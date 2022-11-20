Readers' donations top $55,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Dorothy Faust, Stoughton..........$1,200.00

Nathan Brand, Miami, FL..........$1,000.00

Thomas Terry, Madison..........$500.00

Gerry & Cathy Oesterreich, Lake Mills..........$500.00

Pam Ploetz & John Henderson, Madison..........$500.00

In loving memory of Joyce & Dan Wessley..........$500.00

Terry & Mary Warfield, Madison - Happy Holidays!..........$500.00

Robert & Marcia Kasieta, Verona..........$500.00

Virginia O'Brien, Fitchburg..........$400.00

Laurence & Susan Davies, McFarland..........$400.00

Rick & Kathy Miller, DeForest..........$300.00

Michael Helser, Madison..........$300.00

Brian & Becky Mayhew, Middleton..........$300.00

Marv & Judy Siegert, Madison..........$250.00

Jim & Jean Greiber, Dane..........$250.00

Gregory & Mary Wescott, Lake Mills..........$250.00

Gene for Stub, Fritz, Butch, Joanne, New Glarus..........$221.00

In loving memory of Joe & Nancy (Skarda) Haag, Black Earth..........$213.00

Swedish Family, Middleton..........$200.00

Scot & Jeanne Moss, Madison..........$200.00

Steve & Kathy Annen, in loving memory of Linus, Mona & Krystal, McFarland..........$200.00

In memory of Sidney & Leona Nelson, Stoughton..........$200.00

Gladys & Sam Simon, Middleton..........$200.00

Jim & Jessica Doyle, Verona..........$200.00

Chris & Marge Kleinhenz, Madison..........$200.00

Ed & Mary Flynn, Middleton..........$200.00

Richard & Janelle Orth, Madison..........$150.00

Barb & Greg Sheehy, Middleton..........$150.00

Ken & Sharon Poniewaz, Middleton..........$100.00

Butch Paddock, Black Earth..........$100.00

Sue & Dave Suchomel, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Marlys & Dennis Rahn, Deerfield..........$100.00

John & Lynn Barlow, Deerfield..........$100.00

Patricia K. Graham, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Cara Cavin, Verona..........$100.00

Tom & Margaret Henzler, Madison..........$100.00

Pete & Phyllis Sprecher, Madison..........$100.00

Karen Wolf & Edward Grzenia, Madison..........$100.00

Sanee & Jay Bonnell, Oregon..........$100.00

Sue & Greg Smith, Madison..........$100.00

Pat & Jeff Roggensack, Madison..........$100.00

Frederic Schunke, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Tom & Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Donald Ross, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Meoldy Mar-Pohl, Cambridge..........$100.00

Dave & Wendy Kijek, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Donna Dallos & Cecilia Ford, Madison..........$100.00

Rachel Bennett, Madison..........$100.00

Anne Alber, in loving memory of my husband Gary, Verona..........$100.00

Anne Alber, in loving memory of my husband Gary, Verona..........$100.00

Nancy Wilsmann, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Joan Klein, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Cheryl Goodman, Madison..........$100.00

Barbara Vogel, Portage..........$100.00

Polly & Paul Kawalek, Black Earth..........$100.00

Colleen McCabe, in loving memory of Jason Paul, Madison..........$100.00

Julie & Rob Bauer, Verona..........$75.00

Bob & Mary Burke, Madison..........$50.00

Roger Draeger, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00

Judy Campbell, in honor of Bob H., Lake Mills..........$50.00

Richard & Rita Paulson, Madison..........$50.00

Marilyn Schuett, Waterloo..........$50.00

Bo & Pauline Fergerson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Lyman & Kathryn Lyons, McFarland..........$50.00

Josephine, Liam, Heidi, Jayden, Madison - AJ, Black Earth..........$50.00

In memory of Jim & Fran Femrite, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Ken DePrey, Madison..........$50.00

Wayne & Judy Madsen, Madison..........$50.00

John Hart, Sauk City..........$50.00

Rich Hankins, in memory of Mary, DeForest..........$50.00

Larry & Beth Fleming, in memory of Russ & Evie Fleming, Madison..........$50.00

Beth & Larry Fleming, in memory of Duane & Mariann Crose & Diane Dorn, Madison..........$50.00

Philipp Kneebone, in memory of Christine, Belleville..........$50.00

Susan White, Madison..........$50.00

Charles Acker, in loving memory of Walter & Magdalene Acker, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Colleen & Michelle Potter, in memory of Christine Potter, Madison..........$50.00

Terri McNamara, Monona..........$50.00

Jim & Phyllis Nelson, Rio..........$50.00

Christopher Rewey, Minocqua - Imagine how you'd feel if you couldn't afford to buy your child a single Christmas present. This is for the parents as well as for the children...........$50.00

Because I was one of those kids..........$50.00

Millie Jones & Robert Wynn, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Rita & Alfred Nonn from their family, Middleton..........$40.00

In loving memory of Jack Frank, Rio..........$30.00

Gary Poulson & Sue Wagner, Madison..........$30.00

Wil Bloy, Madison..........$30.00

Stanley & Alvina Phillips, Madison..........$30.00

Bonnie Carlson, Madison..........$30.00

Lynne Bruley, Madison..........$30.00

Renae Schroeder, Madison..........$26.00

Joan & Allen Bennett, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Gary & Eileen Emerson, Madison..........$25.00

Laurine Skrenes, in memory of Eugene & Susan, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Tony Phyllis Scalissi, in memory of Oliver & Meta Kroetz, Waunakee..........$25.00

Dorothy Schroeder, in memory of Kathryn Anderson, Madison..........$25.00

Beverly Duncan, Madison..........$25.00

Karen Racek, Mazomanie..........$25.00

Sharla Hanson, in memory of my parents, Carl & Artice Hanson, Westport..........$25.00

Roger & Elaine Grossman, Columbus..........$25.00

G. Gailfus, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

Virginia Rauls, Dane..........$25.00

Anna & John Besmer, Waunakee..........$25.00

David & Kathleen Mahoney, Madison..........$25.00

Charlotte Jackson, Waunakee..........$25.00

Alivia Walker, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

John J. Wanke, Watertown..........$20.00

Alicia Kissling, Madison..........$20.00

Dave Dorrance, Oregon..........$20.00

C. Fink, Mount Horeb..........$15.00

Cliff & Jan Lawton, Sauk City..........$5.00

Total anonymous..........$3,500.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$37,424.70

Today's Gifts..........$18,260.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$55,684.70