Readers donations top $28,000 for Christmas gifts for children
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers donations top $28,000 for Christmas gifts for children

Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

James Treinen, DeForest..........$500.00

Helser Family Fund, Madison..........$300.00

Richard & Kathleen Miller Charitable Fund..........$300.00

Jim & Marilou Angevine, Madison..........$200.00

In loving memory of David & Francis Butler, Monona..........$200.00

Tom & Laurel Strock, Waunakee..........$200.00

Ginny & Bob Lee, Middleton..........$200.00

Bill & Joyce Messer, Cottage Grove..........$200.00

Jeanne Moss & Scot Moss, Madison..........$200.00

Jim & Marlene Scott, Mount Horeb..........$200.00

Sherill & Jerry Slack, in memory of John Cordts Slack, Stoughton..........$200.00

Arlan Kay, Oregon..........$150.00

Val Hamilton, Madison..........$150.00

Mr. Perme, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Tom Raemisch..........$100.00

Mike & Mary Esser, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Art McClure, Madison..........$100.00

Judy Ferguson, Madison..........$100.00

Margie Moeller, Middleton..........$100.00

David & Kathleen Mahoney, Madison..........$100.00

Kim Turner, Madison..........$100.00

John & Pauline Miller, Madison..........$100.00

Ken & Mary Lou Kleist, Madison..........$100.00

Jim & Kay Lindblade..........$100.00

In memory of Ruth Farrell, Middleton..........$100.00

Hughes, Middleton..........$100.00

Chuck & Rita Richardson, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Tom & Nancy Alaar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Thomas W. Rich, Madison..........$100.00

Linda & James Graham, Madison..........$100.00

Cyril & Irene Ripp, Sauk City..........$100.00

Fritz & Bonnie Schunke, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

In memory of Dennis & Jason Stoffels, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00

Ken & Judi Anderson, Oregon..........$100.00

Ken Valdovinos, Oregon..........$100.00

Jean & John Tews, Madison..........$100.00

Kristin Brue, in memory of James Brue, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

M. Jean Esch-Theobald, Madison..........$100.00

Barbara Palmer & Katie & Lee Haag, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Fourrier, Waterloo..........$100.00

Darrell Fleming, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Bob & Rita Reif, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Corso Family, Pardeeville..........$100.00

Marlys & Dennis Rahn, Deerfield..........$100.00

Marvin Fruth, Monona..........$100.00

Tom & Kris Manke, Arlington..........$100.00

Pat Davis, Poynette..........$100.00

In memory of our parents, Bob & Betty Rademacher, DeForest..........$100.00

In memory of Mary Kay Miller, Sun Prairie..........$80.00

David Rustick, Madison..........$75.00

Harold & Mary Schara, Waunakee..........$60.00

Greg Stamn, Verona..........$50.00

Bruce & Vickie Stamn, Verona..........$50.00

Marcia Dana, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Elizabeth & Howard Teeter, Waunakee..........$50.00

Bill & Avis, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Donald & Mary Jo Acker, Middleton..........$50.00

Roger Pribbenow, Oregon..........$50.00

Richard & Roxie Moore, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Connie Wade, Poynette..........$50.00

E. Van Ness, Monona..........$50.00

Andrew Wagner, Middleton..........$50.00

Char Dohm, Middleton..........$50.00

Joyce & Don Knudtson, Madison..........$50.00

The Reisdorfer Family, in memory of Jim Reisdorfer, Oregon..........$50.00

John & Eileen Bonine, in memory of Jesse Shimniok, Black Earth..........$50.00

Tom & Julie Walsh, Madison..........$50.00

Gerald Thain, Madison..........$50.00

Richarad & Luann Schuhler, Madison..........$50.00

Jim & Linda Sebree, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Phil & Lynn Hellmuth..........$35.00

Nancy & Ron Westrum, Madison..........$35.00

Sandra & Wayne Huebner, Madison..........$35.00

Dave Jeglum, Mount Horeb..........$30.00

Valerie Heinzen, Madison..........$30.00

C. Legginger, in memory of Officer Pat Gilson, Madison..........$30.00

Lenny & Judy Yarwood, Sun Prairie..........$30.00

Butch & Bonnie Rolstad, Sauk City..........$30.00

Dave & Katie, Brooklyn..........$30.00

Renae Schroeder, Madison..........$26.00

In memory of Hilda Faull, Linden..........$25.00

Diane Rappe, Madison..........$25.00

Charlotte Jackson, Waunakee..........$25.00

LaVonne Everson, Black Earth..........$25.00

Mary Latchford, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Lewy Olfson, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Elsie, Cora & Hadley Ray, St. Louis, MO..........$25.00

Barbara G. Eggleston, Madison..........$25.00

Marjorie Davenport, Middleton..........$25.00

The D'Amato Family, McFarland..........$25.00

Iris Brunner, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Greg & Tammy Rockweiler, Reedsburg..........$25.00

Fran & Louis Rall, Madison..........$25.00

Nancy Schaefer, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Mike & JoAnn Bradley, DeForest..........$25.00

Wayne & Mary Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Caryle Outhouse, Oregon..........$25.00

Bill & Jean Brindley, in memory of Jeff Brindley, Oregon..........$25.00

Patty Olsen, in memory of George & Doris Olsen & Doug Wallin, Black Earth..........$25.00

Ron & Elaine Wilson, Stoughton..........$25.00

Franklin & Barbara Killary, Madison..........$15.00

Carol Crisp, Waunakee..........$10.00

Randy & Shirley Sus, Wisconsin Dells..........$10.00

Camille Haney, Monona..........$10.00

Colleen Wincentsen, Madison..........$10.00

Delfa Dunlap, Madison..........$10.00

Sue & Mike Bast, Madison..........$4.00

Total anonymous..........$1,050.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$18,727.15

Today's Gift..........$9,595.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$28,322.15

