Readers' donations top $48,000 for Christmas toys for children
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $48,000 for Christmas toys for children

Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Alliant Energy Foundation..........$1,500.00

In Loving Memory of Grandma Joyce Wessley, Leeann, Kyle, Eric, Luke, Blake, Bennett, Katy Jo, Sam & Lauren..........$500.00

Nick & Judy Topitzes, Madison..........$500.00

Willy Haeberli, Madison..........$500.00

Ann Hardel..........$500.00

Gina O’Brien, Fitchburg..........$500.00

Richard W. Munz, Waunakee..........$500.00

Latasha Jackson, family & friends, Sun Prairie..........$300.00

Terry & Kathy Siebert, Fitchburg..........$250.00

Shomos Family Foundation..........$250.00

Steve & Kathy Annen family & Linus, McFarland..........$250.00

In memory of Bill Davis, Sun Prairie..........$250.00

Bruce Brown, Madison..........$240.00

In memory of Richard & Margaret Duppler, Verona..........$200.00

William McClenahan, Verona..........$200.00

Jerry Klabacka, Sun Prairie..........$200.00

Andreas & Susanne Seeger, Madison..........$200.00

Janet Aeschlimann, McFarland..........$200.00

Jack & Marian Bolz, Madison..........$200.00

Honner Cooper and Robert A. Cooper Family, Middleton..........$150.00

Mary Kurth, Madison..........$150.00

Judy Elliott & Family, Deerfield..........$150.00

In loving memory of Joe & Nancy Haag, Black Earth..........$123.00

Rich & Barb Purin, in loving memory of Lisa, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Ruth Meyers, DeForest..........$100.00

Darla Finchum, Freeport, Illinois..........$100.00

Laurie & David Friedman, Madison..........$100.00

Bob & Jill Nale, McFarland..........$100.00

Brian & Tish Johnson, Madison..........$100.00

Steve King, Madison..........$100.00

Diane Beilke, in honor of Becky Marquardt and boys and in remembrance of Eric Marquardt, Delano, Minnesota..........$100.00

Jean Stewart, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Ernest & Delma Baumgartner, Verona..........$100.00

Dr. Myrna M. Mauch, Portage..........$100.00

Toni Vidulich, Madison..........$100.00

Roger Pribbenow in honor of Alice Jungemann & Dave Wilkin, Oregon..........$100.00

Dawn Boh, Verona..........$100.00

Butch Paddock, Black Earth..........$100.00

Johnnie Jacobson, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

L.B. Harned, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Trevor Moen & Jeremy Bigler, New Glarus..........$100.00

Robert & Bonnie Richardson, Spring Green..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Fourrier, Waterloo..........$100.00

Mike & Sally Schnarr, Madison..........$100.00

Tina Neupert, in memory of Daryl Derer, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Walter & Virginia Kalscheur, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

In loving memory of Vicki Kalscheur, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Ann Brewer, Madison..........$75.00

Greg Stamm, Verona..........$75.00

Jim & Sharon Bardenwerper, Waunakee..........$75.00

Judith Aubey, Madison..........$75.00

Marjorie Sutton, Milwaukee..........$50.00

Larry & Mary Kay Burton, Madison..........$50.00

Clare O’Connor, Madison..........$50.00

Jan & Joan Carlson, Madison..........$50.00

Richard & Mary Burkhamer, Verona..........$50.00

In memory of Marty, Stan & Ginny Gromnicki..........$50.00

Mick & Nancy U’Ren, in memory of Elizabeth “Lizzie” U’Ren, Fitchburg..........$50.00

In memory of Henry S. Naffz, Madison..........$50.00

Bob & Betty Rademacher, in memory of our moms, DeForest..........$50.00

Jeff & Kathy Jacobson, Monona..........$50.00

Molly May Thoma, Brooklyn..........$50.00

Marilyn DeWitt, Black Earth..........$50.00

Judy Harris, in memory of Bill Harris, Madison..........$50.00

Terry & Peg Roth family, New Glarus..........$50.00

Margaret Wise, Middleton....... ...$50.00

Margie Moeller, Middleton..........$50.00

Marcia Dana, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Vi & Don Bohler, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00

Marilyn Schuett, Waterloo..........$50.00

Harold & Mary Schara, Waunakee..........$50.00

Mary V.H. Jones, Madison..........$50.00

James & Ellen Kirch, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Patricia Graham, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Ed & Janice Glynn, Madison..........$50.00

Richard & Marilyn Myers, Madison..........$50.00

Stan & Beverly Andrews, Black Earth..........$50.00

William F. Tracy & Roberta M. Tracy, Madison..........$50.00

Virginia Jefferds, Madison..........$40.00

J.F. Dickert, Madison..........$40.00

Debra Drewek, Verona..........$35.00

Judith Haag, Tomahawk..........$35.00

James & Sally Ann Davis, Madison..........$35.00

Wilmer Bloy, Madison..........$35.00

Ted & Christine Bunck, Verona..........$35.00

Mary Ann Stoikes, Sauk City..........$30.00

Stanley & Alvina Phillips, Madison..........$30.00

Doug Mabie, Sauk City..........$30.00

Dave Jeglum, Mount Horeb..........$30.00

Janine Wachter, Madison..........$25.00

Patrica Walkington, in memory of Bill, McFarland..........$25.00

Gary & Ila Stephenson, in memory of Marcia West Holland, Brooklyn..........$25.00

Dennis Schultz, Oregon..........$25.00

Jan Maas, Westport..........$25.00

Mark & Bonnie Adam, Columbus..........$25.00

Goldy Goldsworthy, Madison..........$25.00

Gail Polzin, in memory of John, Deerfield..........$25.00

Raymond Byrne, Oregon..........$25.00

Charles & Marjorie Steele, Madison..........$25.00

Caryle Outhouse, Oregon..........$25.00

Fran Grove & Steve Bradley, Madison..........$25.00

Dawn M. Peters, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Ed Brockner, Beaver Dam..........$25.00

Chris & Jean Beisser, Madison..........$25.00

Gene & Barb Knutson, Madison..........$25.00

Debby & Bill Barnes, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Aurthur & Joanne Hammann, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Tom & Carla Neumann, Verona..........$25.00

Beverly Duncan, Madison..........$25.00

Bill & Mary Roberts, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00

Gleisner Family, Jefferson..........$25.00

Austin Halverson, Lodi..........$25.00

Gerald Halverson, Sauk City..........$25.00

Richard & Ginny Diehl, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

In memory of Tom & Jim Scharfenberg..........$25.00

Gladys Behnke, Verona..........$20.00

Jiggs & Angie Kopp, Madison..........$20.00

Heidi Josephine, Liam Putnam, Madison.......... A.J. Olson, Black Earth..........$20.00

Matt Tebo, Madison..........$15.00

Ed & Donna Hysell, Windsor..........$15.00

Anne Hockstad, Madison..........$10.00

Nonna & Beak, Verona..........$10.00

Jerome King, Cottage Grove..........$1.00

Anonymous..........$1,425.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$33,712.64 Today’s Gifts..........$14,424.00 TOTAL TO DATE..........$48,136.64

Tags

