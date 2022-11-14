Readers' donations top $37,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

James Berbee & Karen Walsh, Madison..........$2,500

Theodore & Linda Grunkel, Madison..........$1,000

Marie Senzig, to help our disadvantaged youth have a warm, wonderful Christmas. I was one of 13 children so know how difficult it is to put presents under the tree..........$500

Jim & Gina Barden, Fitchburg..........$500

Paul Aspinwall, Madison..........$500

Don's Home Furniture, in memory of Daryl Derer, Madison..........$500

Jerry & Debi Olesen, DeForest..........$300

Jack & Margaret Johnson, in memory of Jacquie Johnson Conti & John Conti, Spring Green..........$250

Schramka Family, Madison..........$250

Thomas & Donna Miller, in memory of Clarice Dunn, Madison..........$250

Felix Egli, Deerfield..........$200

Judy Elliott, in memory of Glenn Manke & in honor of Jane Offerdahl, Deerfield..........$200

Bill & Susan Lee, Fitchburg..........$200

In memory of our parents, Leo & Helen Ley and Keith & Margaret Lawler, Madison..........$200

Jim & Marlene Scott, Mount Horeb..........$200

In memory of Francis & Patricia Gorst, Cross Plains..........$150

Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg..........$150

Stella Muller, Waunakee..........$150

Lee & Arly Kempf, Madison..........$150

Richard & Barbara Reynolds, Middleton..........$125

Fred & Dorothy Rescher..........$100

Dr. Myrna, Jump River..........$100

Jakob, Jenna & Josie Koerwitz, Barneveld..........$100

Jean & Dick Lottridge, in memory of Nan & Art Becknell (two extraordinary people), Madison..........$100

In loving memory of Linus & Ruth Ann Maier, Waunakee..........$100

In honor of our grandkids Dane, Liam, Cooper, Mila, Ashton..........$100

Mary Pringle, Monona..........$100

Cal & Joan Traver, Mazomanie..........$100

Shirley Bostad, in memory of Marshall, Madison..........$100

Bob & Rita Reif, Madison..........$100

Karen Huffar, Madison..........$100

Bill & Mary Mielke, Poynette..........$100

Bob & Jeanne Topel, Madison..........$100

Julie & Ed Lehr, Madison..........$100

Randi & Sonny MacLeod, Brooklyn..........$100

In memory of Bev Mares, we miss you! Love, David, Oregon..........$100

Dwight & Laurie Luetscher, Verona..........$100

Jay & Chris Hill, Madison..........$100

Jean Esch-Theobald, Madison..........$100

Dave & Terri Reis, Madison..........$100

Marv Ripp, Middleton..........$100

Michael & Katharyn May, Madison..........$100

Rosalie May, in loving memory of Richard & Kerry "K May," Mineral Point..........$100

Mary Meister, Reedsburg..........$100

Sharon & Jim Olle, Madison..........$100

In memory of Byron & Susan Swiggum, Middleton..........$100

David Rustick, Madison..........$85

Jim & Sharon Bardenwerper, Waunakee..........$75

Nancy Beckwith, Brooklyn..........$75

Jim & Geri Hodge, Madison..........$50

Mike Levinson's Estate, Steven's Point..........$50

Austin Halverson, in memory, Lodi..........$50

Mary Mirkes, Cross Plains..........$50

Barb Reddeman, DeForest..........$50

Bill & Avis, Sun Prairie..........$50

Jerry & Maureen Minnick, Middleton..........$50

Elaine Neitzel, Middleton..........$50

In memory of Arthur, Martha & Harold Meyer, Barneveld..........$50

Pauline Dimpfl, in memory of Gordon Dimpfl..........$50

Connie Cotter, Waunakee..........$50

Marilyn DeWitt, Black Earth..........$50

Sally Brown, Poynette..........$50

Margie Bausch, McFarland..........$50

John & Mary Volker, Verona..........$50

Mike & Susan Wildrick, Monona..........$50

Dick & Kay Enders, Waunakee..........$50

Ron & Judie Acker, Waunakee..........$50

Marvin & Pat Meissen, Madison..........$50

Gerald Thain, Madison..........$50

James & Ellen Kirch, Mount Horeb..........$50

Clifford Klundt, Sun Prairie..........$50

Kay Jones, Verona..........$50

James Meinholz, Verona.......... and Chad Meinholz, Heaven..........$40

Arthur & Carol Roos, Middleton..........$35

In honor of Bill Haag, Dodgeville..........$35

Eileen Seifert, Madison..........$30

Norbert & Diana Scribner, Mount Horeb..........$30

Dave & Katie Batker, Brooklyn..........$30

Mike & Terry Lynch, Heaven..........$25

Joe & Janice Friederich, Marshall..........$25

In loving memory of Don Timmerman, by Eunice, Diane & Donnie, McFarland..........$25

John & Helen Hegeman, Verona..........$25

K. Kaltenberg, Waunakee..........$25

Steve & Ardis Zwicky, Evansville..........$25

Nancy McClure, Madison..........$25

Walter & Barbara Karst, Madison..........$25

Mary-Beth Rolland & Peter Hughes, Madison..........$25

Jeff Richgels, Oregon..........$25

Mark Seamonson, in loving memory of Donald & Dorothy Seamonson, Stoughton..........$25

Val & Nancy Thomas, Deerfield..........$25

Dick Josephson, DeForest..........$25

Robert Webber, Sun Prairie..........$20

Dale Haroldson, Sauk City..........$20

Nan & Bob Schaefer, Madison..........$20

Bob & Becky Greiber, Stoughton..........$20

Christy & Todd Tupper, Stoughton..........$20

Donna Hysell, Windsor..........$15

Jeffrey L. Krantz, in memory of Lowell & Better Krantz, Omro..........$10

Dan Meyer, Waunakee..........$10

Colleen Wincensten, Madison..........$10

John Maul, Wisconsin Dells..........$2

Total anonymous..........$5,070

Gifts Previously Received..........$19,422.70

Today's Gifts..........$18,002

TOTAL TO DATE..........$37,424.70