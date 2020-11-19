Readers' donations top $72,500 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056,
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Phil & Kit Blake, Fitchburg..........$1,000.00
Tom & Karen Ragatz, Madison..........$500.00
William G. Rasche, DeForest..........$500.00
Jeff Levy, Madison..........$500.00
Charles & Susan Kernats, Madison..........$400.00
Sandra & Richard Pfahler, Madison..........$300.00
Jay Smith, Middleton..........$250.00
Sally Wilmeth & Terry Geurkink, Belleville.......... in memory of Jenni & Kyle Geurkink, town of Verona..........$250.00
Randine & Roger Celusta, McFarland..........$250.00
Duane & Gwen Kraemer, Plain..........$200.00
Dean & Mary Rugotska, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Friedland, in memory of Ben Friedland, Madison..........$200.00
In loving memory of David & Frances Butler, Monona..........$200.00
Ann & Christopher Green, Cross Plains..........$150.00
Arly & Lee Kempf, Fitchburg..........$150.00
Honoring Norgengs Great Grands, Nora, Ava, Nolan, Kaden, Cohen, Portage..........$125.00
Jenny Warkwiese, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & JoAnn Stormer, Lodi..........$100.00
Melissa Terrill, McFarland..........$100.00
In memory of Don & Yvonne Schroeder..........$100.00
In Memory of Byron & Susan Swiggum, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Jeanne Williams, McFarland..........$100.00
Steve & Kathy Rothering, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison..........$100.00
Bruce Harville, Madison..........$100.00
Lendoris Sherman, Madison..........$100.00
Jack & Gale Scheidegger, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Michael Soens & Laurie Hall, Middleton..........$100.00
Jim & Susan Vergeront, Madison..........$100.00
Phil & Flora Sprecher, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Cuccia, Madison..........$100.00
Teresa Duschak-Dosher, in loving memory of Michael T. Dosher..........$100.00
Connie & Randall Lettman, Belleville..........$100.00
Mrs. John Kellesvig, Madison..........$100.00
Robert Tormey, Madison..........$100.00
Ken & Kendra Deprey, Madison..........$100.00
Carolyn White, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Suz & Gary Hoffman, Middleton..........$100.00
Connie Prielipp, Edgerton..........$100.00
Jake & Grace Chosy, Madison..........$75.00
Joyce Russell, Madison..........$55.00
Ron & Joanne Ripley, Loganville..........$50.00
Chick & Jan Hawkins, McFarland..........$50.00
Beth Fleming, in memory of Duane Crose & Diane Dorn, Madison..........$50.00
Julie & Rob Bauer, Verona..........$50.00
Tom & Linda Fleming, Madison..........$50.00
Dawn Lewison, Marshall..........$50.00
Bruce & Vickie Stamn, Verona..........$50.00
Cynthia VanderWoude, Verona..........$50.00
Paul & Donna Werth, Madison..........$50.00
Dan & Laura Reger, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
Don & Joyce Knudtson, Madison..........$50.00
Support Local Journalism
John & Jean Tews, Madison..........$50.00
Steve & Barbara Weber, Middleton..........$50.00
In loving memory of Howard & Florence McCaffrey, Madison..........$50.00
Carole & Jim Peterson, Madison..........$50.00
JL & RL, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Pam Williamson, Madison..........$50.00
Tony & Judy Hoffman, Madison..........$50.00
Alice Punwar, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Remembering Mike & Mary Tripalin, Madison..........$50.00
Ken & Mary Lou Kleist, Madison..........$50.00
David & Kathleen Mahoney, Madison..........$50.00
Kay Ellis, Middleton..........$50.00
Marilyn & Fred Kinney, Madison..........$50.00
Julia Arata-Fratta, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Bob & Jeanne Topel, Madison..........$50.00
Randy & Lois Dickson, Middleton..........$50.00
Joan Bradle, in memory of Julie Bradle, Waunakee..........$50.00
Roger Gilles, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Tom Buechner..........$50.00
Clifford Klundt, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Richard & Joy Handschke, Mazomanie..........$40.00
Lorrie Hylkema, Madison..........$40.00
Margaret & Rick Schmelzer, Madison..........$30.00
Doug & Janet Nesheim, Mount Horeb..........$30.00
Ardith & Carl Hansen, in honor of Becky Marquardt, our God Child, Richland Center..........$30.00
Mark Seamonson, in memory of Donald & Dorothy Seamonson, Stoughton..........$30.00
G. Starkweather, Madison..........$30.00
Leo A. & Joyce E. Endres, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Erin (Henrikson) Brinker, Eau Claire..........$25.00
Dorothy Schroeder, in memory of Kathy Anderson, Madison..........$25.00
Paul & Pat Schoenherr, Columbus..........$25.00
Tom & Shirley Smith, Windsor..........$25.00
Jane O'Sheridan, Madison..........$25.00
Elsie, Cora & Hadley Ray, St. Louis, Missouri..........$25.00
Ken & Gail Foster, Madison..........$25.00
Fran & Louis Rall, Madison..........$25.00
Barbara & Walter Karst, Madison..........$25.00
Candy Geary, Verona..........$25.00
Mary Walter, Madison..........$25.00
Joe & Janice Freidel, Marshall..........$25.00
Joan & Al Bennett, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Janet & F. Fred Powell, Madison..........$25.00
John & Debbi Thorstad, Madison..........$25.00
Phil & Joanne Klein, Madison..........$25.00
Mike & Terry Lynch, Heaven..........$25.00
Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
The Ericksons, Monona..........$25.00
Schulenburg Family, Platteville..........$20.00
Mr. & Mrs. Labinski, Madison..........$20.00
Michael Volker, Madison..........$10.00
C.M. Needham, Middleton..........$10.00
Marilyn Mellenberger, New Glarus..........$10.00
Richard McNeal, Tomah..........$2.00
Eileen Alt, Fitchburg..........$2.00
Total Anonymous..........$3,155.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$59,404.64
Today's Gifts..........$13,164.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$72,568.64
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.