Readers' donations top $53,000 for Christmas gifts for children
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Bob & Nan Lazarz, Middleton..........$1,000.00

Marvin Levy, Madison..........$1,000.00

Miki & Ivan Knezevic, Madison..........$500.00

Jim & Linda Shebasta, Madison..........$500.00

Randine & Roger Celusta, McFarland..........$300.00

Jim, in loving memory of Mary Ann, Waunakee..........$300.00

J.T. & C. Wengel, Madison..........$250.00

Marv & Judy Siegert, Madison..........$250.00

Robert & Georgia Graves, Middleton..........$250.00

The Wyttenbachs, Sauk City..........$200.00

John & Gail Kuech, Deerfield..........$150.00

Dennis & Sharon Huett, Madison..........$125.00

Pat & Jeff Roggensack, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Lawrence D. Hefty, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Don Lescohier & Cindy Wolff, Jefferson..........$100.00

In memory of Stephan Sutter, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Judith Aubey, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Mark Elliott, Mount Vernon..........$100.00

Stewart & Mary Ann Brown, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Denny & Sheri Beich, Merrimac..........$100.00

Len Van Ess, Verona..........$100.00

Rich & Peggy Walasek, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Brian & Sandy Shepherd, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Brad & Lynn Endres, Waunakee..........$100.00

Bill & Jeanette Erickson, Waunakee..........$100.00

Chuck Misky, in memory of Paulie Misky, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Mike & Renae Klein, Madison..........$100.00

Carol & Dale Reuter, Madison..........$100.00

Mark Nelson, Oregon..........$100.00

Paul Gibler & Tom DeChant, Madison..........$100.00

Tom & Diane Streber, Madison..........$100.00

Marilyn Feil & Mike McCabe, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Eugene & Ellen Skaar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Dawn Stucki, Waunakee..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Phillip Willems, Waunakee..........$100.00

Fred & Gerti, in loving memory of Bill Adler, Dylan LaMere Herbert & Loretta Adler, Waunakee..........$100.00

Kurt & Kris Sonnentag, in memory of Carter Moll, Middleton..........$100.00

Gary & Connie Hendrickson, Dodgeville..........$100.00

Larry & Clare Keen, Waunakee..........$100.00

Steve & Doris Kalscheur, Waunakee..........$100.00

Thomas & Margaret Henzler, Madison..........$100.00

Sharon & Terry Burke, Middleton..........$100.00

Carol Ann Schlatter, Madison..........$100.00

John & Michelle Hamilton, Cape Coral, Florida..........$100.00

Charles & Mary Lou Disch, Verona..........$75.00

Jim & Sharon Bardenwerper, Waunakee..........$75.00

Gary & Shelia Acker, Waunakee..........$75.00

Utica Bar Stocking Stuffers, Utica..........$69.00

Ed & Julie Lehr, Madison..........$60.00

Lillian & Evelyn Mason, Olympia, Washington..........$50.00

In loving memory of Donald Frisch, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

In loving memory of Staci & Karol Bomkamp, Barneveld..........$50.00

Frank & Judy Friar, Baraboo..........$50.00

Richard & Charolotte Johnston, Madison..........$50.00

Elizabeth McLean, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Brian Ketterer, Madison..........$50.00

Wynne & Maragaret Williams, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Bev & Chuck Ruetten, Spring Green..........$50.00

Gail Polzin, in memory of John, Deerfield..........$50.00

Don & Barb Hartman, Verona..........$50.00

Marian Stevens, Waunakee..........$50.00

Maureen & Jerry Minnick, Middleton..........$50.00

Meg & Kate Ingram, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Marilyn DeWitt, Black Earth..........$50.00

Pauline Dimpfl, in memory of Gordon Dimpfl, Barneveld..........$50.00

Jim & Ginny Honer, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Shirley Stoltenberg, Poynette..........$50.00

Sandy & Keith Shotliff, Oregon..........$50.00

Suzanne Liddle, in memory of Brad Liddle, Oregon..........$50.00

Larry & Angie Termaat, Madison..........$50.00

Elaine Neitzel, Middleton..........$50.00

Rita & Lew Kollmansberger, Verona..........$50.00

Shirley Kopp, in memory of Bob Kopp, Waunakee..........$50.00

Henry & Carmen Kruschek, Waunakee..........$50.00

Dorothy Statz, Waunakee..........$50.00

In memory of Dick Rust..........$50.00

In loving memory of Marlene (Minnie) Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00

Roger Gilles, Madison..........$50.00

Ken & Sharon Diericks, Waunakee..........$50.00

Henry & Mary Ann Veith, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Autumn Forss & Sam Kamp, Madison..........$50.00

Lucille O'Connor, in memory of Frank, Belleville..........$50.00

Cathy Cuccia, Madison..........$50.00

John & Linda Daly, Waunakee..........$50.00

Robert & Judy Drousth, Madison..........$50.00

Jeanne Moberly, Madison..........$50.00

Herb & Linda Paulus, Plain..........$40.00

Schulenburg Family, Platteville..........$40.00

Gloria Accardo, Madison..........$35.00

In memory of William & Dorothy Stoikes, Verona..........$35.00

In memory of Reven & Levina Marshall, Madison..........$35.00

Evelyn McNulty, Columbus..........$30.00

Jeff & Jane Stoikes, Madison..........$30.00

Jerry & Becky Kesler, Blanchardville..........$30.00

Elaine Waterman & family, in memory of Tom, Fitchburg..........$30.00

Wil Bloy, Madison..........$30.00

Patsy Strasburg, Stoughton..........$25.00

Bonny Kellogg, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

LeRoy Freitag, Belleville..........$25.00

Joanne Harms, Waterloo..........$25.00

Dolores Schmitt, Madison..........$25.00

Don & Mary Erickson, Monona..........$25.00

Charles & Joan Rortvedt, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

The Lichtfelds, in memory of Bill McDonald, Monona..........$25.00

Steve & Jackie Peterson, Waunakee..........$25.00

Chuck Bollig, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Tony & Phyllis Scalissi, in memory of Oliver & Meta Kroetz, Waunakee..........$25.00

Robert Shaw, Madison..........$25.00

Pauls, Columbus..........$25.00

Betty Schuchardt, Madison..........$25.00

Patti & Jim Brickson, Madison..........$25.00

Orin & Patricia Strand, Verona..........$25.00

JP & LM Mooney, Waunakee..........$25.00

Rhonda Hahn, in memory of Dean Hahn, Arlington..........$25.00

Jim & Mary Kingsley, Portage..........$20.00

Marlene, Amy Jo & Gina, in memory of Wayne Ziegler, Dane..........$20.00

Cornelia Clark, Madison..........$20.00

Jim & Laura Langsdorf, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

In memory of Roger Williams, from wife, Josie..........$20.00

Mary Sue Gabel, Sauk City..........$10.00

Denise & Keith Thousand, Madison..........$10.00

Anonymous..........$2,115.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$40,152.15

Today's Gifts..........$13,249.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$53,401.15

