Leslie Herbrand, Madison..........$50.00

Carolyn J. Kleinfeldt, Verona..........$50.00

Gary & Sheila Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00

Duane & Elaine Neitzel, Middleton..........$50.00

Kay Ellis, Middleton..........$50.00

Carolyn Nicholson, Stoughton..........$50.00

Joyce Reeder, Madison..........$50.00

Jean Hoffmann, in memory of Betty, Madison..........$50.00

Jan McCormick, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Dennis Joe & Jason N. Stoffels, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00

Roger Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00

Billie Hubacher, Waterloo..........$50.00

Judy Campbell, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Jim Berger, Madison..........$50.00

Dale & Claudia Richardson, Oregon..........$50.00

John & Jean Tevos, Madison..........$50.00

Feen & Jody Pringlein, Madison..........$50.00

Barbara Reddeman, DeForest..........$50.00

Steve Meffert, Middleton..........$50.00

Deborah Kirley, Stoughton..........$50.00

Kimberly Freeman, Madison..........$50.00

Richard Larson, Monona..........$50.00

Susan Bundy, Middleton..........$45.00

Stan & Sharon Koenig, Madison..........$45.00

Vincent & Virginia Meinholz, Middleton..........$35.00

Judy Haag, Verona..........$35.00

Michael & Karen Orcutt, Lake Mills..........$30.00

Paul & Joan Skalet, Black Earth..........$30.00

Vere & Donna Vance, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Dave & Carol Kuebli, Monroe..........$25.00

Beverly Richgels, Madison..........$25.00

Henry Wertheimer, Madison..........$25.00

Don & Mary Erickson, Monona..........$25.00

Tim & Trish Hibbard, Waunakee..........$25.00

Doug Mabie, Sauk City..........$25.00

Sharon & Jim Mogden, in memory of our dear grandaughter, Kate Qualey, McFarland..........$25.00

Shirley Speth, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

Lealyce Kardasz, Oregon..........$25.00

Gene & Dr. Donna Thomas, Lake Mills..........$25.00

Mika & Chris Labinski, Madison..........$25.00

Mike & Pat, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Dan & Laura Reger, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00

Jake & Lucy Altwegg, Madison..........$25.00

Mary Walter, Madison..........$25.00

Arlene Theobald, in memory of Dale Theobald, Barneveld..........$25.00

Bo & Pauline Fergerson, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Robert & Phyllis Peterson, DeForest..........$25.00

Audrey Lukes, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Leonard & Joanne Danielsen, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Fran & Louis Rall, Madison..........$25.00

Cal & Marge Kerr, Madison..........$25.00

Phyllis Yngsdal, in memory of Richard Yngsdal & the Noltner Family, Madison..........$25.00

Phyllis Yngsdal, in honor of Kylie & Kara Yngsdal, Madison..........$25.00

Marjorie A. Davenport, Middleton..........$25.00

Jean & Dick Lottridge, Madison..........$25.00

Beverly Duncan, Madison..........$20.00

Christy & Todd Tupper, Stoughton..........$20.00

Enid Riggle, Monona..........$20.00

Erik & Pat Popp, Madison..........$20.00

Jiggs & Angie Kopp, Madison..........$20.00

Franklin & Barbara Killary, Madison..........$10.00

Steve Matula, in memory of Anthony & Alice Matula, Monona..........$10.00

The Utica Unicorns "A & A", Utica..........$7.00

Mika Aledoll Jetsonite..........$5.00

Remington Leone Slimion..........$5.00

Harry W. Monteith, Richland Center..........$5.00

Sye & Mike Bast..........$3.00

Jack Maul, Wisconsin Dells..........$2.00

Total Anonymous..........$5,051.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$45,971.04

Today's Gift..........$14,328.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$60,299.04

