Readers' donations top $366,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Colm & Mary Keenan, Oregon..........$500.00
The Rich & Monie Kuckkahn Giving Fund..........$500.00
Madison-Monona Lioness Club..........$300.00
Summit Credit Union Senior Team, Cottage Grove..........$250.00
Arden & Vicki Hvam, in honor of our frontline workers, Stoughton..........$200.00
Steve Freitag, Oregon..........$200.00
Margo Lessard, Madison..........$200.00
Ruth Bongey, Verona..........$200.00
Joe & Susan Boucher, Madison..........$200.00
In loving memory of Bob Borcherding..........$200.00
Jane Cooper, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of Donald Schneider..........$150.00
Sandy & Mark Mueller, Fitchburg..........$120.00
Rich & Peggy Daluge, Madison..........$115.00
Neil & Pamela Hanson, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Shiz Herrera, Middleton..........$100.00
Donna & Gary Lindauer, Verona..........$100.00
Linda Vahldieck, Madison..........$100.00
Robert Kranz & Mary Vowinkel, Middleton..........$100.00
In loving memory of Dave Hasenberg, Madison..........$100.00
Kathleen Shannon, Madison..........$100.00
Ron & Ruth Niendorf, Madison..........$100.00
Jerel Cestkowski, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Geri & Curt Madsen, Madison..........$100.00
Kevin Casata, Verona..........$100.00
In memory of Russell Riley..........$100.00
Brown Family, in memory of Janette Brown..........$100.00
Dennis LoPresto, Madison..........$100.00
Robert & Patricia Kmoch, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Don Santa Jones, Lake Mills..........$100.00
Ed & Gwen Hutchins Foundation, in memory of Evelyn Hutchinson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Bob & Peg Lyons, Middleton..........$100.00
Larry & Beth, Madison..........$100.00
Ron & Cathy May, town of Middleton..........$100.00
Bill & Donna Lenerz, Sauk City..........$100.00
Joel Wagner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Steve & Becky Freischmidt, Verona..........$100.00
Jack Mathews, McFarland..........$100.00
Greg & Arlette Sambs, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
James E. Quackenbush, in loving memory of Joyce & Kelly..........$100.00
Sandy & Ken Beckwith, Middleton..........$100.00
Stephen & Bonnie Schmidt, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Cathy Waskowski, Oregon..........$100.00
Carole Mohr, in memory of our parents, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Marcia & Scott Thompson, Dodgeville..........$100.00
Brian Duffy, Madison..........$100.00
Bethel Longo, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Andy & Kimberly Elskamp, Madison..........$100.00
Lois Bavery & Dave Mandt, Oregon..........$100.00
Jason Friske, Chicago, Illinois..........$75.00
Steve & Barb Parrell, in honor of our grandchildren..........$75.00
Susan Bollant, Middleton..........$74.00
In memory of Susan & Jimmy Santulli, Middleton..........$57.00
Dewey & Diane Haag, in memory of Lowell & Dolores Hanson..........$55.00
Dewey & Diane Haag, in memory Art & Alma Haag..........$55.00
Julie Laurent, Madison..........$50.00
Michael Murphy, Madison — Merry Christmas!..........$50.00
Mike & Mary Esser, Middleton..........$50.00
Beth Bonebrake, Middleton..........$50.00
Jeff & Lori Krajco, Middleton..........$50.00
Nancy Davis, in memory of Marianne O’Brien, Deerfield..........$50.00
Caitlyn Stout, Madison..........$50.00
Tom Simon, Oregon..........$50.00
Gretchen Patey, Madison..........$50.00
Phil & Kathie Kingston, Middleton..........$50.00
Don Dolphin, Madison..........$50.00
Dick & Karen Jones, Madison..........$50.00
Barb Reddeman, DeForest..........$50.00
Tom & Roberta Evans, Madison..........$50.00
Laurie & Bill Forrer, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jack & Mary Ann Ricker, Oregon..........$50.00
Sara C. Leikness, in memory of S. Duane Leikness, Stoughton..........$50.00
Deloris Leighty, Platteville..........$50.00
Richard & Krista Ralston, Madison..........$50.00
Carl & Sandy Borowski, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Vic & Millie Meinholz, Middleton..........$50.00
Geneva Holen Eggers, Beloit..........$50.00
Gene & Marion Tetzlaff, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Neal & Beth Winger, DeForest..........$50.00
Marilee Gardner & Randy Schmirler, Madison..........$50.00
Kathy Helm & Gary Giorgi, McFarland..........$50.00
Bill & De Nelson, Madison..........$50.00
Sharon Hill, Madison..........$50.00
KL Engineering on behalf of Charles Denu..........$50.00
Michael & Linda Odden, Madison..........$50.00
James Rosga, in loving memory of Carol Rosga, Madison..........$45.00
Barb & Howard Simonson, Deerfield..........$40.00
FFA Alumni in memory of Jim Koltes..........$40.00
Paula Santulli McAllister, Fitchburg - in memory of Larry Santulli/Larry's Pharmacy, McFarland..........$30.00
Alan & Diane Harvey, in memory of Erin Harvey Blasinski, Windsor..........$30.00
Rosemarie & Charlie Herman, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
In memory of Kenneth & Evelyn Sunne, Stoughton..........$30.00
The Schulenburg Family, Platteville..........$30.00
Stan & Brenda Howald, Madison..........$30.00
Troy & Kristin Klarkowski, in memory of our nephew, Godson, & cousin - Miles Thomas Haakenson, who would be celebrating his 8th Christmas this year, Oro Valley, Arizona..........$25.00
Suzanne Luetke, Madison..........$25.00
Mark Cain..........$25.00
Jeannette & Chris Weber, Oregon..........$25.00
Peter Williamson, Monona..........$25.00
Don & Lisa Svoboda, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Marion Thoresen, Madison..........$25.00
Reta Harring, Madison..........$25.00
Bertie Donovan, Madison..........$25.00
Richard & Lois Rossmiller, Madison..........$25.00
Jeanette Egner, in loving memory of Howard, Dan, Mark, Amy Egner, McFarland..........$25.00
Colin & Marcia McGee, Oregon..........$25.00
Steve & Jean Minga, Poynette..........$25.00
Mike & Jan Deitte, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
William & Sharon Stickford, Madison..........$25.00
Anne M. Nichols, Madison..........$25.00
Russ & Jenny Pohlman, Marshall..........$25.00
In memory of the Bee Gees, Sauk City..........$25.00
Jackson Pedersen, Madison..........$25.00
Maryln Grimm..........$25.00
Chad Pierick, Westport..........$25.00
Lori Nelson, Baraboo..........$25.00
Linda & Roger Pettersen, Madison..........$25.00
Rachel Frey, in memory of Dean Frey & Dennis Peters, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Otto Berndt, Adams..........$25.00
Kathy Gugel, in loving memory of Ralph & Jean Gugel, Madison..........$25.00
Emily Reinke & Maggie Kittoe, Sun Prairie & Madison..........$25.00
Cornelia Clark, Madison..........$20.00
Judy Weber, Madison..........$20.00
Phyllis Reindl, in memory of Don Reindl, Madison..........$20.00
D. Howard, McFarland..........$20.00
Paul & Dorothy Gorman, in memory of our parents John & Marie Copchunis & Victor & Marie Gorman, Madison..........$20.00
Gordon & Emma Madsen, Portage..........$15.00
Lidia Berghammer, Madison..........$15.00
Dennis & Bonnie Feggestad, Fitchburg..........$10.00