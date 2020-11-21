 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Readers' donations top $83,400 for Christmas toys for children
0 comments
web only alert top story
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $83,400 for Christmas toys for children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

In memory of Bill Faust, Stoughton..........$1,000.00

Terry Kahl, in honor of my Grandchildren - Aida, Avery, Liam, Hannah & Ryan Jr., Stoughton..........$500.00

J&A Treinen, DeForest..........$500.00

LaVonne & John Bennett, in loving memory of Paul Plano, Madison..........$400.00

Miki & Ivan Knezevic, Madison..........$300.00

Ron & Barb Schuler, Madison..........$250.00

Capt. Marie Senzig USN (Ret), New Bern, North Carolina..........$250.00

The Normandt Family, Fitchburg..........$200.00

In memory of Martin & Helen Aasen & Jimmy Bjornstad, Lake Geneva & Coon Valley..........$200.00

Judy Walker, Waunakee..........$200.00

Doris Schroeder, Middleton..........$150.00

Dave & Mary Jane Osborne, Oregon..........$150.00

Brian & Mindy Hensen, Waunakee..........$150.00

Mark & Sarah Sundquist, Shorewood Hills..........$150.00

Mark & Therese Kolan, Madison..........$100.00

Linda Strassman, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Larson & Gary Swenson, Monona..........$100.00

Helen & Jeff Mattox, Middleton..........$100.00

Donna Spangler, in Loving Memory of Mom, Mazomanie..........$100.00

Brian & Sandy Shepherd, Fitchburg..........$100.00

D'Arcy & Steve Pogue, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Joe & Carol von Elbe, Madison..........$100.00

Doug & Kathy Johnson, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Karen Bjerke, Stoughton..........$100.00

Devan & Marin Oschmann, Salt Lake City, Utah..........$100.00

Nancy & Dave Topp, Madison..........$100.00

Glenna Burk Cloud, Madison..........$100.00

Cindy Engelke & Jack Speich, in memory of Melissa Speich, Stoughton..........$100.00

Ken & Judi Anderson, Oregon..........$100.00

Maralyn Heard in memory of Richard Heard & Mindy York, Waunakee..........$100.00

Vince Noltner & Family, Middleton..........$100.00

Steve & Doris Kalscheur, Waunakee..........$100.00

Jeff & Susan Bauer, McFarland..........$100.00

Randi & Sonny MacLeod, Brooklyn..........$100.00

In loving memory of Mark Elliott, Mount Vernon..........$100.00

Chuck Misky, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Jon & Jane Hisgen, Middleton..........$100.00

Jim & Dawn Wood, Oregon..........$100.00

Linda Breunig, DeForest..........$100.00

Dwight & Bonnie Ziegler, DeForest..........$100.00

Kris & Kurt Sonnentag, in memory of Carter Moll, Middleton..........$100.00

Kristi, Kraig & Lois in loving memory of Frank Milton, Madison..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Kostroski, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00

Ken & Mary C. Wagner, Waunakee..........$100.00

Dawn Stucki, Waunakee..........$100.00

Margo & Mike Shoys, Middleton..........$100.00

Janice Johnson, Monona..........$100.00

Florence Hellenbrand, in memory of Jim Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$75.00

Jim & Mary Mahaffey, Madison..........$70.00

Jack Hildebrand, Verona..........$50.00

Mel & Bev Butor, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Judy Lund, Stoughton..........$50.00

Dave Wilken, Monona..........$50.00

George & Alice Cunningham, Madison..........$50.00

Gary & Marilyn Hermanson, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Liz & John Senseman, Verona..........$50.00

The Honorable Amy & Charlie Robb, Johnson Creek..........$50.00

Bev & David Mares, in honor of Ethel Denton, Oregon..........$50.00

Judy & Bob Drousth, Madison..........$50.00

Hazel & Jerry Zimbric, Waunakee..........$50.00

Fred & Shirley Ziegler, Waunakee..........$50.00

Doug & Michelle Booher, Middleton..........$50.00

Susie & Wayne Barsness, Black Earth..........$50.00

Mary Pringle, Monona..........$50.00

Jim & Ginny Honer, in remembrance of daughter, Mari, Madison..........$50.00

Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Boehnen, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Ruth Acker, Middleton..........$50.00

Janet Schewe, Madison..........$50.00

Damon Family, in loving memory of Ann, Madison..........$50.00

Steve & Judy Rubert, Fall River..........$50.00

Carol Ann Hewitt, Madison..........$40.00

Ruth A. Crennell, Oregon..........$40.00

Rhonda & Nick..........$37.50

Dick & Kay Endres, Waunakee..........$35.00

Butch & Bonnie Rolstad, Sauk City..........$30.00

Iris C. Brunner, in memory of Gerry Brunner, Cross Plains..........$30.00

Sharon & Jim Kelter, Mazomanie..........$30.00

Merry Christmas. May you enjoy this tangible gift while reflecting over the best gift of all ... Jesus!..........$25.00

Janine Gross, Columbus..........$25.00

Wayne & Dee Borcherding, McFarland..........$25.00

Bob Fehrman, in memory of wife, Dee, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Gary & Eileen Emerson, Madison..........$25.00

Arneson, in memory of Cookie Thompson, Stoughton..........$25.00

Joyce Blindauer, in loving memory of Don Blindauer, Middleton..........$25.00

Sharon Blau, in memory of Ron Blau, DeForest..........$25.00

Paul & DeLynn Zweifel, Belleville..........$25.00

Dona Dyer, in memory of Bill Dyer, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

LeRoy & Jo Freitag, Belleville..........$25.00

Glenn & Kelly Petrie, Oregon..........$25.00

Hy & Jim Miller, Waunakee..........$25.00

H&M Carpenter, Wonewoc..........$25.00

Mark Schwoegler, Waunakee..........$25.00

Richard & Joann Laufenberg, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Polly & Jerry Murphy, Monona..........$25.00

Lenny & Judy Yarwood, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Wilma Furseth, Stoughton..........$25.00

Harland & Sharon Evert, Mazomanie..........$25.00

In memory of Jan Dedrick, Spring Green..........$25.00

Jim & Dee Stopfer, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Patty Olsen, in memory of George & Doris Olsen & Doug Wallin, Black Earth..........$25.00

Colleen Engler, Cambridge..........$20.00

Shirley Howard, Fitchburg..........$20.00

Ron & Jan Wanek, Madison..........$20.00

Greg Ohmen, Middleton..........$20.00

Steven Matula, in memory of Anthony & Alice Matula, Monona..........$20.00

Rosalie Kovars, Fennimore..........$20.00

Colleen Meyers, in memory of Jeff Meyers, Sun Prairie..........$10.00

Lynn & Bill Gingher, in memory of Dick & Donna Mathison, Madison..........$10.00

Don Meyer, Waunakee..........$10.00

Bill & Alice Battista, Madison..........$10.00

Sue & Mike Bast, Madison..........$3.00

David Kerznar, Cottage Grove..........$2.00

Total Anonymous..........$1,041.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$72,568.64

Today's Gifts..........$10,918.50

TOTAL TO DATE..........$83,487.14

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics