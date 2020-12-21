Readers' donations top $315,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
TODAY’S GIFTS
Tom & Linda Hansen, Windsor..........$500.00
Tom & Debra Leffler, in memory of Jim Kalscheur, Madison..........$500.00
Phillip Adler, Cottage Grove..........$250.00
Bruce & Catherine Dammann, Middleton..........$250.00
Beverly Roelke, in memory of my husband, Marcus, Waunakee..........$250.00
Mike & Cheryl Shult & Family, Oregon..........$250.00
Doug Wampole, in memory of Alice Wampole, Madison..........$200.00
Bonnie Kletzka, in loving memory of Jerry, Middleton..........$200.00
Frank & Tammy Bremser, Middleton..........$200.00
Amy & Alex Squitieri, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of Linda Hisgen, Child Welfare Advocate, Madison..........$150.00
Kevin Milliken, on behalf of Kevin & Sharon Miliken, Madison..........$150.00
In loving memory of Donna Wheadon, Pardeeville..........$106.00
John & Michelle Hamilton..........$100.00
Jeff & Mary Danielson, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
R. & M. Laufenberg, in memory of Julie & Chris Thiel, Middleton..........$100.00
Jerry & Ruth Keller, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Nina & Thomas Bartell, Madison..........$100.00
Donna C. Jahnke, Madison..........$100.00
Tracey King, Madison..........$100.00
Rita Bauer, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Jeff & Kim Uselman, in memory of John "Jack" Uselman, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Greg & Mary DiPiazza, Middleton..........$100.00
Gary & Nancy Ripp, Waunakee..........$100.00
Sandra & Douglas Ihle, Madison..........$100.00
Barbara Jensen, Middleton..........$100.00
Kathy O'Donnell, in memory of my dad, George, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Margaret & Paul Irwin, Madison..........$100.00
Joyce Apfel & Peter Cleven, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Susan Jackan, Madison..........$100.00
JR Gilbert, Madison..........$100.00
Patrick & Nancy McCormick, Monona..........$100.00
James Taylor, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Jo Thomley, McFarland..........$100.00
Richard & Meg LaBrie, Madison..........$75.00
Jakob, Jenna & Jozie Koerwitz, Barneveld..........$75.00
In memory of Marjorie Gullickson..........$50.00
JoAnna Richard & Paul Nelson, Middleton..........$50.00
In memory of Todd Grueneberg..........$50.00
The Pahnke Family, McFarland..........$50.00
Jim & Kathy Heizman, Oregon..........$50.00
John & Sarah Sullivan, Mazomanie..........$50.00
John Erb, in memory of Prof. Robert Bird, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Jason Waack Family, McFarland..........$50.00
Cynthia Karraker, in memory of Don Karraker, DeForest..........$50.00
Ken & Dixie Johnson, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Jeannette Rutschow, Madison..........$50.00
J & B Andersen-Goldsworthy, Madison..........$50.00
John & Diana Haverberg, Middleton..........$50.00
Linda Roberts, Madison..........$50.00
Ted Frank, Madison..........$50.00
Denise O'Hara, Middleton..........$50.00
Robert & Cathy Niesen, Waunakee..........$50.00
Debi & Scott Bram, in loving memory of our nephew, Alan Graber, Middleton..........$50.00
John & Cheryl Barman, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Merlin & Louisa Havlik, Stoughton..........$50.00
Stuart & Debra Bauer, Madison..........$50.00
Geraldine L. Peck, Marshall..........$50.00
Struck, in honor of Delores, Oregon..........$50.00
Deb & Steve Seeliger, Monona..........$50.00
Mary Bernards & family, in memory of Bob Waukakee..........$50.00
James & Jeanette Wolter, Oregon..........$50.00
Mary Lee & Ron Ryan, Madison..........$50.00
Larry Svanda & Family, in memory of Linda Svanda, Oregon, Illinois..........$50.00
Maxine Hamm, Arena..........$50.00
Lenore & Dale Ryan, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00
Judy & Jim Kennedy, Waunakee..........$50.00
Maryanne Thayer, in honor of Ed Thayer, McFarland..........$40.00
Tony & Chris Trentin, Bagley..........$40.00
Steve Levinson, Madison..........$40.00
Gerry Stoeberl, in memory of Amber Stoeberl..........$35.00
In memory of Reven & LaVina, Marshall..........$35.00
In memory of William & Dorothy Stoikes, Verona..........$35.00
Fred & Cheryl Raith, Madison..........$30.00
Christine & Allen Crahen, Waunakee..........$30.00
LeRoy & Marcie Acker, Middleton..........$30.00
Mike & Judy Wehler, Plain..........$30.00
Tim & Mary Elestad, Madison..........$30.00
Dave & Judy Zander, Deerfield..........$30.00
Marilyn Banaszak, Madison..........$30.00
Jan Schultz, Madison..........$30.00
In honor of Greg Moser & Ben & Graham Dankert..........$30.00
Carol A. Krause, Oregon..........$25.00
Verna Hillebrand, in memory of Judy Sveum, Spring Green..........$25.00
Clem & Marilyn Pittz, Madison..........$25.00
Neal Geraths Family, Madison..........$25.00
John Grall, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Dick & Sharon Barry, Madison..........$25.00
Judith Nugent, Madison..........$25.00
Patricia C. Cords, McFarland..........$25.00
Don & Ann Schroeder, Waunakee..........$25.00
Richard & Sharon Gavinski, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Todd & Darlene Laufenberg, in honor of Susan Bollant, Waunakee..........$25.00
Ted & Nancy, McFarland..........$25.00
Judy Acheson, in memory of Bud & Muriel Acheson & Ed Acheson, Monona..........$25.00
In memory of David Tuttle, Madison..........$25.00
Glenn & Sandi Liegel, Madison..........$25.00
In loving memory of Floyd Hemling & Sandra Hanefeld, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Susan M Barker, Verona..........$25.00
Elise Gold & Bradley Hughes, Verona..........$25.00
Jim & Louise Fosdick, Madison..........$25.00
Tom & Dianne Totten, Verona..........$25.00
Myron Turk, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Bob & Patti Reddell, Janesville..........$25.00
Ed & Valeria Suttter, Verona..........$25.00
Mary Marks, Waunakee..........$25.00
Jack & Toni Franklin, Madison..........$25.00
Will & Karla Ashmore, Verona..........$25.00
Nancy Weddle, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Richard Russo, Madison..........$25.00
Jason Natcone, Madison..........$25.00
Georgia Erickson, Stoughton..........$20.00
L. Gullixson, Madison..........$15.00
Dorothy Hughes, the Hughes Boys, Madison..........$10.00
Jean Alderman, Madison..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$1,855.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$303,213.90
Today's Gifts..........$10,131.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$315,199.90