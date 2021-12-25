Readers donations top $331,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
John DeWitt, Thanks for making Christmas more Merry for so many kids in our city, Madison..........$3,000.00
Rick & Jackie Symdon, Oregon..........$500.00
Dave & Kris Lenz ..........$500.00
Katharine Lyall..........$500.00
Employees of Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing Co-op..........$478.13
Renee Zeier, Madison..........$300.00
David & Kristine Schultz, on behalf of our grandchildren, Madison..........$300.00
Cathy & Gary Davis, Cross Plains..........$200.00
Joyce Dorst, in memory of Gerald Dorst, Madison..........$200.00
Jim Soderholm Family, McFarland & Cottage Grove..........$200.00
In memory of Uncle John, Aunt Phyllis & Dad from Brad, McFarland..........$150.00
Mary F. Kurth, Madison..........$150.00
Dan & Cindy Raisbeck, Madison..........$125.00
The McCartney Family, Verona..........$125.00
Lonald D Monfils, Mountain Pine, AR..........$100.00
Joel M. Wagner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
In memory of Dean Hahn Jr. & Sherri Manthe family, DeForest..........$100.00
Kris & Mark Gross, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Ringdale Farm, Verona..........$100.00
Rick & Barb Kalscheur, Waunakee..........$100.00
Susan Bruckman, Madison..........$100.00
Jesse Kehres, Madison..........$100.00
Lois Bavery & Dave Mandt, Oregon..........$100.00
Jim & Judy Marcum, Madison..........$100.00
Breanna Erg, in memory of Grandpa Boots, Madison..........$100.00
Judy Olson Sutton, in memory of Bill Olson & Dick Olson, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Patty Ganser, in memory of Jim Ganser, Sauk City..........$100.00
Marian Dean, Middleton..........$100.00
David & Janet Primus, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Tom & Debbie Leffler, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Helen Buechner..........$100.00
Carol Crary, Waunakee..........$100.00
Brian & Joan Schneider, Merry Christmas & Thank you!, Madison..........$100.00
Karrie Frantz, Middleton..........$100.00
Karen Greiber, In memory of Marvin Greiber, Waunakee..........$100.00
Judy & Gary Ries, Middleton..........$100.00
Denny, Rachel & Leigh Baker, Belleville..........$100.00
John & Ellen Mast, Prairie Du Sac..........$100.00
Steve Freitag, Oregon..........$100.00
Jackson & Henry Stewart, in memory of Uncle Mitchell, Belleville..........$100.00
In memory of Bob & Susie Gillies..........$100.00
Clayton Clubine, Merry Christmas, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Pam Schultz, DeForest..........$75.00
In loving memory of Cory "Fish" Nonn, Mel & Lori Nonn, Stoughton..........$75.00
In loving memory of Franklin Raemisch, Franklin Raemisch..........$75.00
Joy Miller, Madison..........$75.00
Chad Moritz, in honor of John & Mary Cebar-Stano, Middleton..........$70.00
In loving memory of Trooper Latimer..........$65.00
Don & Denise Peterson, McFarland..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Candy Heyroth, Deforest..........$50.00
Mike Fiedler, Newville..........$50.00
Laurie Richards, Middleton..........$50.00
In loving memory of my parents, Vernon & Millie Kelly..........$50.00
Craig & Karen Myers, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Mary Jean, Melvin & Alice Ballweg, Dane..........$50.00
Frances Nelson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Duane R. Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$50.00
Sandy Scanlan, in memory of Bernard Scanlan, Fennimore..........$50.00
Joe & Mary Anne Lowndes, Madison..........$50.00
Marcia K. Schauff, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Rich & Cindy Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00
Patty & Ron Wood, in memory of Andy Wood, Madison..........$50.00
John & Debbie Benson, Mauston..........$50.00
Don & Lorraine Halverson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Margaret McGough, When I was single with 3 children, I had a very hard time to give my children 1 Christmas present. I met & married a wonderful man. Bill McGough & he showed my children & I what real love meant all year round. Thank you Bill from the bottom of my heart, Madison..........$50.00
Peter Clay, in dedication of my mother Faith Clay, this is her favorite charity, Madison..........$50.00
Peters & Cradock, Madison..........$45.00
In memory of Haas & Bladl families, Barb & Bruce Rideout, Madison..........$45.00
Tracy Morland, Blanchardville..........$35.00
Ray & Judy Norris, Blue Mounds..........$30.00
Jan Loomis, Erloom & Mathews Families, DeForest..........$30.00
Linda McNeel, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Ann Merklein, Madison..........$25.00
Phillip & Deborah Ferris, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Alice Frederick, Spring Green..........$25.00
In memory of James D Grahn, Madison..........$25.00
Linda Meier, in memory of Mom, Waunakee..........$25.00
The Neal Geraths Family, Fitchburg..........$25.00
In memory of Edward & Shirley King..........$25.00
Don & Shirley Peterson, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Kristine Kennedy, Madison..........$25.00
Roger & Anita Hodas, Madison..........$25.00
Suzan Van Beaver, Madison..........$25.00
Ellen & James Willett, Madison..........$25.00
Jeff Feinblatt, Madison..........$25.00
Tom & Kathy Still, Madison..........$25.00
Anne & Mike Gordon, Madison..........$25.00
Syvilay Daraphondeth, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
In memory of Karen Mickelson Handel, Black Earth..........$25.00
Laura Sorensen, Madison..........$25.00
James Costanzo, Waunakee..........$25.00
Ace & Patch Pounder, Stoughton..........$20.00
In memory of Russell & Dorothy Gratiot, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Stanley E Richter, Madison..........$15.00
James & Alice Uptegraw, in memory of Jesse Uptegraw, Mount Horeb..........$10.00
Bob J. Hunt, Lodi..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$760.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$319,021.14
Today's Gifts..........$12,533.13
TOTAL TO DATE..........$331,554.27