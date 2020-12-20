 Skip to main content
Readers' donations top $300,000 for Christmas toys for children
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $300,000 for Christmas toys for children

Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Target Corporation..........$10,000.00

The Shaffer Family, In loving memory of Ruth Shaffer who embodied the true spirit of Christmas, Middleton..........$500.00

Richard & Jane Westley, Middleton..........$300.00

Mark & JoAnn Novak, Madison..........$250.00

Tom & Ruthann Grantham, Madison..........$250.00

John & Marilyn Bauer, Oregon..........$250.00

Neal & Joanne Brunner, Madison..........$250.00

Nick & Bri Haley, Waunakee..........$250.00

Have a Merry Christmas and enjoy your present!!..........$250.00

Nick Woodward, Trent & Brynn, Middleton..........$250.00

Ellen Taylor-Powell, Madison..........$200.00

Donna & John Montgomery, Madison..........$200.00

Karen, Jeff, Megan & Nick, in loving memory of my dad, Emmett F Finley! Middleton..........$200.00

Donna Dallos & Cecilia Ford, Madison..........$200.00

Lynn & Eric Bach, Madison..........$200.00

George & Nia Choles, in memory of our parents, Madison..........$150.00

Tom & Kathy Thousand, Dane..........$150.00

Alice & David Lewandowski, Madison..........$150.00

Gary & Shirley Frank, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Francis & Patricia Gorst..........$100.00

Jan & Steve Ciha, Verona..........$100.00

Arlan Kay, Oregon..........$100.00

Tom & Carol Wedl, Jefferson..........$100.00

Mike & Brenda Sherry..........$100.00

Bruce McCoy, Fitchburg..........$100.00

In memory of Lavina Fedele..........$100.00

Don Davidson, in memory of son Danny, Madison..........$100.00

Jean Allen, Madison..........$100.00

Randy Hawley, Oregon..........$100.00

Kelley Trucking, Arlington..........$100.00

Mark & Deb Hamilton, Fitchburg..........$100.00

James Heffron & Kathy Hilgendorf, Brooklyn..........$100.00

John & Mary Lynn Schaefer, in memory of Stephen Hill, Waterloo..........$100.00

Dick & Mary Weeks, Madison..........$100.00

Jay & Chris Hill, Madison..........$100.00

Jill & Rico Goedjen, Madison..........$100.00

Bob & Terri Vetter, Madison..........$100.00

We hope this helps someone to have a very Merry Christmas during this hard 2020 year. With lots of love from a family of essential workers...........$100.00

Jim & Karel Brown, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

Kathy & Matthew Anderson & Family, in Loving Memory of Stanley E. Herrick, Reedsburg..........$100.00

Sue Haug, Middleton..........$100.00

CeCe Easton, in memory of Virginia, Madison..........$100.00

Bonnie Denmark-Friedman, in Memory of Gary Friedman, Madison..........$100.00

Krysta Koralesky, Waunakee - Happy Holidays!..........$100.00

RaeAnn & Robert Miller, in memory of Stanley Herrick, Mauston..........$100.00

Louie & Pam Hastreiter, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Jane Botham, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Marsha Monroe, Madison..........$100.00

Linda Schilling, Middleton..........$100.00

E & M Dorn, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Clayton Clubine, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Kelle Adams, in honor of my husband Ken, Madison..........$100.00

Brian, Laura & Emily Mason, Madison..........$100.00

Kim Turner, Madison..........$100.00

Dave & Laura Bogenrief, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Mike & Tracy Vandenheuvel, in memory of Caroline Wolenec, Highland..........$100.00

Alvin & Kristi Menninga, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Stoffel, Madison..........$100.00

Yoshiko Herrera Kydd, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Ryan & Darlene Gove, DeForest..........$80.00

Brent & Barbi Starry, in Memory of Amy Widner, DeForest..........$80.00

In loving memory of Sandra & Donad Parr, Madison..........$75.00

Bill & Beth Paar, Verona..........$75.00

Tonya Rasmussen, Madison..........$75.00

Mary Ellen & John Feuling, Madison..........$50.00

Alan & Kathy Garant, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00

Norma Winch, in memory of David Winch & Chari Meir, Oregon..........$50.00

Larry TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Rick Hansen & Susan Keebe, Arena..........$50.00

John & Paula Sibley, Middleton..........$50.00

Ellen Peterson Esser, Middleton..........$50.00

Carol Ross, Madison..........$50.00

Heidi Marleau, Verona..........$50.00

Michael Halverson, Poynette..........$50.00

Charles Acker, in loving memory of my parents Walter & Magdalene Acker, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Joyce & Lyle Hach, to celebrate the Munz Family Christmas, Middleton..........$50.00

In memory of Caitlin Gahan..........$50.00

Barbara Sheeran Hill, in loving memory of Edwin Hill Jr., Madison..........$50.00

Allen & Travis Burbey, Madison..........$50.00

Jane Sarafiny, Madison..........$50.00

Ann Wenzel, Fitchburg - Merry Christmas, with love...........$50.00

William Davis, in Memory of Susan Bollant, Jensen Beach, Florida..........$50.00

Anna Legreid Dopp, Middleton..........$50.00

Stacy Achenbach, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Ruth Otto, Verona - Merry Christmas!..........$50.00

In memory of Matt & Chris McMahon..........$50.00

Marcia Getto, Madison..........$50.00

Robert Salava, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Anne Hutton, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Susan Bollont, Middleton..........$40.00

Donald Gmeinder, Sun Prairie..........$30.00

Lloyd & Ellen Hornbacher, Verona..........$30.00

Lawrence & Carol Dahmen, Black Earth..........$30.00

Scott Spoolman & Gail Martinelli, Madison..........$30.00

Steve & Karen Johnson, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

David & Joan Haugen, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Eugene Esser, in memory of Marge Esser..........$25.00

Barbara G. Eggleston, Madison..........$25.00

Gerrie O'Donahue, Madison..........$25.00

James Teela, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

Norma Sannes, Madison..........$25.00

Carol Hyland, Verona..........$25.00

Kerman Eckes, Madison..........$25.00

Donna Camp, Madison..........$25.00

Mary Jo Winner, Madison - Wishing every child a Happy Holiday!..........$25.00

Brian & Deb Drunasky, Middleton..........$25.00

In memory of Susan Bollant..........$25.00

Robert & Mary Anne Sobek, Madison..........$20.00

In honor of Terry Meissen..........$10.00

Doris Schwabel, Oregon..........$10.00

Total anonymous..........$2,835.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$277,283.90

Today's Gifts..........$23,095.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$303,213.90

