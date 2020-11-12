Readers' donations top $33,000 for Christmas toys for children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Larry, Vicki, Matt Cutler, Sun Prairie..........$500.00
Todd & Ann Kiefer, Madison..........$400.00
Darlene & Mark Cunneen, Verona..........$300.00
Mary & O.L. Bell, Madison..........$200.00
Bill & Sue Lee, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Gene for Fritz, Sun Prairie..........$148.00
Bruce Johnson, in loving memory of sister Sandy, Middleton..........$110.00
Pat & Jeff Roggensack, Madison..........$100.00
Tim Reilley & Janet Nelson, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Donald & Patricia McCance, Madison..........$100.00
Janice & Bill Gavinski, Madison..........$100.00
Thomas Rioh, Madison..........$100.00
Matt, Laura, Marly & Bennett Morrison, DeForest..........$100.00
Rick & Marilyn Stevens, Madison..........$100.00
Bill & Betsy Tishler, Madison..........$100.00
Jim & Sharon Olle, Madison..........$100.00
Ronald Moore, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
John & Renee Moore, Madison..........$100.00
Linda Heding Halverson & Family, Stoughton..........$100.00
In memory of Mike Swain, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
John & Judy Baumann in memory of Marv & Alice Kroneman, Leonard & Mary Baumann, Madison..........$100.00
Sue Brouillette & Paul Schulte, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Bob & Rita Reif, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Shirley Bostad, in memory of Marshall, Madison..........$100.00
Rosanne Raemisch, Madison..........$100.00
Ruth H. Burdick, Madison..........$100.00
Cyrilla Wipperfurth, Madison..........$100.00
Cletus & Dona O'Donnell, Madison..........$100.00
Pete & Phyllis Sprecher..........$100.00
In memory of Mary Kay Miller, Sun Prairie..........$80.00
John Straughn, Madison..........$75.00
Grant & Deb Weina, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Dick & Dianne Ottow, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Florian Stamm, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Shawn C. Munz, Monona..........$50.00
Ursula Berger, in memory of Bruce Pamperin, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Donald & Margaret Wonn, Madison..........$50.00
Bill & Shirley Bremer, Madison..........$50.00
Cecelia Stodd, Madison..........$50.00
Gary & Jane Troz, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Alice Leppert & Marlin Jung, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Walter Wartolec, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Arthur, Martha & Harold Meyer..........$50.00
Vere & Donna Vance, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Joan Lerman, Madison..........$50.00
Ken O'Neill, Madison..........$50.00
Cyril & Irene Ripp, Sauk City..........$50.00
Ron & Judie Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00
The Staszewski Family, McFarland..........$50.00
Kathy Saunders, Madison..........$50.00
Richard & Rita Paulson, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Bert Diebold, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Mike & Rose Zeisler, DeForest..........$50.00
Gerry Mowris & Leah Sachtjen, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Jim & Pat Ziegler, Sauk City..........$50.00
Linda & Tom Boll, Monroe..........$50.00
Rosalie McCaw, Madison..........$50.00
Marv & Betty Meyers, McFarland..........$50.00
Ellen Fischer, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Lori Coon, Mount Horeb..........$40.00
Urban & Pat Klosterman, Verona..........$40.00
Pat & Marianne Hauser, Lake Mills..........$35.00
Diane & Bob..........$30.00
In memory of Tom Prisk, Lodi..........$30.00
Phyllis Miller, Madison..........$30.00
Mary J. Latchford, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Norris & Idah Breitbach, Oregon..........$25.00
Jackson, Logan & Landon Latsch, Loves Park, Illinois..........$25.00
Martha & Dougles Maxwell, Verona..........$25.00
Karen E. Racek, Mazomanie..........$25.00
In memory of Walter J. Lenz, Madison..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. Gary Chase, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Pauline Dimpfl, Barneveld..........$25.00
Robert & Mary Nilles, Middleton..........$25.00
Jeff Anderson, DeForest..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. James R. Miller, Stoughton..........$25.00
Ken & Carol Blum, Plain..........$25.00
Evelyn McNulty, Columbus..........$25.00
Robert & Almay Nelson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Eileen Seifert, Madison..........$25.00
Judy & Wayne Madsen, Madison..........$25.00
Gary Bakken, in memory of Boyd Johnson, Madison..........$25.00
Ron & Elaine Wilson, Stoughton..........$25.00
Betty & Don Fahey, Belleville..........$25.00
Ned & Dolores Schmitt, Madison..........$20.00
Kim Schwenn, in remembrance of Albert Schwenn, Madison..........$20.00
John J. Wanke, Watertown..........$20.00
Anna Friesen, Madison..........$15.00
Donna Bichanich, Prairie du Sac..........$15.00
Charles Hill, Madison..........$15.00
Perry Offerdahl, Madison..........$10.00
Dianne & George Nachtigal, Avoca..........$10.00
Delfa Dunlap, Madison..........$10.00
Karen Komar, Sun Prairie..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$2,935.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$24,344.64
Today's Gifts..........$9,368.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$33,712.64
