Readers' donations top $37,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
James Berbee & Karen Walsh, Madison..........$2,500
Theodore & Linda Grunkel, Madison..........$1,000
Marie Senzig, to help our disadvantaged youth have a warm, wonderful Christmas. I was one of 13 children so know how difficult it is to put presents under the tree..........$500
Jim & Gina Barden, Fitchburg..........$500
Paul Aspinwall, Madison..........$500
Don's Home Furniture, in memory of Daryl Derer, Madison..........$500
Jerry & Debi Olesen, DeForest..........$300
Jack & Margaret Johnson, in memory of Jacquie Johnson Conti & John Conti, Spring Green..........$250
Schramka Family, Madison..........$250
Thomas & Donna Miller, in memory of Clarice Dunn, Madison..........$250
Felix Egli, Deerfield..........$200
Judy Elliott, in memory of Glenn Manke & in honor of Jane Offerdahl, Deerfield..........$200
Bill & Susan Lee, Fitchburg..........$200
In memory of our parents, Leo & Helen Ley and Keith & Margaret Lawler, Madison..........$200
Jim & Marlene Scott, Mount Horeb..........$200
In memory of Francis & Patricia Gorst, Cross Plains..........$150
Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg..........$150
Stella Muller, Waunakee..........$150
Lee & Arly Kempf, Madison..........$150
Richard & Barbara Reynolds, Middleton..........$125
Fred & Dorothy Rescher..........$100
Dr. Myrna, Jump River..........$100
Jakob, Jenna & Josie Koerwitz, Barneveld..........$100
Jean & Dick Lottridge, in memory of Nan & Art Becknell (two extraordinary people), Madison..........$100
In loving memory of Linus & Ruth Ann Maier, Waunakee..........$100
In honor of our grandkids Dane, Liam, Cooper, Mila, Ashton..........$100
Mary Pringle, Monona..........$100
Cal & Joan Traver, Mazomanie..........$100
Shirley Bostad, in memory of Marshall, Madison..........$100
Bob & Rita Reif, Madison..........$100
Karen Huffar, Madison..........$100
Bill & Mary Mielke, Poynette..........$100
Bob & Jeanne Topel, Madison..........$100
Julie & Ed Lehr, Madison..........$100
Randi & Sonny MacLeod, Brooklyn..........$100
In memory of Bev Mares, we miss you! Love, David, Oregon..........$100
Dwight & Laurie Luetscher, Verona..........$100
Jay & Chris Hill, Madison..........$100
Jean Esch-Theobald, Madison..........$100
Dave & Terri Reis, Madison..........$100
Marv Ripp, Middleton..........$100
Michael & Katharyn May, Madison..........$100
Rosalie May, in loving memory of Richard & Kerry "K May," Mineral Point..........$100
Mary Meister, Reedsburg..........$100
Sharon & Jim Olle, Madison..........$100
In memory of Byron & Susan Swiggum, Middleton..........$100
David Rustick, Madison..........$85
Jim & Sharon Bardenwerper, Waunakee..........$75
Nancy Beckwith, Brooklyn..........$75
Jim & Geri Hodge, Madison..........$50
Mike Levinson's Estate, Steven's Point..........$50
Austin Halverson, in memory, Lodi..........$50
Mary Mirkes, Cross Plains..........$50
Barb Reddeman, DeForest..........$50
Bill & Avis, Sun Prairie..........$50
Jerry & Maureen Minnick, Middleton..........$50
Elaine Neitzel, Middleton..........$50
In memory of Arthur, Martha & Harold Meyer, Barneveld..........$50
Pauline Dimpfl, in memory of Gordon Dimpfl..........$50
Connie Cotter, Waunakee..........$50
Marilyn DeWitt, Black Earth..........$50
Sally Brown, Poynette..........$50
Margie Bausch, McFarland..........$50
John & Mary Volker, Verona..........$50
Mike & Susan Wildrick, Monona..........$50
Dick & Kay Enders, Waunakee..........$50
Ron & Judie Acker, Waunakee..........$50
Marvin & Pat Meissen, Madison..........$50
Gerald Thain, Madison..........$50
James & Ellen Kirch, Mount Horeb..........$50
Clifford Klundt, Sun Prairie..........$50
Kay Jones, Verona..........$50
James Meinholz, Verona.......... and Chad Meinholz, Heaven..........$40
Arthur & Carol Roos, Middleton..........$35
In honor of Bill Haag, Dodgeville..........$35
Eileen Seifert, Madison..........$30
Norbert & Diana Scribner, Mount Horeb..........$30
Dave & Katie Batker, Brooklyn..........$30
Mike & Terry Lynch, Heaven..........$25
Joe & Janice Friederich, Marshall..........$25
In loving memory of Don Timmerman, by Eunice, Diane & Donnie, McFarland..........$25
John & Helen Hegeman, Verona..........$25
K. Kaltenberg, Waunakee..........$25
Steve & Ardis Zwicky, Evansville..........$25
Nancy McClure, Madison..........$25
Walter & Barbara Karst, Madison..........$25
Mary-Beth Rolland & Peter Hughes, Madison..........$25
Jeff Richgels, Oregon..........$25
Mark Seamonson, in loving memory of Donald & Dorothy Seamonson, Stoughton..........$25
Val & Nancy Thomas, Deerfield..........$25
Dick Josephson, DeForest..........$25
Robert Webber, Sun Prairie..........$20
Dale Haroldson, Sauk City..........$20
Nan & Bob Schaefer, Madison..........$20
Bob & Becky Greiber, Stoughton..........$20
Christy & Todd Tupper, Stoughton..........$20
Donna Hysell, Windsor..........$15
Jeffrey L. Krantz, in memory of Lowell & Better Krantz, Omro..........$10
Dan Meyer, Waunakee..........$10
Colleen Wincensten, Madison..........$10
John Maul, Wisconsin Dells..........$2
Total anonymous..........$5,070
Gifts Previously Received..........$19,422.70
Today's Gifts..........$18,002
TOTAL TO DATE..........$37,424.70