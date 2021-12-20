Readers' donations top $300,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Target Corporation..........$10,000.00
Bob & Sharon Gilson, Middleton..........$1,000.00
In honor of Theodore K., Madison..........$500.00
Mike & Patti Bewick, Madison..........$300.00
Kids, Grandkids & Great-Grandkids, in memory of Douglas & Ardys Pfundheller, Stoughton..........$300.00
Kurtis Muller, Merry Christmas! - The Mullers..........$300.00
Mark & Kris Corey, Verona..........$250.00
Al & Julie Endres, Dane..........$250.00
Steve & Deb Wisnefsky, Middleton..........$250.00
Jamie & Nancy Letcher, Madison..........$250.00
Brendan & LeAnna Wall, God Bless, Madison..........$250.00
William G Rasche, DeForest..........$250.00
Frank & Tammy Bremser, Middleton..........$200.00
Andreas & Susanne Seeger, Madison..........$200.00
Brian & Dorothy Nesbit, Madison..........$200.00
John & Karen Knight, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Mary Fury, in memory of John Fury, Verona..........$200.00
Dr. Thomas & Gina Brown, Sun Prairie..........$150.00
Sandy & Mark Mueller, Fitchburg..........$135.00
Lesley Johnson & Terry Marshall Family, Stoughton..........$125.00
Mark & Melinda Heinritz, Madison..........$100.00
Fred Edelman, Madison..........$100.00
Wava Grinde, Monona..........$100.00
The Schmids, Verona..........$100.00
In loving memory of Joanne Frankland..........$100.00
Mark & Joni Hanson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Mark & Rita Holzhuter, in loving memory of Dona Berge, Stoughton..........$100.00
David Sundby, Stoughton..........$100.00
Ron & Peggy Marty, Verona..........$100.00
JR Gilbert, Madison..........$100.00
Vic & Nancy Ripp, Middleton..........$100.00
Mindy & Brian Jones, Middleton..........$100.00
Bryan Addison, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Mike Wolf, Monona..........$100.00
Karen & James Krueger, Madison..........$100.00
Joann & John Esser, Madison..........$100.00
Jakob, Jenna & Jozie Koerwitz, Barneveld..........$100.00
Sharon Trimborn, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Jason Adrians, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Linda Bennett, in loving memory of Dad, Wesley Jarlsberg, Cambridge..........$100.00
Eric Ptasnik, Madison..........$100.00
Tim & Denise Kalscheur, in loving memory of Marilyn Pelehach, Madison..........$100.00
Jerel Cestkowski, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Grace Chosy, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & Sherie Sasso, Madison..........$100.00
Hazel & Virgil Gaard, Oregon..........$100.00
Lois & Rick Weiland, in honor of Tom & Martha Houston, Waunakee..........$100.00
Brian Duffy, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Art, Margaret & Doug Klagos, Oregon..........$75.00
Teresa Hellenbrand, in memory of Thomas Sellers, Middleton..........$75.00
In memory of Damian & James Kraemer, Middleton..........$60.00
Jill & Tom Bennwitz, Verona..........$50.00
Belinda Jordan, Madison..........$50.00
Joan Hjortland, Stoughton..........$50.00
Charlie & Colleen Ries, Madison..........$50.00
Loren Helmeid, Madison..........$50.00
Kevin & Ellen Hess, Waunakee..........$50.00
Dan & Mary Trappe, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Peter Sherven, Madison..........$50.00
Guy & Mina Gibson, Madison..........$50.00
Art & Betty Masshardt, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Gordon Smith, Madison..........$50.00
John Pare, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Ed & Janice Glynn, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Angie Termaat, Madison..........$50.00
Dar Vervoort, in loving memory of Ed Vervoort, Waunakee..........$50.00
Jack & Mary Ann Ricker, Oregon..........$50.00
Judy Hoard & Beth Ringgenberg, Madison..........$50.00
Terry Wandsnider, Waterloo..........$50.00
Jeff & Cindy Ostrom, Marshall..........$50.00
In memory of Ruth Ziegler, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Linda & Michael Odden, Madison..........$50.00
Albert & Anne Becker, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Matthew Wolff, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Jyl & Randy Molle, Madison..........$50.00
Dee Boyd, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Bette Grover, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Rich & Karen Dixon, McFarland..........$50.00
Russell A. Kuhlen, Verona..........$50.00
Debra Lloyd, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Dave & Sue Lynett, Verona..........$50.00
George & Regina Dunst, Madison..........$40.00
Tim & Mary Ellestad, Madison..........$30.00
Ron & Chris Murphy, in memory of Maureen Gaulrapp, Blanchardville..........$25.00
A. Henry & Cornelia Hempe, Madison..........$25.00
Arlene Dahmen, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Ray & Deleah Kuehl, Waunakee..........$25.00
Robert Murray, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Michael & Sally Armbrust, Madison..........$25.00
Mark Clark Family, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
In memory of Kathy Wertz..........$25.00
Jean Urbach, Westfield..........$25.00
Larry & Deb Ganser, Lodi..........$25.00
Jane Welch, Madison..........$25.00
Ron & Shelby Fritz, in memory of our parents, Belleville..........$20.00
Diane Hampton, in loving memory of Duane & Rita Hampton, Waunakee..........$20.00
Frank Schatzley, Madison..........$20.00
Andrew Mitich, Deforest..........$20.00
Sharon Swiatek, Sun Prairie..........$10.00
Josi Kane, so a child can get a Christmas Gift, DeForest..........$4.00
Total anonymous..........$11,855.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$271,514.14
Today's Gifts..........$32,114.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$303,628.14