Readers' donations top $340,000 for Christmas toys for area children
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

David Riley, Middleton..........$500.00

Judy & Richard Fritz, Monona..........$500.00

The Tierney & Sands Families..........$500.00

Kyle & Ashley French, Stoughton..........$300.00

Vern Frederick, Middleton..........$300.00

Rebecca Hiebing, Hatasha Hiebing, Rachael Struble, DeForest..........$300.00

In memory of Fay Gilmour & Bob Mentel, Baraboo..........$250.00

Tim Muldowney & Jackie Hank, Madison..........$250.00

Jon C & Linda Maglio Walters, in loving memory of Carlo Maglio, Madison..........$200.00

David & Donna Harper, in loving memory of daughter Kara, Cottage Grove..........$200.00

Larry & Clarie Keen, Waunakee..........$200.00

John & Jeanette Almond, Evansville..........$200.00

Tom Mallon, in honor of Petra, Wesley & Renate, Madison..........$200.00

Suzanne & Bruce Card, Lodi..........$200.00

Tami Heilberger, Pardeeville..........$200.00

Thomas & Donna Miller, in memory of Clarice Dunn..........$200.00

Rod & Jackie VonBehrow, in memory of Marissa VonBehrow, Waunakee..........$150.00

In loving memory of Peggy Haen, Verona..........$150.00

Rick & Peg Kramer, in loving tribute to our sisters, all retired teachers, Oregon..........$150.00

J&K, Verona..........$150.00

Earl H. Munson..........$150.00

Norskewood & Friends, Black Earth..........$130.00

Clare & Michael McArdle, Madison..........$120.00

Richard & Karen Perzentka, Madison..........$111.00

Michael Drilias, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Jeff Redepenning, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Patricia & Terrence Cook, Cambridge..........$100.00

Jim & Chris Steffenhagen, Waunakee..........$100.00

Cris Ballweg, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Bob & Deb Ramharter, Oregon..........$100.00

Mike & Kari Douglas, Madison..........$100.00

Schwoegler & Zeman Families, Madison..........$100.00

V. Wilcox, Lodi..........$100.00

Core Active Therapy, LLC, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Damian & James Kraemer, Middleton..........$100.00

Michael J. Skalitzky, Columbus..........$100.00

Donald E. Johnson, in memory of Gerry Johnson, Madison..........$100.00

Kenneth Kissinger & Binky Krahn, Verona..........$100.00

Kathleen, Mark & Megan Borseth, in memory of Adam Borseth, Madison..........$100.00

C. Allen & Dale Wortley, in remembrance of Marjorie Smith who loved Christmas!, Middleton..........$100.00

D.C. Larson, South Wayne..........$100.00

In loving memory of Clarence & Clarice McNitt, Madison..........$100.00

Mary & Arnie Berg, Madison..........$100.00

Brian & Luanne Alme, Monona..........$100.00

Wava Grinde, in memory of Ken Grinde, Monona..........$100.00

Rose & Jim Sime, Middleton..........$100.00

Karrie Frantz, Middleton..........$100.00

Meg & Kate Ingram, Lake Mills..........$100.00

Louise Scott..........$100.00

In memory of Richard Statz..........$100.00

Jody Farrrell, in Memory of Jane Folbrecht, Verona..........$75.00

Jan Shepel & Jim Koch, in memory of Marcella & Albert Koch & Edward Shepel, Dane..........$75.00

He & She Design Parlor, Marshall..........$75.00

Greg & Sherry Drewson, in memory of Chase, Waunakee..........$60.00

Randy & Maureen Gaber, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Joyce & Sid Johnsrud, Rio..........$50.00

Elan Van Vlack, Madison - Happy Holidays!!!!!!..........$50.00

Art & Betty Masshardt, Madison..........$50.00

From the Grand & Great Grandchildren of Jim & Fran Femrite, Madison..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Dave & Martha Auchtung, Marshall..........$50.00

Keith & Kathy Peetz, Spring Green..........$50.00

In memory of Peggy Sorenson Farrar - Darrell Farrar, Middleton..........$50.00

Brea, Ethan, Max Jelle, Cambridge..........$50.00

Warren & Peggy Schmidt..........$50.00

Eric & Carla Landsverk, Stoughton..........$50.00

Wm & Jean Pivovar, Madison..........$50.00

Bruce & Cindy Mikula, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Kevin Brown & Virginia Martin, Monona..........$50.00

Connie & Ken, in loving memory of Kathy Landphier & Tom Rosemeyer, Madison..........$50.00

Dr. Eric B. Bauman & Clinical Playground, LLC, Middleton..........$50.00

Ruth Busch, in memory of Bob, Lynn & Tom, Middleton..........$50.00

John & Mary Franklin, Monona..........$50.00

Dyanne Cox, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Dave Mair, Lodi..........$50.00

Delores & Don Larson, Belleville..........$50.00

Daniel & Karla Meier, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Vergil & Carol Peterson, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Sandy & Bud Marquardt, Madison..........$50.00

Audrey Buechner, in memory of Louis & Ludwig Buechner..........$50.00

Jennie Clement, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Dan & Terri Kleist, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Mary Ann, Emma & Andrew, by John..........$50.00

Barb & Bruce Rideout, Madison..........$45.00

Susan Bogen, Madison..........$40.00

Pamela & John Kitslaar, Monona..........$40.00

Christie McGarrity, Middleton..........$35.00

Shirley Reiser, Waunakee..........$30.00

Duane R. Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$30.00

Bob Nolan, Madison..........$30.00

Glenn & Lynn Breunig, Sauk City..........$30.00

Martinelli, Oregon..........$30.00

Glen & Debra Foley, DeForest..........$30.00

Jerry & Tess Nechkash, Oregon..........$30.00

Mary Juckern, Madison..........$25.00

Alice Page, Madison..........$25.00

Arlene Dahmen, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Lynn Replogle, Madison..........$25.00

Beth F. Johnson, Waunakee..........$25.00

Brian & Kathy Graedel, in honor of our grandchildren, Middleton..........$25.00

Vince Weiland, in memory of Jerry Maurer, Verona..........$25.00

Cade Neubauer, Madison..........$25.00

Scott D. Snyder, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Claire Peters, Madtown..........$25.00

Roberta Swatland, Dodgeville..........$25.00

Don & Shirley Peterson, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Ralph & Pat Thiede, Madison..........$25.00

Rhonda Hahn, Arlington..........$25.00

Lambesis Family, Elroy..........$25.00

Gloria Evert, Monona..........$25.00

Sue Seehaer, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Eric Shaw, Madison..........$25.00

Pat & Paul Schwartz, Monona..........$25.00

In memory of Dave Rem, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Daniel Kleist, to honor the memory of Audrey Landsverk, Rio - "Merry Christmas, Mom"..........$25.00

Lyn Ann Wible, Middleton..........$20.00

Mary Derr, Columbus..........$20.00

Denise & Sam Scott, Madison..........$20.00

Jo Drew, Madison..........$20.00

Bob Oakey, Madison..........$20.00

Dave & Susie Sieg, Madison..........$20.00

Michael Volker, Madison..........$10.00

Darleen, in memory of Edwin Knapstein, Madison..........$10.00

From Santa C - to Zach & Sam..........$10.00

Sigurd & Marsha Chestelson..........$10.00

Paul & Angela White, Monona..........$5.00

Richard D. McNeil, Tomah..........$5.00

Jenor Towers, Platteville..........$2.00

Ronnie Blawusch, Sun Prairie..........$1.00

Total anonymous..........$1,875.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$328,674.91

Today's Gift..........$12,889.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$341,563.91

