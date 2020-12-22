Readers' donations top $334,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal,
Box 8056,
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Wittwer Family Foundation, Inc, Verona;$2,000.00
David Potter, Madison;$1,000.00
Don & Joan Gray, Madison - It is a privilege to share in this marvelous program;$1,000.00
In Memory of Annie C. Stewart;$750.00
Andrew Ellis, Cross Plains;$500.00
Ann Brehm, Madison;$500.00
Carolyn & family in memory of Peter Gehrke, McFarland;$500.00
Charles & Ann Cedergren, Madison;$500.00
Joan & Tom Hanson, Sun Prairie;$500.00
Judy Hughes & Steven Thiele;$500.00
Linn Roth & Jean Martinelli, Madison;$500.00
Paul Slota, in Memory of Dianna Girdley, Middleton;$300.00
Barncard Family Fund;$250.00
Casey & Cindy Reilly, Fitchburg;$250.00
Chopra Family Fund;$250.00
Daniel Stier, Madison;$250.00
Lisa Lemberger, in loving memory of my sister, Vicky, Verona;$250.00
Alida Evans & Joseph Newman, Madison;$200.00
Carl Malizio & Annie Homb, Madison;$200.00
Jeff & Lin Tortomasi, Whitewater;$200.00
Karen Craig, Madison;$200.00
Susan & Steve Gordon, Madison;$200.00
Susan Mullen, in honor of Burnett Reed, Chicago;$200.00
Carla Anderson & Kevin Spitler, Middleton;$175.00
Bill Egbert & Mary Regel, in memory of Laura Egbert, Waunakee;$150.00
Lois & Larry Pfister, McFarland;$125.00
Adams Family Guchi's, Verona;$100.00
Amy & Greg Kellesvig, in memory of Judith Jennings, Mount Horeb;$100.00
Bill Grahn, in loving memory of my wife, Georgia Ann, Madison;$100.00
Bob & Barb McGinnis, Oregon;$100.00
Brian Hanke, Madison;$100.00
Dennis & Toni O'Connell, In Memory of Ray O’Connell, Gaylord & Marge Schlick, Mazomanie;$100.00
Diane Sorensen, Madison;$100.00
Fran Lutz, Madison;$100.00
Greg & Connie Darga;$100.00
Herb & Gaye Schultz, in memory of Beth, DeForest;$100.00
In memory of Joseph Kessenich, Waunakee;$100.00
Jack & Shirley Duschak, in memory of our parents, Madison;$100.00
Jay Hotchkiss, Madison;$100.00
John & Julie Meloy, Madison;$100.00
Kenneth & Lisa West, Fitchburg;$100.00
Marcia Mackenzie, Madison;$100.00
Meredith Klimer, Poynette;$100.00
Nikola Cvircev, Middleton;$100.00
Pat Nametz, in loving memory of my dad, Madison;$100.00
Pucky, Grams, Austin & Brooke, Waunakee;$100.00
Rachel & Cooper Rosin, Madison;$100.00
Richard Bonjour, Lodi;$100.00
Steve & Sherie Sasso, in honor of our grandchildren, Madison;$100.00
Ted & Eileen Collins, Fitchburg;$100.00
Tim & Denise Carter, Stoughton;$100.00
William Weber, Madison;$100.00
J.P. & N.J. Hellenbrand, Middleton;$75.00
Adamson Family, in memory of Bernice Babler, Mount Horeb;$50.00
Bill & Mary Hartje, Evansville;$50.00
Bill & Suzanne Kuhlow, Marshall;$50.00
Bruce & Pati Chevis, Madison;$50.00
Craig & Sue Schappe, Madison;$50.00
Dwayne & Tina Strandlei, in memory of Nick Bierman, Stoughton;$50.00
Elizabeth Barnum, Fitchburg;$50.00
Emma Jones, Columbus;$50.00
Gene & Myrt Brazee, Madison;$50.00
In honor of their first Christmas as Mr. & Mrs. Keith and Jennifer Artel;$50.00
In memory of Ralph, Irma & Bryon Freund, DeForest;$50.00
Jessica Mederson, Madison;$50.00
Judy, Brett & Laura Meyer, in loving memory of Butch & Dad, Madison;$50.00
Karen Miller, Madison;$50.00
Kellie Kohlmeyer, Sun Prairie;$50.00
Kris & Bill Simon, Sun Prairie;$50.00
Larry & Nancy Richardson, Madison;$50.00
Lillian & Evelyn Mason, Olympia, Washington;$50.00
M&L Schwartz, McFarland;$50.00
Mark & Joan Hottinger, Madison;$50.00
Natassia Frantskevich, Madison;$50.00
Patty & Curt Bodden, Madison;$50.00
Peter Sherven, Madison;$50.00
Rich & Karen Dixon, McFarland;$50.00
Rick, Francés, Luke & Lila, Monona;$50.00
Robert Capps, in memory of Andrew & Felicia, Madison;$50.00
Rodney & Susie Loger, Black Earth;$50.00
Ron & Janet Standish, Madison;$50.00
Steve & Bette Hartley, Madison;$50.00
Steve & Phyllis Varsos, Madison;$50.00
Susan Huss, in loving memory of my husband Jim Huss, Madison;$50.00
Suzanne Adler, Madison;$50.00
The Tolles Family, New Glarus;$50.00
Tom & Kathy Still, Madison;$50.00
Victor & Barbara Varde, Sun Prairie;$50.00
In memory of Dad, William Merchant;$40.00
Ken & Cathy Rockney, Cambridge;$40.00
On behalf of Espen & Eivind Hesselberg;$40.00
Kurt & Jackie Baumgartner, Stoughton;$35.00
Fred & Carol Krez, in memory of Kathleen Hoppe, Windsor;$30.00
Jeff Meicher, Madison;$30.00
Joe & Ruth Niedo, Fort Atkinson;$30.00
John & Judy Rahman, Middleton;$30.00
Laurie & Raleigh Jones, Madison;$30.00
Nancy & Doc Cramer, Middleton;$25.01
Alan R. Orenberg, Madison;$25.00
Betty Scott, Madison;$25.00
Deb Davis, Madison;$25.00
Don & Caroline Moe, in memory of grandson Ben Joseph Erickson, Stoughton;$25.00
Ed & Kathy Downs, Madison;$25.00
Gene & Donna Thomas, Lake Mills;$25.00
Grandma Barb, Stoughton;$25.00
Harold & Nan Clute, Madison;$25.00
In memory of Freck & Marian Lord, Spring Green;$25.00
Jean Lind, Madison;$25.00
Jeffrey Schimpff & Theresa Stabo, Madison;$25.00
Karen Kleman, Madison;$25.00
Keith & Bev Hellenbrand, Middleton;$25.00
Mary Murphy, DeForest;$25.00
Michael Anderson, Madison;$25.00
Richard & Barbara Pelton, Verona;$25.00
Ron & Chris Murphy, Blanchardville;$25.00
Rosanne Ehrlich, Middleton;$25.00
Frank Collingwood, to honor Anne Collingwood & her love for children, Watertown;$20.00
In memory of Aaron, Danny, Michelle & Donna;$20.00
Kathie & Bob Fernholz, in honor of Howard McCaffrey, Madison;$20.00
Mark Wohlfero, Middleton;$20.00